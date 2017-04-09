Trabajo de algebra gonzales abello jhoan alexander

Sistema de ecuacionesalgebraicas En matemáticas, un sistema de ecuaciones algebraicas es un conjunto de dos o más ecuacion...
conjunto de varias ecuaciones lineales. Diremos que dos ecuaciones son equivalentes si tienen las mismas soluciones, o geo...
2. (13 + 2x)/(4x + 1 ) = 3/4 (13 + 2x)4 = 3(4x + 1 ) 52 + 8x = 12x + 3 52 – 3 = 12x – 8 49 = 4x La solución x = 49/4 3. (3...
5. 6x +2 – 3x = 7x + 4 3x + 2 = 7x + 4 3x – 7x = 4 – 2 -4x = 2 x = 2/-4 La solución x = -1/2 6. 4(2y + 5) = 3(5y – 2) 8y +...
Una ecuación de segundo grado es toda expresión de la forma: ax2 + bx +c = 0 con a ≠ 0 Se resuelve mediante la siguiente f...
4º Cada uno de los valores obtenidos se sustituye en la otra ecuación, se obtienen así los valores correspondientes de la ...
El valor de la incógnita, o variable, debe hacer cierta la ecuación, es decir, qué número debe sustituir a la para que la ...
10x+5=35 10(3)+5=35 30+5=21 21=21 → se sigue manteniendo la igualdad Para saber cómo se resuelve una ecuación, el primer p...
estorba’ el 18, que está multiplicando a la x, entonces lo pasamos dividiendo al 3 Método de Reducción - Solución de un Si...
EJERCICIOS 1 2 3 4 5 SOLUCION DE LOS EJERCICIOS 1
2 3 4 5
Métodos analíticos de resolución: Igualación El método de igualación consiste en una pequeña variante del antes visto de s...
x + y = 600 y = 2x Vamos a resolver el sistema por el método de igualación y ya que en la 2ª ecuación hay una incógnita, l...
Ecuaciones Cuadráticas – Factorización Por: Melissa Murrias Revisado por: Dra. Luz M. Rivera Una ecuación cuadrática es un...
-6x 2 + 10 a = -6, b = 0, c = 10 Hay tres formas de hallar las raíces ( el o los valores de la variable) de las ecuaciones...
(x + 4 ) (x – 2) = 0 4 y –2 4 + -2 = 2 4 · -2 = -8 x + 4 = 0 x – 2 = 0 x + 4 = 0 x – 2 = 0 x = 0 – 4 x = 0 + 2 x = -4 x = ...
Ejemplo: x2 + 2x – 8 = 0 [Ya está en su forma donde a = 1.] x2 + 2x = 8 [ Pasar a c al lado opuesto.] x2 + 2x + ___ = 8 + ...
Fórmula Cuadrática: Este método es muy simple: hay que sustituir los valores de a, b y c de la ecuación cuadrática a la si...
esta dado por . Ejemplo 2 DEFINICIÓN 2.3(Determinante de una matriz de orden superior) Si A es una matriz de orden , enton...
EJEMPLO 3: Hallar el determinante de la matriz como en el ejemplo 2.2 habíamos calculado los cofactores para esta matriz A...
EJEMPLO 5: Hallar el determinante de la matriz Solucion Para encontrar el menor se elimina el primer renglón y la primera ...
EJEMPLO 6: Determinante de una matriz de orden 3 Sea: Calculemos los menores: Por lo tanto, EJEMPLO 7: Calcular el determi...
Paso 1 Paso 2 Paso 3 Como vemos los resultados obtenidos en los ejemplos 2.5 y 2.7 son identicos. EJEMPLO 8: Sea: Calcular...
Calcular el determinante de A desarrollando por la tercera fila. Calcular el determinante de A desarrollando por la primer...
1. Como vemos en el ejemplo anterior el determinante de la matriz A es el mismo no importando la fila o la columna por la ...
