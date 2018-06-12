This books ( Criminal Courts: A Contemporary Perspective [DOWNLOAD] ) Made by Craig T. Hemmens

The comprehensive and accessible approach taken by this book allows instructors to cover all the "standard" material and offers the option to add selections they consider interesting and relevant to their particular course. This text will provide students with an understanding of the foundational concepts and enable them to hold a detailed discussion about the criminal courts system and the participants involved. Packed with contemporary examples and new pedagogical tools, the Third Edition has been thoroughly revised with the most up-to-date content and resources to give students a more comprehensive understanding of the criminal courts system. This edition is accompanied by a companion website: study.sagepub.com/hemmens3e. New to this edition: *New and updated data, figures, cases, and photos throughout keep students up-to-date with the latest scholarship and resources in the field. *Each chapter has been enhanced with additional pedagogy to provide students with more opportunities to gain a better understanding of the concepts being discussed. *Chapters have been reorganized to improve the flow and readability for students. *An updated companion site includes additional instructor resources and study tools such as a more extensive test bank, new videos, and access to selected SAGE journal articles.

