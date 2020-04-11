Las rúbricas de evaluación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diapositivas que explican el instrumento rúbrica y su aplicación en el desarrollo del proceso de evaluación educativa.

  1. 1. M G R . J O S É A L E J A N D R O N Ú Ñ E Z G A R C Í A LAS RÚBRICAS COMO INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN Son matrices de valorización objetivas. Indican criterios e indicadores claros. Son instrumentos de evaluación. Promueven la autorregulación del desempeño.
  3. 3. PROPÓSITO En el nuevo paradigma de la educación, las rúbricas o matrices de valoración se están utilizando para darle un valor más auténtico y real a las calificaciones tradicionales y que nos sirve para averiguar al nivel de expectativa a la que llega el desarrollo académico. El propósito es mejorar la calidad de la enseñanza y de los aprendizajes, no el efectuar una auditoría de estos.
  4. 4. ORIGEN  LA PALABRA RÚBRICA DERIVA DEL LATÍN RUBER QUE SIGNIFICA ROJO.  EN LA ÉPOCA MEDIEVAL UN RUBRIC ERA UN CONJUNTO DE INSTRUCCIONES QUE ACOMPAÑABAN A UNA LEY O NORMA DEL SERVICIO LITÚRGICO.  HOY EN DÍA, UNA RÚBRICA APORTA UN CONJUNTO DE INSTRUCCIONES QUE GUÍAN LA EVALUACIÓN DEL APRENDIZAJE. 
  5. 5. CLASIFICACIÓN 1. COMPREHENSIVA: DESCRIBE EL PROCESO GLOBAL O EL PRODUCTO FINAL COMO UN TODO, SIN EVALUAR POR SEPARADO SUS COMPONENTES. 2. HOLISTICA Ó GLOBAL: CALIFICA PRIMERO LAS PARTES INDIVIDUALES DE UN PRODUCTO O DEL RENDIMIENTO Y DESPUÉS SUMA LAS PUNTUACIONES INDIVIDUALES PARA OBTENER LA CALIFICACIÓN TOTAL.
  6. 6. VENTAJAS Y CARACTERÍSTICAS  Permiten a los estudiantes, comprender de forma clara lo que se espera de su aprendizaje y desempeño anticipadamente. Los criterios son claros  Permite a los estudiantes, revisar sus evidencias de aprendizaje antes de entregarlas al profesor ayudando a mejorar su calidad. Se propicia una autorregulación del desempeño.  Favorecen la autovaloración y heteroevaluación objetivamente.  Posibilitan identificar los logros y los aspectos en los que hay que mejorar de manera objetiva.  Permite al maestro describir los distintos niveles de logro que el estudiante debe alcanzar. Determina la calidad de la ejecución del trabajo.
  7. 7. FORMATO DE UNA RÚBRICA
  8. 8. CONSIDERACIONES PARA EL DISEÑO DE RÚBRICAS •Tener claro el producto esperado. •Identificar los aspectos a evaluar. •Definir los niveles de adquisición de las competencias. •Definir la escala de valorización correcta. •Ser precisos con lo que se exige. •Presentar la rúbrica antes de realizar el trabajo. •Evaluar la actividad sin salirse del contenido de la rúbrica.