EJEMPLO 10: Sean: Entonces:
Trabajo de algebra gonzales abello jhoan alexander

  1. 1. Sistema de ecuacionesalgebraicas En matemáticas, un sistema de ecuaciones algebraicas es un conjunto de dos o más ecuaciones con varias incógnitas que conforman un problema matemático que consiste en encontrar los valores de las incógnitas que satisfacen dichas operaciones. En un sistema de ecuaciones algebraicas las incógnitas son valores numéricos menores a la constante (o más generalmente elementos de un cuerpo sobre el que se plantean las ecuaciones), mientras que en una ecuación diferencial las incógnitas son funciones o distribuciones de un cierto conjunto definido de antemano. Una solución de dicho sistema es por tanto, un valor o una función que substituida en las ecuaciones del sistema hace que éstas se cumplan automáticamente sin que se llegue a una contradicción. En otras palabras el valor que reemplazamos en las incógnitas debe hacer cumplir la igualdad del sistema. SISTEMAS DE ECUACIONES LINEALES 7.1. Introducci´on Se denomina ecuaci´on lineal a aquella que tiene la forma de un polinomio de primer grado, es decir, las inc´ognitas no est´an elevadas a potencias, ni multiplicadas entre s´ı, ni en el denominador. Por ejemplo, 3x + 2y + 6z = 6 es una ecuaci´on lineal con tres inc´ognitas. Como es bien sabido, las ecuaciones lineales con 2 inc´ognitas representan una recta en el plano. Si la ecuaci´on lineal tiene 3 inc´ognitas, su representaci´on gr´afica es un plano en el espacio. Un ejemplo de ambas representaciones. Figura 7.1: Representaci´on gr´afica de la recta −x + 2y = 3 en el plano y del del plano x + y + z = 1 en el espacio El objetivo del tema es el estudio de los sistemas de ecuaciones lineales, es decir, un
  2. 2. conjunto de varias ecuaciones lineales. Diremos que dos ecuaciones son equivalentes si tienen las mismas soluciones, o geom´etricamente representan la misma recta o plano. 7.2. Sistemas de ecuaciones lineales Un sistema de ecuaciones lineales es un conjunto de ecuaciones lineales de la forma: 11 · x1 + a12 · x2 + a13 · x3 + ··· + a1n · xn = b1 a21 · x1 + a22 · x2 + a23 · x3 + ··· + a2n · xn = b2 . . . am1 · x1 + am2 · x2 + am3 · x3 + ··· + amn · xn = bm En este caso tenemos m ecuaciones y n inc´ognitas. Los n´umeros reales aij se denominan coeficientes y los xi se denominan inc´ognitas (o n´umeros a determinar) y bj se denominan t´erminos independientes. En el caso de que las inc´ognitas sean 2 se suelen designar simplemente por x e y en vez de x1 y x2 , y en el caso de tres, x, y, z en lugar de x1, x2 y x3 pero esto es indiferente a la hora de resolver el sistema. Resolver el sistema consiste en calcular las inc´ognitas para que se cumplan TODAS las ecuaciones del sistema simult´aneamente. Diremos que dos sistemas son equivalentes cuando tienen las mismas soluciones Ejercicios 1. 6x – 7 = 2x + 5 6x – 2x = 5 + 7 4x = 12 x =12/4 La solución es x = 3
  3. 3. 2. (13 + 2x)/(4x + 1 ) = 3/4 (13 + 2x)4 = 3(4x + 1 ) 52 + 8x = 12x + 3 52 – 3 = 12x – 8 49 = 4x La solución x = 49/4 3. (3 + 5x)/5 = (4 – x)/7 (3 + 5x)7 = (4 – x) 5 21 + 35x = 20 – 5x 35x + 5x = 20 – 21 40x = -1 La solución x = -1/ 4. 4x – 3 = -12x + 5 4x +12x = 5 + 3 16x = 8 x = 8/16 = 1/2 La solución x = 1/2
  4. 4. 5. 6x +2 – 3x = 7x + 4 3x + 2 = 7x + 4 3x – 7x = 4 – 2 -4x = 2 x = 2/-4 La solución x = -1/2 6. 4(2y + 5) = 3(5y – 2) 8y + 20 = 15y – 6 20 + 6 = 15y – 8y 26 = 7y La solución y = 26/7 Sistema de ecuación segundo grado Antes de comenzar a resolver estos sistemas es necesario mencionar un concepto sumamente importante
  5. 5. Una ecuación de segundo grado es toda expresión de la forma: ax2 + bx +c = 0 con a ≠ 0 Se resuelve mediante la siguiente fórmula: Ahora si, retomamos la explicación: La resolución de estos sistemas se suele hacer por el método de sustitución, para ello seguiremos los siguientes pasos: 1º Se despeja una incógnita en una de las ecuaciones, preferentemente la de primer grado 2º Se sustituye el valor de la incógnita despejada en la otra ecuación 3º Se resuelve la ecuación resultante. 4º Cada uno de los valores obtenidos se sustituye en la otra ecuación, se obtienen así los valores correspondientes de la otra incógnita Apliquemos lo antes mencionado a un ejemplo concreto 1º Se despeja una incógnita en una de las ecuaciones, preferentemente en la de primer grado. y = 7 − x 2º Se sustituye el valor de la incógnita despejada en la otra ecuación. 3º Se resuelve la ecuación resultante. (En el lado derecho se muestran los cálculos auxiliares)
  6. 6. 4º Cada uno de los valores obtenidos se sustituye en la otra ecuación, se obtienen así los valores correspondientes de la otra incógnita. (Recorda que en el el paso 1 hallamos que y = 7 − x) x = 3 y = 7 − 3 y = 4 x = 4 y = 7 − 4 y = 3 Cómo se resuelve una ecuación Para empezar a aprender cómo se resuelve una ecuación es necesario tener en claro qué es una ecuación. Una ecuación es una expresión en la que hay una o varias cantidades desconocidas llamadas incógnitas. Siempre tendrás un signo de =, indicando que los términos que están del lado derecho tienen el mismo valor que los términos del lado izquierdo. (Los términos son cada una de las cantidades de que están separados por un signo + o -). Las letras que aparezcan en la ecuación son las incógnitas, y para encontrar su valor debes seguir los pasos de cómo se resuelve una ecuación.
