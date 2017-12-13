Read Download Pub Strolls Around Bristol and Bath | PDF books PDF Online

Pub Strolls around Bristol and Bath is the first in a new series of walking guide books in full colour. The thirty short walks, each combined with an opportunity to enjoy a good pub meal, will enable everyone- including families with small children, the not-so-young and the not-so-fit- to discover some of the area s beautiful countryside. Each stroll is circular and under four miles in length. There are recommended pubs serving excellent food and drink, sketch maps of the routes, directions to the start and parking, information on places of interest to visit nearby and photographs of the pubs and sights along the way. The book offers a wealth of local places to discover and explore including the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the Avon walkway past the amazing SS Great Britain, and the Cabot Tower in Bristol. While in Bath, the walks take in the Abbey, the Roman Baths and Pulteney Bridge. To the north of these two cities the picture postcard villages of the Cotswold beckon. To the south there are superb strolls along the towpath of the lovely Kennet & Avon Canal and opportunities to visit Clevedon on the coast, Cheddar and Wookey Hole along the Mendips and the beautiful city of Wells.

