LINEAMIENTOS GENERALES DE INVESTIGACIÓN

Dr. José Alejandro Núñez García jhandro@yahoo.com Cel. 79761061
 Producción de conocimiento  Promoción académica  Tutoria y enseñanza  Aporte a la sociedad
Surge con el planteamiento del problema:  Es la idea central que guía el trabajo.  Se plantea siempre en forma de pregun...
1º Interrogante motivadora 2º Variables independiente y dependiente 3º Relación lógica
4º Delimitación institucional 5º Delimitación espacial 6º Delimitación temporal 7º Poder verificarse
 Las variables de cualquier proceso de investigación o experimento científico son factores que pueden ser manipulados y m...
 Indica lo que se quiere alcanzar al concluir el trabajo de investigación  Esta en relación directa con el planteamiento...
 Son las actividades a desarrollar para llegar a alcanzar el objetivo general.  Establecen el detalle de lo que se deber...
 Explicación tentativa del problema que involucra variables, las cuales pueden ser identificadas en ella y se puedan corr...
Reflejan el:  ¿Por qué?  ¿Para que? De la investigación Se divide en:  Metodológica  Practica  Subjetiva
 Se sustenta y se dispone en qué estudios e investigaciones se han realizado sobre el asunto o problema a investigar.  D...
 Se trae información teórica sobre el asunto o el problema que explique el mismo, se definen conceptos, se citan pensador...
Comprenden todas las disposiciones jurídicas (Locales, Nacionales e Internacionales) capaces de sustentar legalmente nuest...
 Se considera al contexto en el cual se realizara la investigación. Puede ser un espacio amplio (País, departamento, ciud...
Es el procedimiento que se debe llevar a cabo en una investigación incluye: 1. Muestra: Una parte del todo que llamamos un...
Se presentan los hallazgos según el orden que fueron formuladas las preguntas, hipótesis de la investigación. Se presentan...
 Se discuten los hallazgos con su respectivo análisis estadístico según el orden en que fueron formuladas las preguntas o...
Es el aporte personal al desarrollo de la ciencia. NO siempre lo constituyen objetos tangibles pues pueden también ser de ...
 PRESENTA UNA SÍNTESIS GENERAL DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN  SE ACEPTA O RECHAZA LA HIPÓTESIS  SE CONTESTA EL PROBLEMA  PUEDE I...
 Distintas fuentes de información que utilizamos para realizar la investigación.
Considera las innovaciones de la diversidad cultural Producción de bienes tangibles e intangibles Es un espacio de emprend...
  1. 1. Dr. José Alejandro Núñez García jhandro@yahoo.com Cel. 79761061
  2. 2.  Producción de conocimiento  Promoción académica  Tutoria y enseñanza  Aporte a la sociedad
  3. 3. Surge con el planteamiento del problema:  Es la idea central que guía el trabajo.  Se plantea siempre en forma de pregunta o cuestionamiento.  Discrepancia entre lo que es y lo que debería ser.
  4. 4. 1º Interrogante motivadora 2º Variables independiente y dependiente 3º Relación lógica
  5. 5. 4º Delimitación institucional 5º Delimitación espacial 6º Delimitación temporal 7º Poder verificarse
  6. 6.  Las variables de cualquier proceso de investigación o experimento científico son factores que pueden ser manipulados y medidos.  Tanto el problema de investigación, como los objetivos buscados se formulan con el uso de una o más variables.
  7. 7.  Indica lo que se quiere alcanzar al concluir el trabajo de investigación  Esta en relación directa con el planteamiento del problema.  Contextualiza la investigación.  Precisa los resultados que se esperan.  Se plantea en verbo infinitivo.
  8. 8.  Son las actividades a desarrollar para llegar a alcanzar el objetivo general.  Establecen el detalle de lo que se deberá investigar.  Identifica las variables específicas a estudiar.  Se plantea en verbo infinitivo.
  9. 9.  Explicación tentativa del problema que involucra variables, las cuales pueden ser identificadas en ella y se puedan corroborar o medir.
  10. 10. Reflejan el:  ¿Por qué?  ¿Para que? De la investigación Se divide en:  Metodológica  Practica  Subjetiva
  11. 11.  Se sustenta y se dispone en qué estudios e investigaciones se han realizado sobre el asunto o problema a investigar.  Deben de disponerse en orden cronológico comenzando con las más recientes y terminar con las menos actuales.
  12. 12.  Se trae información teórica sobre el asunto o el problema que explique el mismo, se definen conceptos, se citan pensadores, juristas o educadores que han tratado el asunto y se presentan principios que fundamenten el problema de investigación.
  13. 13. Comprenden todas las disposiciones jurídicas (Locales, Nacionales e Internacionales) capaces de sustentar legalmente nuestro tema de investigación.
  14. 14.  Se considera al contexto en el cual se realizara la investigación. Puede ser un espacio amplio (País, departamento, ciudad) o uno más reducido (Institución, curso, etc.)
  15. 15. Es el procedimiento que se debe llevar a cabo en una investigación incluye: 1. Muestra: Una parte del todo que llamamos universo y que sirve para representarla. 2. Población: Describe las personas o grupos que constituyeron los sujetos del estudio. La población es la cantidad total de sujetos en estudios y la muestra es una cantidad extraida de la población. 3. Instrumentos: Medios de recopilación datos (ej. Cuestionarios, exámenes, encuestas).
  16. 16. Se presentan los hallazgos según el orden que fueron formuladas las preguntas, hipótesis de la investigación. Se presentan los datos estadísticos, tablas y gráficas en la forma más objetiva posible. No debe hacerse ningún juicio o comentario. Sólo se presentan los datos y hechos con sus estadísticas correspondientes.
  17. 17.  Se discuten los hallazgos con su respectivo análisis estadístico según el orden en que fueron formuladas las preguntas o hipótesis de la investigación. En esta discusión de resultados se relacionan los hallazgos con los estudios e investigaciones referidas en la sección de la revisión de literatura, se indican las implicaciones y recomendaciones que suelen surgir a partir de los hallazgos de la investigación.
  18. 18. Es el aporte personal al desarrollo de la ciencia. NO siempre lo constituyen objetos tangibles pues pueden también ser de existencia ideal (Formulas, ideas, tablas, organigramas, etc.).
  19. 19.  PRESENTA UNA SÍNTESIS GENERAL DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN  SE ACEPTA O RECHAZA LA HIPÓTESIS  SE CONTESTA EL PROBLEMA  PUEDE INCLUIR LA OPINIÓN DEL INVESTIGADOR
  20. 20.  Distintas fuentes de información que utilizamos para realizar la investigación.
  21. 21. Considera las innovaciones de la diversidad cultural Producción de bienes tangibles e intangibles Es un espacio de emprendimientos Desarrolla la investigación Genera saberes y conocimientos a partir de la productividad con autodeterminación CIENCIA, TECNOLOGÍA Y PRODUCCIÓN CAMPO DE SABERES Y CONOCIMIENTOS CIENCIA TECNOLOGÍA Y PRODUCCIÓN

