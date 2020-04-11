Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA Mgr. José Alejandro Núñez García jhandro@yahoo.com
¿QUÉ ES LA EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA?  Es un proceso permanente que recoge datos de diferentes fuentes para emitir juicios de ...
PERO, ¿QUÉ SE EVALÚA?
FUNCIONES DE LA EVALUACIÓN FUNCIONES RETROINFORMACION TOMA DE DECISIONES REFORZAMIENTO AUTOCONCIENCIA
FASES DE EVALUACIÓN Diagnostica Formativa Sumativa
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA EVALUACIÓN dialógica y reflexiva Transparente Permanente
«No existen estudiantes estándar, cada uno es único y por lo tanto el proceso de aprendizaje y evaluación deben ser indivi...
M O D E L O E D U C A T I V O
EJEMPLO DE DIMENSIONES HACER Sembramos plantas medicinales y alimenticias, SABER analizando técnicas y tecnologías que se ...
LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN
LA COEVALUACIÓN
LA HETEROEVALUACIÓN
LA INTEREVALUACIÓN
LA INTRAEVALUACIÓN
LA EVALUACIÓN COMUNITARIA
EVALUACIÓN CUALITATIVA  Es la valoración de las capacidades y cualidades desarrolladas en función de los logros alcanzado...
EVALUACIÓN CUANTITATIVA  Es la valoración de los procesos educativos del desarrollo de cada una de las dimensiones de las...
CONSIDERACIONES  Los resultados de la valoración cualitativa y cuantitativa de las y los estudiantes se registran en el c...
EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES SER: En esta dimensión se valora: –La expresión de actitudes, sentimientos, emociones y pen...
EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES SABER: En esta dimensión se valora: –La capacidad de comprensión de saberes y conocimientos...
EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES  HACER: En esta dimensión se valora: – El desarrollo de habilidades y desfrezasen la aplica...
EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES  DECIDIR: En esta dimensión se valora: – L a capacidad de tomar decisiones a partir de la l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LA EVUALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA

30 views

Published on

Ponencia sobre el proceso de evaluación educativa y todo aquello que implica.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LA EVUALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA

  1. 1. LA EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA Mgr. José Alejandro Núñez García jhandro@yahoo.com
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA?  Es un proceso permanente que recoge datos de diferentes fuentes para emitir juicios de valor que posteriormente se convierten en decisiones para mejorar el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje.
  3. 3. PERO, ¿QUÉ SE EVALÚA?
  4. 4. FUNCIONES DE LA EVALUACIÓN FUNCIONES RETROINFORMACION TOMA DE DECISIONES REFORZAMIENTO AUTOCONCIENCIA
  5. 5. FASES DE EVALUACIÓN Diagnostica Formativa Sumativa
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA EVALUACIÓN dialógica y reflexiva Transparente Permanente
  7. 7. «No existen estudiantes estándar, cada uno es único y por lo tanto el proceso de aprendizaje y evaluación deben ser individualizados y variados»
  8. 8. M O D E L O E D U C A T I V O
  9. 9. EJEMPLO DE DIMENSIONES HACER Sembramos plantas medicinales y alimenticias, SABER analizando técnicas y tecnologías que se utilizan en su proceso y SER asumiendo actitudes de trabajo comunitario y de respeto por la naturaleza DECIDIR para contribuir en el desarrollo del cultivo ecológico y su práctica en la comunidad.
  10. 10. LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN
  11. 11. LA COEVALUACIÓN
  12. 12. LA HETEROEVALUACIÓN
  13. 13. LA INTEREVALUACIÓN
  14. 14. LA INTRAEVALUACIÓN
  15. 15. LA EVALUACIÓN COMUNITARIA
  16. 16. EVALUACIÓN CUALITATIVA  Es la valoración de las capacidades y cualidades desarrolladas en función de los logros alcanzados por las y los estudiantes en sus cuatro dimensiones.  Es la expresión literal de la valoración de los resultados obtenidos en los procesos educativos en cada uno de los campos de saberes y conocimientos en relación al desarrollo de las dimensiones de la o el estudiante de acuerdo a los criterios establecidos.
  17. 17. EVALUACIÓN CUANTITATIVA  Es la valoración de los procesos educativos del desarrollo de cada una de las dimensiones de las y los estudiantes de acuerdo a los criterios establecidos en la escala valorativa  Es la expresión numérica de la valoración de los resultados obtenidos en los procesos educativos en cada uno de los campos de saberes y conocimientos en relación al desarrollo de las dimensiones.
  18. 18. CONSIDERACIONES  Los resultados de la valoración cualitativa y cuantitativa de las y los estudiantes se registran en el cuaderno pedagógico.  La valoración de las dimensiones del ser, saber, hacer y decidir deben estar en interrelación y equilibrio.  La libreta es el instrumento de comunicación de los resultados de la valoración de los procesos de aprendizaje.
  19. 19. EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES SER: En esta dimensión se valora: –La expresión de actitudes, sentimientos, emociones y pensamientos los principios y valores sociocomunitarios. –Las prácticas de unidad, igualdad, inclusión, dignidad, libertad, solidaridad, reciprocidad, respeto, complementariedad, armonía, transparencia, equilibrio, igualdad de oportunidades, equidad social y de género en la participación, bienestar común, responsabilidad, justicia social, distribución y redistribución de los productos y bienes sociales. –Desarrollo y fortalecimiento de su identidad personal, familiar y de relaciones interculturales.
  20. 20. EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES SABER: En esta dimensión se valora: –La capacidad de comprensión de saberes y conocimientos propios y diversos de manera crítica, reflexiva y propositiva. –Aplicación de los conocimientos científicos, técnico tecnológicos y artísticos propios y de otros contextos desarrollados en los procesos educativos con un alto nivel de profundidad y amplitud. –La comprensión y expresión de la realidad desde diversas lógicas de pensamiento. –La capacidad de identificación de sus progresos, logros, dificultades.
  21. 21. EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES  HACER: En esta dimensión se valora: – El desarrollo de habilidades y desfrezasen la aplicación de saberes y conocimientos científico técnico tecnológicos en la prevención y resolución de problemas de la realidad. – La producción de saberes y conocimientos científicos técnico tecnológicos propios y de otros contextos y de utilidad social. – La capacidad creativa en la producción teórica, técnico tecnológicos, las expresiones artísticas, culturales y actividades deportivas en el marco de las cosmovisiones y la diversidad cultural. – La actividad investigativa para la transformación de su realidad. – El desarrollo de su curiosidad, la experimentación, la capacidad de observación, la indagación, la exploración, el descubrimiento y la creatividad relacionadas las actividades cotidianas en la familia, la comunidad, zona o barrio y escuela.
  22. 22. EVALUACIÓN DE LAS DIMENSIONES  DECIDIR: En esta dimensión se valora: – L a capacidad de tomar decisiones a partir de la lectura de la realidad y con pertinencia en tiempo y espacio. – La capacidad de organización estableciendo consensos, el compromiso social y las prácticas de cambio y transformación bajo el enfoque descolonizador. – La responsabilidad en las acciones propias, con los grupos comunitarios, la unidad educativa, la familia y la zona, barrio o comunidad. – Las decisiones con sentido comunitario frente a situaciones conflictivas y problemáticas en relación con la realidad y la vida. – La posición crítica sobre hechos sociales, históricos y la realidad de su entorno. – La disposición a ejecutar diversas actividades con iniciativa propia, autónoma y comunitaria en armonía y reciprocidad. – El asumir las decisiones para transformar la realidad a partir de lectura de la situación política, económica y social.

×