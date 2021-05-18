Successfully reported this slideshow.
Expocicion de objetivos

Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos

  1. 1. Objetivo General y Objetivo Específicos Integrantes: Marcos René Ríos Soraide Franz Miguel Gallardo Pedraza Jhoan Deivi Rios Pereira Dante Geovani Flores Vasquez Tutor: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ20
  2. 2. ¿Que son los Objetivos? Los objetivos son los logros que se quieren alcanzar a través del trabajo. En un trabajo monográfico o de tesis, se suelen plantear las metas de la investigación antes de comenzar su redacción. Esto permite orientar el tema de la tesis y también medir los resultados obtenidos. Tipos de objetivos • Objetivos generales. Apuntan a solucionar el problema general determinado en el planteo del problema. Es el resultado final que quiere alcanzarse con la tesis, es decir, la razón por la que se realiza la investigación. • Objetivos específicos. Se refieren a los objetivos de cada estrategia. Los objetivos específicos deben ser medibles , concretos y acotados a un solo aspecto de la investigación. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos
  3. 3. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos ¿Cómo se escriben los objetivos? • Los objetivos se redactan comenzando con infinitivos (definir, distinguir, registrar, identificar). • Deben ser claros y concisos. • Deben plantear posibilidades realizables. • Se enfocan en logros y no en procesos o actividades.
  4. 4. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos Verbos para objetivos generales :
  5. 5. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos Verbos para objetivos específicos:
  6. 6. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos Oraciones con verbos para objetivos generales: 1. En el siguiente capítulo se analizan las principales consecuencias de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. 2. Se debe calcular el área de cada figura. 3. Aristóteles fue uno de los primeros en categorizar ese tipo de cosas. 4. Se deben comparar ambos resultados antes de sacar alguna conclusión al respecto. 5. En este caso, compilamos sus principales artículos sobre aritmética. 6. Deberíamos contrastar ambas teorías. 7. Se debe crear una tabla comparativa.
  7. 7. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos Oraciones con verbos para objetivos específicos: 1. Antes de empezar a contarles cómo fue la investigación, debemos advertirles que los resultados no son concluyentes. 2. En el segundo capítulo, analizamos las negociaciones que existieron entre los distintos países en torno a Alemania vencida, una vez finalizada la Primera Guerra Mundial. 3. Nuestro trabajo se basa en una serie de experimentos que llevamos adelante previamente. 4. Es cierto que resulta imposible calcular el número de víctimas que ocasionó la explosión de la planta de Chernóbil. 5. Calificamos cada caso de acuerdo a los resultados obtenidos. 6. Tuvimos que categorizar a las especies para poder avanzar en el trabajo de manera ordenada. 7. En el siguiente capítulo, compararemos los resultados obtenidos en cada grupo.
  8. 8. Objetivo General y Objetivos Específicos Ejemplo Satisfacción de clientes: Objetivo general Determinar la relación entre la utilización de encuestas de satisfacción y la posterior satisfacción del cliente en locales de comida rápida. Objetivos específicos • Confirmar la relación entre las encuentras realizadas y los cambios efectuados como respuesta en los restaurantes que las iniciaron. • Comparar los grados de satisfacción antes y después de los cambios realizados. • Definir la relación real entre encuestas y satisfacción del cliente.

