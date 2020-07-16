Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 CUESTIONARIO ENCICLOPEDIA INFORMATICA JHOAN ESTEBAN CARVAJAL VASQUEZ 11°C TECNICO EN SISTEMAS HENRY JAIMES ORTEGA ING. S...
2 TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. ¿Qué le ha permitidoal hombre atravésde la historialaevolucióndel usodel cálculo? 2. ¿Qué esel ába...
3 INTRODUCCIÓN Mediante este documento se estarán tratando los temas relacionados a la informática de hace unos años y su ...
4 1. ¿Qué le ha permitidoal hombre atravésde la historialaevolucióndel usodel cálculo? RTA: Conla evolucióndel caculoel ho...
5 4. ¿Qué aportó Pascal y Leibnizenel avance de lacalculadora? RTA: La sucesorade estamáquinafue lafamosaPascalina, desarr...
6 6. ¿A quién se considerael padre de lainformáticaenel sigloXXI? RTA: El británico Alan Turing, considerado el padre de l...
7 son capaces de procesar millonesde aplicaciones a la vez. Por eso, son utilizadas principalmente por entidades gubername...
8 computadoras de escritorio que embuten todas estas partes en una sola pantalla, como las iMac, equipos todo-en-uno. 8. ¿...
9 9. ¿Qué son losmicroprocesadores? RTA: TambiénconocidocomoCPU o unidad central de procesamiento,el microprocesadores un ...
10 12. ¿Qué esla placa principal otarjetamadre? RTA: es una tarjetade circuitoimpresoala que se conectan loscomponentesque...
11 14. ¿Cómofuncionalamemoriaprincipal? RTA: Es el dispositivodondese almacenantemporalmente tantolosdatos comolos program...
12 16. ¿Qué esla memoriaRAMy ROM, Caché? RTA: RAM: Memoriaprincipal de lacomputadora,donde residenprogramasydatos,sobre la...
13 17. ¿Para qué se usa el reloj enel computadory comose mide susimpulsos? RTA: Es un componente del microprocesadorque em...
14 19. ¿Qué son lasparticionesenun discoduro? RTA: Una particiónesel nombre que se le da a cada divisiónpresente enunasola...
15 IMPRESORA LASER MONOCROMO:Estos dispositivos lásersolopueden imprimirenun color, que por norma general sueleserel negro...
16 IMPRESORAS DE INYECCIONDE TINTA: sonhabitualesenhogaresypequeñasoficinasque generanunacantidadpequeñade documentosal me...
17 IMPRESORAS 3D: Los equipos3D hanrevolucionadoel conceptode impresión,ya que permiten imprimirtodotipode objetos apartir...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

08 carvajal jhoan 11 c cuestionario enciclopedia informatica 20 06 2020

29 views

Published on

Conceptos los cuales nos ayudaran a comprender ciertas cosas sobre la informatica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

