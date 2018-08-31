Best [TOP] Three Feet from Gold: Turn Your Obstacles Into Opportunities! (Think and Grow Rich) all formats was created ( Sharon L Lechter CPA )

A century ago, Napoleon Hill began researching and writing his classic, "Think and Grow Rich"-- which sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. On this 100th anniversary comes a fresh and modern look at the core theme of Hill s master work. "Three Feet from Gold "takes the principle of never giving up from the revolutionary best seller and presents it in a new and modern fable. A young writer sets out to interview business leaders and other influential figures of today about the importance of persistence in attaining your goals--including Dave Liniger, chairman and co-founder of Re/Max; John St. Augustine, producer of "Oprah and Friends" Radio Programming; Debbi Fields, founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies; boxing champ Evander Holyfield; Symphony Orchestra conductor Jahja Ling; the Nobel nominated founders of Childhelp.org, Yvonne Fedderson and Sara O Meara; and NASCAR President Mike Helton. Through these inspirational real-life stories, "Three Feet from Gold "offers advice about having passion for what you do, finding your own personal Success Formula, choosing good counsel, and above all: never giving up.

