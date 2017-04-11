Pengurusan tingkatan enam STAR 2017

1 UNITKURIKULUM Setiausaha Akademik dan Penyelaras Tingkatan 6 Pn. Sharida bt Abd Hamid Setiausaha Peperiksaan STPM dan Ke...
2 DASAR PENGURUSAN TINGKATAN ENAM SEKOLAH PUSAT TINGKATAN ENAM SMK TUN ABDUL RAZAK 1.0 MATLAMAT Penetapan dasar ini mengam...
3 4.2 SISTEM FAIL 4.2.1 Fail Meja dan Fail Pengurusan Tingkatan 6 diuruskan oleh GPK Tingkatan 6. 4.2.2 Semua fail Unit Ak...
4 4.7.3.2 Semua pengendalian peperiksaan mengikut Standard Peperiksaan Sebenar. 4.7.3.3 Jadual pengawasan mengikut jadual ...
5 PROSEDUR PENGURUSAN PRA UNIVERSITI TAHUN 2017 A. KURIKULUM 1. Memastikan semua pelajar prauniversiti memperoleh keputusa...
6 E. FORMAT FOLIO GURU TINGKATAN ENAM DAN KOMPONENNYA Empat jenis folio yang perlu disediakan oleh setiap guru akademik pr...
7 PAKEJ MATAPELAJARANTINGKATAN6 2017 darjah / tanpa interaksi). 6. Borang markah / penilaian pelajar bagi penyelidikan dan...
8 PAKEJ MATA PELAJARAN TINGKATAN ENAM SESI 2017/2018 PENGKHUSUSAN MATA PELAJARAN EKONOMI PENG. AM B.MELAYU SEJARAH EKONOMI...
9 4 GEOGRAFI 2 1 CUKUP 5 KESUSASTERAAN MELAYU KOMUNIKATIF 2 1 CUKUP 6 EKONOMI 2 1 CUKUP 7 SENI VISUAL 2 1 CUKUP 8 MUET 4 2...
10 Pengerusi Pn Zuraida bt Zainal Abidin ( Pengetua) Timb. Pengerusi En. Mohamed Nazim Shah b Mohamed Nasir (PK Tingkatan ...
11 7. Menyediakan laporan kurikulum 8. Membuat pemilihan bahan pusat sumber. 9. Menyediakan pengajaran dan pembelajaran ya...
12 2 JAWATANKUASA PENILAIAN DAN PEPERIKSAAN Pengerusi Timbalan Pengerusi Pn Zuraida bt Zainal Abidin ( Pengetua) En.Mohame...
13 ORGANISASI PENGURUSAN HEM SEKOLAH PUSAT TINGKATAN ENAM SMK TUN ABDUL RAZAK PENGETUA Pn Zuraida bt Zainal Abidin PENOLON...
14 Pengerusi Timbalan Pengerusi Pn Zuraida bt Zainal Abidin ( Pengetua) En.Mohamed Nazim Shah b Mohamed Nasir (PK Tingkata...
15 ORGANISASI PENGURUSAN KOKURIKULUM SEKOLAH PUSAT TINGKATAN ENAM SMK TUN ABDUL RAZAK SELEKOH Pn Siti FatimahbtIsmail ( Gu...
16 Pengerusi Timbalan Pengerusi Pn Zuraida bt Zainal Abidin (Pengetua) En. Mohamed Nazim Shah b Mohamed Nasir (PK Tingkata...
17 2. UNIT PERSATUAN AKADEMIK :PERSATUAN BAHASA DAN WARISAN (PERBAWA) 3. Ketua Penasihat Penasihat Penasihat Ahli UNIT PER...
18