08 carvajal jhoan 11 c cuestionario enciclopedia informatica 20 06 2020

  1. 1. 1 CUESTIONARIO ENCICLOPEDIA INFORMATICA JHOAN ESTEBAN CARVAJAL VASQUEZ 11°C TECNICO EN SISTEMAS HENRY JAIMES ORTEGA ING. SISTEMAS INSTITUTO TECNICO MARIO PEZZOTTI LEMUS DEPARTAMENTO SISTEMAS LOS PATIOS 2020
  2. 2. 2 TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. ¿Qué le ha permitidoal hombre atravésde la historialaevolucióndel usodel cálculo? 2. ¿Qué esel ábaco y cómo funciona? 3. ¿Quiéncreolaprimeracalculadora? 4. ¿Qué aportó Pascal y Leibnizenel avance de lacalculadora? 5. ¿Quiénesel padre de la Cibernética? 6. ¿A quiénse considerael padre de lainformáticaenel sigloXXI? 7. ¿Cuálessonlostiposde computadoresypara que se usan? 8. ¿Qué son losdispositivosde entradaycómose usan? 9. ¿Qué son losmicroprocesadores? 10. ¿Qué son losentornosinformáticos? 11. ¿qué esun Bus eninformática? 12. ¿Qué esla placa principal otarjetamadre? 13. ¿qué esla C P U? 14. ¿Cómofuncionalamemoriaprincipal? 15. ¿Qué diferenciahayentre bityBite? 16. ¿Qué esla memoriaRAMy ROM, Caché? 17. ¿Para qué se usael reloj enel computadory como se mide sus impulsos? 18. ¿Qué son losperiféricosycómose conectan con el computador? 19. ¿Qué son lasparticionesenundiscoduro? 20. Tiposde impresoras. 21. ¿Qué son loslenguajesde programación?
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN Mediante este documento se estarán tratando los temas relacionados a la informática de hace unos años y su tecnología a la de hoy día.
  4. 4. 4 1. ¿Qué le ha permitidoal hombre atravésde la historialaevolucióndel usodel cálculo? RTA: Conla evolucióndel caculoel hombre pudoincrementarestáasutecnologíacon lo que, mediante el pasodel tiempo, graciasaestá se pudierondesarrollaraparatosyestructuras. 2. ¿Qué esel ábaco y cómo funciona? RTA: El ábaco es uninstrumentoque sirve paraefectuaroperacionesaritméticassencillas (sumas,restas,divisionesymultiplicaciones) yotrasmáscomplejas(comocalcularraíces). Consiste enuncuadro de maderacon barras paralelasporlasque corren bolasmovibles,útil también paraenseñarestoscálculossimples. 3. ¿Quiéncreolaprimeracalculadora? RTA: La pascalinafue laprimeracalculadoraque funcionabaabase de ruedasy engranajes, inventadaen1642 por el filósofoymatemáticofrancésBlaisePascal (1623-1662).
  5. 5. 5 4. ¿Qué aportó Pascal y Leibnizenel avance de lacalculadora? RTA: La sucesorade estamáquinafue lafamosaPascalina, desarrolladaporBlaise Pascal en 1642. Leibniz, que perfeccionólamáquinacreandola“ruedade Leibniz”, endonde despuésde que la perfeccionaraeste hombre,lesproporciono unnuevoauge yrápidos avances. 5. ¿Quiénesel padre de la Cibernética? RTA: NorbertWiener(Columbia,Misuri,EstadosUnidos,26de noviembre de 1894-Estocolmo, Suecia,18 de marzo de 1964) fue un matemáticoestadounidense,conocidocomoel fundador de la cibernética.
  6. 6. 6 6. ¿A quién se considerael padre de lainformáticaenel sigloXXI? RTA: El británico Alan Turing, considerado el padre de la informática moderna 7. ¿Cuálessonlostiposde computadoresypara que se usan? RTA: SUPERCOMPUTADORAS Las computadorasmás potentesdel mundo,lasque puedenprocesarlasmayorescantidadesde informaciónyresuelvenlasoperacionesmáscomplicadassonlassupercomputadoras.En realidad, lassupercomputadoras son un conjunto de ordenadores muy poderosos conectados entre sí para aumentar su capacidad de forma exponencial. MAINFRAMES
  7. 7. 7 son capaces de procesar millonesde aplicaciones a la vez. Por eso, son utilizadas principalmente por entidades gubernamentales y empresas que manejan grandes cantidades de información, operaciones bancarias o bases de datos. PORTATILES Son equipos los cuales no tiene la misma potencia mencionada en los anteriores computadores, debido a que su uso es más que toda persona y su función puede adaptarse al entretenimiento como para algunas actividades de trabajo. COMPUTADORES DE ESCRITORIO Conformadas típicamente por un monitor, un CPU, un teclado y un mouse, además de aparatos accesorios como cámaras web o bocinas. En la actualidad, sin embargo, existen
  8. 8. 8 computadoras de escritorio que embuten todas estas partes en una sola pantalla, como las iMac, equipos todo-en-uno. 8. ¿Qué son losdispositivosde entradaycómose usan? RTA: sonaquellosequiposycomponentes que permiteningresarinformación alaunidad de procesamiento;algunosejemplosconocidosportodosson: el teclado,el mouse,el escáner,lacámara web,el lápizópticoyel micrófono.
