Intro to our Agile Release Planning workshop

A short (~30 min) introduction to our Agile Release Planning workshop

Intro to our Agile Release Planning workshop

  1. 1. Webinar: Intro to our Agile Release Planning Workshop October 19, 2020 — Joe Little © Joseph Little
  2. 2. Introduction • Agile Release Planning workshop • Some quick basics • Your questions • Let’s talk ~30 minutes
  3. 3. ONE: The Agile Release Planning workshop
  4. 4. Agile Release Planning • “Agile Release Planning” is my name for a set of basic ideas and practices • Adaptive planning • Revise the plan continuously, as we get smarter • We always are missing a lot up-front. • Planning > Plan • But: The date is important.
  5. 5. Unique • Our approach is unique • We co-trained 8 times with Jeﬀ Sutherland • We took Ken Schwaber’s CSM course initially in 2005 • We have an MBA • We also do, almost every week, an Agile Release Planning workshop • We have 20+ years of experience with all kinds of projects, but we are not a former coder or tester. Business viewpoint.
  6. 6. Two formats • 8 hours • H-H or F • Online or in-person
  7. 7. Two types • Public • In-House (with group from your organization)
  8. 8. Approaches • Many, including… • Personal • Conversational • Interactive • Humorous • Straight-forward • Fun
  9. 9. Pieces - 1 • Vision • User Stories • Drivers • BV Points • Story Points • ROI
  10. 10. Pieces - 2 • Other factors (for ordering) • Using Velocity • Laying out in Sprints • Contingency • Landing Strip • Setting the date
  11. 11. The Next Step • PB Reﬁnement (how to do it) • Revising the Plan • Changing the culture
  12. 12. Attitudes & Culture • We have a plan (always revising) • BUT KEY: • We are changing the culture • Changing the attitudes towards success, toward planning, toward the Plan • We are using the tools to have a better life
  13. 13. TWO: Workshop Details
  14. 14. Agile Release Planning workshop • Real work • Real work from one of the participants in your “Team” (or 4 people) • PO person usually linked to the real work
  15. 15. Ideal • More than 1 “table” in the room • All teams learn from each other
  16. 16. Comments • You are very active with your Team, most of the time • AND…plenty of opportunity to ask questions • Questions often: “How do I get my team to do [X]…?”
  17. 17. Attendees say… • Should be required • Essential • This is when everything came together for me • Learning by doing • Attendees strongly recommend
  18. 18. In-House • We do the ARP workshop as an in-house workshop
  19. 19. Links: • The Schedule is here: • https://leanagiletraining.com/lean-agile- and-scrum-courses/ • The next workshop, with more details: • https://leanagiletraining.com/courses/agile- release-planning-nashville-1022/ • Write-ups: • https://leanagiletraining.com/lean-agile- and-scrum-courses/scrum-and-agile- course-descriptions/
  20. 20. THREE: Online
  21. 21. Online • Almost all courses/workshops are online now • We have one in-person workshop if you - not clear when this will be popular again • We recommend the Half-day format. It’s tough to be on Zoom all day • Sometimes Half-day ﬁts families better (eg, baby sitting) — or doing other work that same day • We also oﬀer Full-day format (for those who need/prefer that)
  22. 22. Online • Zoom • Break-out rooms • mural.co - an online simultaneous collaboration platform • Mainly for “stickies” • “Steal” it for your remote team • Hand drawn pictures and notes. Via Paper on iPad Pro with Apple pencil.
  23. 23. FOUR: Discussion / Questions
  24. 24. Next Sessions… • What do we need to discuss? • What are the best topics for the next sessions? • Please contact me with suggestions.   jhlittle@leanagiletraining.com • Next sessions (free and $5): • https://leanagiletraining.com/lean-agile- and-scrum-courses/
  25. 25. CLOSING • Thank you! • I’m always happy to discuss further. Joseph Little LeanAgileTraining.com jhlittle@leanagiletraining.com (704) 376-8881