  7. 7. El valor de la incógnita, o variable, debe hacer cierta la ecuación, es decir, qué número debe sustituir a la para que la ecuación sea una expresión verdadera. En el ejemplo debes responder a la pregunta: ¿cuánto debe valer x para que sea cierto que multiplicando x por 2 y sumándole 1 sea 7? 2x+1=7 Sin hacer muchos cálculos se puede deducir que x vale 3: 2(3)+1=7 6+1=7 7=7 Cómo se resuelve una ecuación? En ecuaciones sencillas como la del ejemplo no es muy difícil encontrar el valor de la incógnita sin gran uso de álgebra, pero ¿cómo se resuelve una ecuación más compleja? Antes de ahondar en el cómo se resuelve una ecuación es importante aclarar que para que se mantenga la relación de igualdad “lo que haces de un lado de la ecuación lo debes hacer el otro” es decir, si sumas, por ejemplo, un 3 al lado derecho, debes también sumar un 3 al lado izquierdo, si multiplicas por 5 el lado izquierdo, debes multiplicar por 5 el lado derecho también. De esta forma el valor del lado derecho sigue siendo el mismo que el del lado izquierdo. Mira: 5(2x+1)=5(7) → multiplicamos ambos lados por 3
  8. 8. 10x+5=35 10(3)+5=35 30+5=21 21=21 → se sigue manteniendo la igualdad Para saber cómo se resuelve una ecuación, el primer paso es dejar todos los términos que contienen la x del mismo lado y pasar el resto al otro. Pero no, no es tan simple como crees… para poder pasar un término a un lado o al otro del = pasas el término con la operación contraria, si se está sumando tú lo pasas restando, y al revés, si se está restando lo pasas sumando . Después debes reducir los términos semejantes, (dos o más términos son semejantes cuando tienen la mima letra, afectada por el mismo exponente, y se reducen haciendo la operaciones indicadas, + →suma, – → resta). Mira el ejemplo: Cuando ya tienes únicamente un término de cada lado lo único que falta, para aprender cómo se resuelve una ecuación, es despejar la variable. Posiblemente te preguntaras qué es despejar, pero no te preocupes, no es nada complejo, simplemente es dejar ‘solita’ la y para poder lograrlo aplicas el mismo principio que usamos para pasar los términos con a un solo lado: pasas al otro lado ‘todo lo que te estorbe’ con la operación contraria. En el ejemplo ‘nos
  9. 9. estorba’ el 18, que está multiplicando a la x, entonces lo pasamos dividiendo al 3 Método de Reducción - Solución de un Sistema de Ecuaciones El Método de Reducción consiste en eliminar una de las incógnitas, para ello se amplifica una (o ambas) ecuaciones por ciertos factores de modo que el coeficiente de una de las incógnitas de una de las ecuaciones sea el opuesto al coeficiente de la misma incógnita en la otra ecuación. Se suman las ecuaciones y así se elimina dicha incógnita. Veamos un Ejemplo:
  10. 10. EJERCICIOS 1 2 3 4 5 SOLUCION DE LOS EJERCICIOS 1
  11. 11. 2 3 4 5