  9. 9. 9 9. ¿Qué son losmicroprocesadores? RTA: TambiénconocidocomoCPU o unidad central de procesamiento,el microprocesadores un motorde cálculocompleto que se fabricaenun solochipde silicio.Tambiénse conoce como el corazónde cualquierordenadornormal,yaseaunamáquinade escritorio,un servidoroun ordenadorportátil. 10. ¿Qué son losentornosinformáticos? RTA: es un espacio endonde operandeterminadoscomandos,funcionesocaracterísticas comunes.Puede serunode múltipleslugaresposiblesendonde se siguenunaseriede reglas o se suceden accionessimilaresde acuerdoconparámetrospredeterminados. 11. ¿qué esun Bus eninformática? RTA: El busesuna serie de cables que funcionancargandodatosenla memoriapara transportarlosa laUnidad Central de Procesamientoo CPU.
  10. 10. 10 12. ¿Qué esla placa principal otarjetamadre? RTA: es una tarjetade circuitoimpresoala que se conectan loscomponentesque constituyen la computadora.Es unaparte fundamental paramontarcualquiercomputadorapersonal de escritoriooportátil o algúndispositivo. 13. ¿qué esla C P U? RTA: es el hardware dentrode unordenadoru otros dispositivosprogramables,que interpretalasinstruccionesde unprogramainformáticomediantelarealización de las operacionesbásicasaritméticas,lógicasyde entrada/salidadel sistema.
  11. 11. 11 14. ¿Cómofuncionalamemoriaprincipal? RTA: Es el dispositivodondese almacenantemporalmente tantolosdatos comolos programasque la CPU está procesandoova a procesar enun determinadomomento.Porsu función,esunaamigainseparable del microprocesador,conel cual se comunicaa travésde losbusesde datos. 15. ¿Qué diferenciahayentre bityBite? RTA: Bit esla unidadbásicade informaciónypuede tenerunestado:1ó 0. Byte entanto,es una representaciónde informaciónconformadaporbitsyestáformadapor ocho de ellos:7 de informaciónyunoadicional de control.
  12. 12. 12 16. ¿Qué esla memoriaRAMy ROM, Caché? RTA: RAM: Memoriaprincipal de lacomputadora,donde residenprogramasydatos,sobre la que se puedenefectuaroperacionesde lecturayescritura. ROM: Circuitointegradode memoriade sololecturaque almacenainstruccionesydatosde formapermanente. CACHÉ: Es un componente de hardware osoftware que guardadatos.
  13. 13. 13 17. ¿Para qué se usa el reloj enel computadory comose mide susimpulsos? RTA: Es un componente del microprocesadorque emite unaserie de pulsoseléctricosa intervalosconstantesllamadosciclos,se mide enMHzo GHz. Un GHz (gigaHertz) es igual a 1000 MHz, porlo que una velocidadde 2,4 GHz, tambiénse podríaexpresarcomo2400 MHz (megaHertz). 18. ¿Qué son losperiféricosycómose conectan con el computador? RTA: Se consideraperiféricoal dispositivo que pertenece al núcleofundamental de la computadora, formadopor launidadcentral de procesamiento(CPU) ylamemoria principal,permitanrealizaroperacionesde entrada/salida yse conectandependiendode su puerto,si esUSB simplementenosdirigimoshaciael puertode nuestraPCyallí se incrusta.
  14. 14. 14 19. ¿Qué son lasparticionesenun discoduro? RTA: Una particiónesel nombre que se le da a cada divisiónpresente enunasolaunidadfísica de almacenamientode datos.Para que se entienda,tenervarias particiones escomotener variosdiscosduros enun solo discoduro físico,cada unocon su sistemade archivosy funcionandode maneradiferente 20. Tiposde impresoras. RTA: IMPRESORAS LASER: se caracterizan por su elevadacalidadde impresión, velocidad y una relación coste porpáginamuy económica
  15. 15. 15 IMPRESORA LASER MONOCROMO:Estos dispositivos lásersolopueden imprimirenun color, que por norma general sueleserel negro.Sonmuyrápidasy tienenuncoste de impresiónmuybajo. IMPRESORA LASER A COLOR: podemos realizarcopiasde altacalidadenblancoynegroy también concolores nítidosybiendefinidos IMPRESORA LASER MULTIFUNCION:nospermitenintegrarunaampliavariedadde tareasen un soloaparato.Las impresoraslásermultifunción,ademásde imprimir, pueden incluir escáner, fotocopiadora,fax, lectorde tarjetasSD, puertos USB y otroselementos paramejorar su conectividad,comoel Bluetoothyel Wifi.
  16. 16. 16 IMPRESORAS DE INYECCIONDE TINTA: sonhabitualesenhogaresypequeñasoficinasque generanunacantidadpequeñade documentosal mes.Lastintassonaplicadasdirectamente al papel conayuda de unosinyectores,obteniendo unresultadode grancalidadconuna inversión inicial muy económica.
  17. 17. 17 IMPRESORAS 3D: Los equipos3D hanrevolucionadoel conceptode impresión,ya que permiten imprimirtodotipode objetos apartirde un diseño.Lasaplicacionesson múltiples:desde el campode lamedicina,conlaconstrucciónde prótesisyotroselementos similares. 21. ¿Qué son loslenguajesde programación? RTA: Un lenguaje de programación es un lenguaje formal diseñado para realizar procesos que pueden ser llevados a cabo por máquinas como las computadoras. ... Al proceso por el cual se escribe, se prueba, se depura, se compila y se mantiene el código fuente de un programa informático se le llama programación.

×