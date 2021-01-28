Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What are the important site amenities to you?
Do you prefer the facility to have an outdoor space that is private or one that is accessible to all members of the commun...
Poll: How important are environmentally sustainable design features to you for this project?
What important elements of the history + culture of Spirit River should be represented in the new facility?
Are there any important features in the current Pleasant View Lodge that should be accommodated in the new lodge?
What are some hobbies and interests that you or someone you know has that could be accommodated in the new lodge?
How can we make family visits more memorable in the new lodge?
Poll: How important is it you that the lodge has a strong connection to nature?
What types of spaces are important for refuge and privacy?
How can we stimulate appetites and foster healthy relationships during meal times?
How can we encourage physical activity among residents inside of the lodge?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spirit river lodge community engagement session #1

21 views

Published on

Community Engagement Session #1

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spirit river lodge community engagement session #1

  1. 1. What are the important site amenities to you?
  2. 2. Do you prefer the facility to have an outdoor space that is private or one that is accessible to all members of the community? Or a balance of both?
  3. 3. Poll: How important are environmentally sustainable design features to you for this project?
  4. 4. What important elements of the history + culture of Spirit River should be represented in the new facility?
  5. 5. Are there any important features in the current Pleasant View Lodge that should be accommodated in the new lodge?
  6. 6. What are some hobbies and interests that you or someone you know has that could be accommodated in the new lodge?
  7. 7. How can we make family visits more memorable in the new lodge?
  8. 8. Poll: How important is it you that the lodge has a strong connection to nature?
  9. 9. What types of spaces are important for refuge and privacy?
  10. 10. How can we stimulate appetites and foster healthy relationships during meal times?
  11. 11. How can we encourage physical activity among residents inside of the lodge?

×