  12. 12. Métodos analíticos de resolución: Igualación El método de igualación consiste en una pequeña variante del antes visto de sustitución. Para resolver un sistema de ecuaciones por este método hay que despejar una incógnita, la misma, en las dos ecuaciones e igualar el resultado de ambos despejes, con lo que se obtiene una ecuación de primer grado. Las fases del proceso son las siguientes: i. Se despeja la misma incógnita en ambas ecuaciones. ii. Se igualan las expresiones obtenidas y se resuelve la ecuación lineal de una incógnita que resulta. iii. Se calcula el valor de la otra incógnita sustituyendo la ya hallada en una de las ecuaciones despejadas de primer paso. Evidentemente, todas las aclaraciones hechas en la sección anterior sobre la elección de la incógnita que queremos despejar, así como sobre la discusión del sistema en orden a saber si tiene solución o no y cuántas (en caso de tenerlas), son igualmente válidas en este método. A continuación, vamos a resolver el mismo ejercicio de la sección anterior mediante el método de igualación. Recordamos el enunciado del ejercicio, así como el sistema de ecuaciones al que daba lugar su planteamiento: Entre Ana y Sergio tienen 600 euros, pero Sergio tiene el doble de euros que Ana. ¿Cuánto dinero tiene cada uno?. Llamemos x al número de euros de Ana e y al de Sergio. Vamos a expresar las condiciones del problema mediante ecuaciones: Si los dos tienen 600 euros, esto nos proporciona la ecuación x + y = 600. Si Sergio tiene el doble de euros que Ana, tendremos que y = 2x. Ambas ecuaciones juntas forman el siguiente sistema:
  13. 13. x + y = 600 y = 2x Vamos a resolver el sistema por el método de igualación y ya que en la 2ª ecuación hay una incógnita, la y, despejada, vamos a despejar la misma incógnita en la otra ecuación, con lo que tendremos: y = 2x ⇒ 2x = 600 - x ⇒ 2x + x = 600 ⇒ 3x = 600 ⇒ x = 600/3 = 200 y = 600 - x Ahora sustituimos x = 200 en una de las ecuaciones en las que estaba despejada la y, con lo que tendremos: y = 2x ⇒ y = 400 Método de Sustitución - Solución a un Sistema de Ecuaciones El Método de Sustitución consiste en despejar una de las incógnitas de una de las ecuaciones y reemplazar este valor en la otra ecuación, de esta forma se llega a una ecuación de primer grado con una incógnita. Veamos un ejemplo:
  14. 14. Ecuaciones Cuadráticas – Factorización Por: Melissa Murrias Revisado por: Dra. Luz M. Rivera Una ecuación cuadrática es una ecuación en su forma ax2 + bx + c, donde a, b, y c son números reales. Ejemplo: 9x2 + 6x + 10 a = 9, b = 6, c = 10 3x2 - 9x a = 3, b = -9, c = 0
  15. 15. -6x 2 + 10 a = -6, b = 0, c = 10 Hay tres formas de hallar las raíces ( el o los valores de la variable) de las ecuaciones cuadráticas: 1. Factorización Simple 2. Completando el Cuadrado 3. Fórmula Cuadrática Factorización Simple: La factorización simple consiste en convertir la ecuación cuadrática en un producto de binomios. Luego, se busca el valor de x de cada binomio. Ejemplo: Realizar la factorización simple de la ecuación x2 + 2x – 8 = 0 a = 1 b = 2 c = - 8 (x ) (x ) = 0 [x ·x = x2 ] ( x + ) (x - ) = 0
  16. 16. (x + 4 ) (x – 2) = 0 4 y –2 4 + -2 = 2 4 · -2 = -8 x + 4 = 0 x – 2 = 0 x + 4 = 0 x – 2 = 0 x = 0 – 4 x = 0 + 2 x = -4 x = 2 Estas son las dos soluciones. Completando el Cuadrado: En este método, la ecuación tiene que estar en su forma ax2+bx+c; y siempre la constante de a tiene que ser igual a 1. Por ejemplo, para factorizar la ecuación 4x2 + 12x – 8 = 0, hay que despejar de la siguiente forma: 4x2 + 12x – 8 = 0 4 4 4 4 x2 + 3x – 2 = 0 Ahora, a= 1.
