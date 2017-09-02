Presentacion de patch cords

UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN ANDRES FACULTAD DE TECNOLOGÍA CARRERA ELECTRONICA Y TELECOMUNICACIONES ASIGNATURA FIBRA OPTICA EL...
OBJETIVO GENERAL DEL LABORATORIO Realizar el armado de PATCH CORDS, reconociendo características del cable UTP, código de ...
INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS REDES DE DATOS Una red de datos es un sistema que enlaza dos o más puntos (terminales) por un medio fís...
CABLE UTP Es un cable de cobre, y por tanto conductor de electricidad, que se utiliza para telecomunicaciones y que consta...
CABLE UTP Y SU CODIGO DE COLORES
CÓDIGO DE COLORES PARA PREPARAR UN CONECTOR RJ45 Las letras RJ significan "registered jack" (jack registrado), y el número...
PASOS PARA EL CORRECTO PONCHADO DE UN RJ45 Se corta el revestimiento exterior sin ir a dañar o pelar los hilos Identifico ...
Los hilos solo se des entrelazan hasta el borde del revestimiento exterior Organizo los hilos según el código de izquierda...
Empujo los hilos hasta el tope interior del conector me cercioro que todos queden iguales en seguida empujo el revestimien...
EL CORRECTO PONCHADO DE UN CONECTOR RJ45
En este laboratorio se pudo elaborar el cable patch cords sin ninguna dificultad, utilizando conectores RJ-45, cable utp y...
CONCLUSIONES
FIN Y GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN ANDRES FACULTAD DE TECNOLOGÍA CARRERA ELECTRONICA Y TELECOMUNICACIONES ASIGNATURA FIBRA OPTICA ELABORACION DE PATCH CORDS Univ. MARIA SUSANA HUACARA PEREIRA Univ. Rosario Calcina Huanca Univ. Erick Hugo Gutierrez Morales Univ. Jhonatan Fernando Quispe Yavi DOCENTE: Ing. Ricardo Gottret Ríos
  2. 2. OBJETIVO GENERAL DEL LABORATORIO Realizar el armado de PATCH CORDS, reconociendo características del cable UTP, código de colores, categoría, con el fin de obtener una buena comunicación.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN A LAS REDES DE DATOS Una red de datos es un sistema que enlaza dos o más puntos (terminales) por un medio físico (cable armado), el cual sirve para enviar o recibir un determinado flujo de información. Existen dos normas para cableado estructurado. La EIA/TIA-568A (T568A) y la EIA/TIA-568B (T568B). Las cuales se diferencian por la configuración de colores de los pares para el conector RJ45, también conocido como Ethernet cable diagram.
  4. 4. CABLE UTP Es un cable de cobre, y por tanto conductor de electricidad, que se utiliza para telecomunicaciones y que consta de uno o más pares, ninguno de los cuales está blindado (apantallado) Revestimiento exterior Par trenzado Aislamiento plástico con codificación de color
  5. 5. CABLE UTP Y SU CODIGO DE COLORES
  6. 6. CÓDIGO DE COLORES PARA PREPARAR UN CONECTOR RJ45 Las letras RJ significan "registered jack" (jack registrado), y el número 45 se refiere a una secuencia específica de cableado. Para que la electricidad fluya entre el conector y el jack, el orden de los hilos debe seguir el código de colores T568A, o T568B
  7. 7. PASOS PARA EL CORRECTO PONCHADO DE UN RJ45 Se corta el revestimiento exterior sin ir a dañar o pelar los hilos Identifico los pares trenzados y los voy ordenando de acuerdo al código de ponchado
  8. 8. Los hilos solo se des entrelazan hasta el borde del revestimiento exterior Organizo los hilos según el código de izquierda a derecha, los dejo lo mas rectos posibles sin maltratarlos Corto los hilos aprox 15mm y me cercioro que las puntas queden lo mas rectas posibles al cortarlas
  9. 9. Empujo los hilos hasta el tope interior del conector me cercioro que todos queden iguales en seguida empujo el revestimiento exterior hacia la parte interna del conector Todos los 8 hilos deben quedar al tope interno del conector RJ45, y el revestimiento exterior debe quedar dentro del conector, ahora si se procede a ponchar.
  10. 10. EL CORRECTO PONCHADO DE UN CONECTOR RJ45
  11. 11. En este laboratorio se pudo elaborar el cable patch cords sin ninguna dificultad, utilizando conectores RJ-45, cable utp y capuchones de aislamiento CONCLUSIONES
  14. RECOMENDACIONES.  Al tener el manejo adecuado de los costos de operación aérea, el TAM modernizaría su flota de aeronaves de manera adecuada y de esta manera seguir ofreciendo un servicio de excelencia ante la sociedad.  En la actualidad las empresas aéreas buscan un sinfín de factores el cual reduzcan los costos de operación de sus diferentes escalas, algunos ejemplos:  Algunas aerolíneas han cancelado uno de los baños para cargar menos agua.  Otras realizan el dumping de manera desleal ya que aminoran costos en los alimentos que ofrecen en vuelo.  Además están reduciendo revistas abordo, carritos de comida.  En la parte técnica en México hacen hasta lo imposible para reducir los costos de operación reduciendo la pintura en el avión.
  13. 13. FIN Y GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

