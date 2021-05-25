Bolsos y carteras

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Bolsos Carteras Complementos Leandra Vallejos Martin Diseñadora de indumentria U.BA
  2. 2. Historia y evolución del bolso
  3. 3. El mas antiguo siglo V
  4. 4. Alemania Era de Bronce
  5. 5. chatelain Siglo XIV Siglo XVII
  6. 6. Limosneros
  7. 7. Bolsos limosneros con bolsillos
  8. 8. Barroco Bolsillos en vestidos
  9. 9. Bolsillos hacia 1780
  10. 10. Bolsillos ocultos
  11. 11. Rococo Siglo XVIII
  12. 12. Revolucion Francesa 1789
  13. 13. Neo clasisismo Estilo imperio hacia1800
  14. 14. Nace el bolso de mano Bolsa reticulo 1810
  15. 15. Vestimenta y complementos hacia 1818
  16. 16. Reticulos - Ridiculos Cartera de mano 1800 Retículo bordado 1830
  17. 17. Retículos 1820
  18. 18. La revolución industrial Hacia 1850
  19. 19. Los viajes…
  20. 20. Valijas y maletas de viaje
  21. 21. Bolso de madera con bisagras de piel, asas de cuero y remaches metálicos (1850)
  22. 22. Nace una marca Louis Vuitton 1854
  23. 23. Bolsos de paseo hacia 1860
  24. 24. La Belle Epoqué Hacia 1900 Reminiscencias Medievales Una mirada nostálgica hacia el pasado en la segunda mitad del siglo XIX, provocó el resurgimiento de todo lo romántico y medieval.
  25. 25. Surgen todo tipo de accesorios: Bolsos de mano Chatelain Sombrillas Paraguas Sombreros Prendedores Collares Joyas
  26. 26. Maletín de cuero y bastidor metálico con remaches. Forrado con tejido marrón (1890)
  27. 27. Primera guerra mundial 1914-1919
  28. 28. La emancipacion de la mujer los años locos hacia 1920 Viajes, paseos, cines y teatros
  29. 29. 20` Una década de locuras y placeres
  30. 30. Surgen los neceser y porta cosmeticos
  31. 31. Porta cosmeticos
  32. 32. Porta cigarros
  33. 33. La decada del 30’ Elegancia, lujo y sofisticación
  34. 34. Comienza la segunda guerra mundial 1939-1945
  35. 35. El new look de Christian Dior Hacia 1947
  36. 36. La decada del 50’ Un estilo fresco renovado alegre
  37. 37. Grace Kelly 1954
  38. 38. Versión actual
  39. 39. Coco Chanel 2-55
  40. 40. Década del 60` La llegada del hombre a la luna
  41. 41. La decada del 70` Paz y amor
  42. 42. Jane Birkin con su bolso de paja
  43. 43. El Birkin Bag en la actualidad
  44. 44. Publicidad de Hermès Birkin Bag
  45. 45. Jane Birkin en la actualidad
  46. 46. Hacia fines de los 70`
  47. 47. Los 80` El joging
  48. 48. Los yuppies
  49. 49. Los 90`
  50. 50. Un nuevo siglo Año 2000
  51. 51. Tipologías
  52. 52. Tipología Bolso • DEPORTIVOS • MOCHILA • RIÑONERA • MARINERO • VALIJAS • MORRAL • BANDOLERA • ATTACHE • PORTA NOTEBOOK • PORTA COSMETICOS • NESCESER • BOTINERO
  53. 53. Tipología Cartera • DE FIESTA • DE MANO • PELLIZCO • PORTAFOLIO • SOBRE • BAGUETTE • MONEDERO • SHOPING • PORTA CELULAR
  54. 54. Tipología Bolso
  55. 55. Tipología Cartera
  56. 56. Carta de tendencias