  17. 17. Ejemplo: x2 + 2x – 8 = 0 [Ya está en su forma donde a = 1.] x2 + 2x = 8 [ Pasar a c al lado opuesto.] x2 + 2x + ___ = 8 + ___ [Colocar los blancos] x2 + 2x + 1 = 8 + 1 x2 + 2x + 1 = 9 ( ) ( ) = 9 Hay que factorizar. Nota: Siempre será un cuadrado perfecto. ( x + 1) (x + 1) = 9 (x + 1)2 = 9 (x + 1) = ± x + 1 = ± 3 x = -1 ± 3 [Separar las dos soluciones.] x = -1 + 3 x = -1 – 3 x = 2 x = -4
  18. 18. Fórmula Cuadrática: Este método es muy simple: hay que sustituir los valores de a, b y c de la ecuación cuadrática a la siguiente fórmula: DETERMINANTES En este capítulo definiremos el determinante de una matriz n x n. Esto se puede hacer de muchas formas, la definición que daremos nos permite obtener un procedimiento relativamente fácil para el cálculo de determinantes, parte de la teoría de determinantes envuelve procesos engorrosos y difíciles que no serán expuestos. Asi que asumiremos sin prueba aquellos resultados que caen dentro de esta categoría. Si alguien desea conocer las pruebas de dichos teoremas pueden ser consultadas en el libro Matemáticas Superiores para Ingenieros 4a Edición. C RAY WYLIE. Mc. Graw Hill. EL DETERMINANTE El determinante es una función que le asigna a una matriz de orden n, un único número real llamado el determinante de la matriz. Si A es una matriz de orden n, el determinante de la matriz A lo denotaremos por det(A) o también por (las barras no significan valor absoluto). DEFINICIÓN 2.1(Determinante de una matriz de orden 1) Si es una matriz de orden uno, entonces det(A)=a. Ejemplo 1 DEFINICIÓN 2.2(Menores y cofactores de una matriz de orden n) Sea A una matriz de orden , definimos el menor asociado al elemento de A como el determinante de la matriz que se obtiene al eliminar la fila i y la columna j de la matriz A. El cofactor asociado al elemento de A
  19. 19. esta dado por . Ejemplo 2 DEFINICIÓN 2.3(Determinante de una matriz de orden superior) Si A es una matriz de orden , entonces el determinante de la matriz A es la suma de los elementos de la primera fila de A multiplicados por sus respectivos cofactores. EJEMPLO 1: Si , entonces det(A)=-2 o Si , entonces det(A)=0 o Si , entonces det(A)=2 o EJEMPLO 2: Sea el menor asociado a a11. el menor asociado a a12. el menor asociado a a21. el menor asociado a a22. el cofactor asociado al elemento a11. el cofactor asociado al elemento a12. el cofactor asociado al elemento a21. el cofactor asociado al elemento a22.
  20. 20. EJEMPLO 3: Hallar el determinante de la matriz como en el ejemplo 2.2 habíamos calculado los cofactores para esta matriz A, entonces se tiene que EJEMPLO 4: Determinante de una matriz de orden 2 Sea Para calcular el determinante de una matriz basta conocer los cofactores de los elementos de la primera fila. Por lo tanto OBSERVACION Como vemos en este ejemplo, para calcular el determinante de una matriz de orden 2, se multiplican los elementos de la diagonal principal y se le resta el producto de los elementos de la diagonal secundaria. Calcular el determinante de la matriz
  21. 21. EJEMPLO 5: Hallar el determinante de la matriz Solucion Para encontrar el menor se elimina el primer renglón y la primera columna de A y se calcula el determinante de la matriz resultante. De manera similar, para encontrar el menor , se elimina el primer renglón y la segunda columna de A0 y se calcula el determinante de la matriz resultante. para encontrar el menor , se elimina el primer renglón y la tercera columna de A los cofactores son el determinante de la matriz A se calcula así
  22. 22. EJEMPLO 6: Determinante de una matriz de orden 3 Sea: Calculemos los menores: Por lo tanto, EJEMPLO 7: Calcular el determinante de la matriz A del ejemplo 2.5 usando la regla de Sarrus.
  23. 23. Paso 1 Paso 2 Paso 3 Como vemos los resultados obtenidos en los ejemplos 2.5 y 2.7 son identicos. EJEMPLO 8: Sea: Calcular el determinante de A desarrollándolo por la primera fila.
  24. 24. Calcular el determinante de A desarrollando por la tercera fila. Calcular el determinante de A desarrollando por la primera columna. Calcular el determinante de A desarrollando por la segunda columna. OBSERVACIÓN.
  25. 25. 1. Como vemos en el ejemplo anterior el determinante de la matriz A es el mismo no importando la fila o la columna por la que se desarrolle. 2. Como no importa la fila o la columna por la cual se desarrolle el determinante debemos elegir aquella fila o columna que tenga mayor número de ceros para tener que calcular menos cofactores. EJEMPLO 9: Calcule el determinante de la matriz Para calcular dicho determinante debemos elegir la fila 3 o la columna 1 ya que ambos poseen un cero como componente. Calculemos desarrollándolo por la columna 1. Desarrollando los determinantes de orden 3 por Sarrus tenemos:
  26. 26. EJEMPLO 10: Sean: Entonces:

