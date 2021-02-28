Barron’s Real Estate Licensing Exams has been updated to provide the latest information in real estate finance, federal law and regulation, and appraisal license requirements. This edition covers the material on nationally distributed real estate exams as well as state-distributed exams.This edition features:Explanations of all aspects of real estate law and finance, including contracts, deeds, appraisals, brokerage, leasing, mortgages, federal regulation of Fair Housing, Truth-in-Lending, and environmental mattersNine practice tests: 7 for salesperson/broker, 1 for federal law and regulation, and 1 for appraiserMore than 1,600 practice questions similar to those found on licensing examsAn extensive glossary of real estate terms, including practical examples, from authors who are experienced brokers and teachers

