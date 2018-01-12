Présentation colisee-en-12-01-18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LET US SHARE A NEW VISION OF SENIOR CITIZENS SUPPORT
COLISÉE: OUR RESPONSIBLE GROWTH PROJECT 1
AN AGEING FRENCH POPULATION Longer life expectancy Baby boomers reaching retirement age 3
AN AGEING FRENCHPOPULATION 1 in 3 people will be over 60 in 2060 Under59 years 60 to74 years 75 years and over 2000 77.1% ...
AN AGEING FRENCH POPULATION The standard ofliving for pensioners has grown continuously over the last 20years Retired 5 Wo...
GROWING DEMAND FOR SUPPORT AND CARE I NCRE A S E I N THE NUMB E R O F L O NG - T ER M ILLN ESSES AN D D EPEN D EN CY Risin...
HOME CARE: GROWTH OPPORTUNITY Most elderly people, irrespective of their state of health or their autonomy, increasingly a...
COLISÉE: TWO TRADES TO PROVIDE OPTIMUM SUPPORT FOR THE ELDERLY 25years of experience promoting the wellbeing of elderlypeo...
COLISÉE: TWO TRADES TO PROVIDE OPTIMUM SUPPORT FOR THE ELDERLY 4largest French OPERATOR IN THE SECTOR th 9
ACCELERATION IN GROWTH: LEADING TO A CHANGE INSCALE Institutions 102 in 2018 45 in 2014 Figures from October2014 and Janua...
ACCELERATION IN GROWTH: LEADING TO A CHANGE INSCALE Employees 7,700 in 2018 2,200 in 2014 Figures from October2014 and Jan...
ACCELERATION IN GROWTH: LEADING TO A CHANGE INSCALE 8,083 in 2018 3,397 in 2014 Home caredays + 3M in 2017 0 in 2014 Beds ...
COLISÉE, EXPORTING ITS EXPERTISE 2
In 2020 40MILLION people will be affected by Alzheimer’s disease CO LI S É E 14 A L RE A DY HAS A F O O T HO LD I N T HE B...
Only 2% of the elderly population live in nursing homes compared with 5 to 7% in western countries CO LI S É E 15 ALRE ADY...
A family structure which leads to children being responsible for their parentsand grandparents CO LI S É E A L RE A DY HAS...
COLISÉE: COMMITTED TO SERVING ITS CUSTOMERS 3
COLISÉE, COMMITTED TO PROMOTING WELLBEING Optimising the wellbeing of the individual via personalised services Ensuring th...
satisfaction with the respect for lifestyles and privacy would recommend one ofour homes to family andfriends COLISÉE, COM...
COLISÉE, COMMITTED TO PROMOTING WELLBEING Primary space for sharing information between residents’ families and COLISEE in...
Enabling families to receive content regarding the day-to-day life of their loved one, to share the stories and events tha...
COLISÉE: COMMITTED TO THEDEVELOPMENT OF ITSTEAMS 4
A COMPANY OFFERING A WIDE RANGE OFCAREERS Home Director 23 ADMI NI S T RAT I V E AND MA NA G E ME NT S E CT O RS Assistant...
A COMPANY OFFERING A WIDE RANGE OFCAREERS Coordinating doctor 24 Coordinating nurse State registerednurse Healthcare assis...
A COMPANY OFFERING A WIDE RANGE OFCAREERS Hospitalityofficer 25 Long-term care sector facilitator H OSPI TALI TY SEC T OR
WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE IS APRIORITY AN I NDI V I DUA LLY TAI LO RE D CA RE E R PATH Personalised welcome for employees...
WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE IS APRIORITY Trainee For example: Development within various departments PurchasingManager AN I...
WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE IS APRIORITY Facilitator For example: Assistant Director Director of the facility AN I NDI V I ...
WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE IS APRIORITY Satisfaction survey on wellbeing in the workplace Deployment of initiatives for em...
COLISÉE: OUR SHARED VALUES 5
A UNIQUE ETHOS GUIDING ALLEMPLOYEES Team cohesion Commitment Respect for others C O R E S P I RI T 31
A UNIQUE ETHOS GUIDING ALLEMPLOYEES • Helping each other in order to achieve objectives • Communicating honestly and openl...
A UNIQUE ETHOS GUIDING ALLEMPLOYEES • Accepting and considering others • Listening and observing to understand others • Be...
A UNIQUE ETHOS GUIDING ALLEMPLOYEES C O R E SPI R I T 34 • Commit to and maintain a warm welcome on a daily basis • Gettin...
WHO CAN WORK FOR COLISÉE? Weare not looking for “standard candidates” but for employees with an entrepreneurial spirit who...
WELCOMETOYOURHOME Contact :bienvenue@groupecolisee.com
