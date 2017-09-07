Compañeros EJECUTIVO DE FECODE 1. Frente a la situación de docentes que se inscribieron para la ECDF para reubicación pero...
3. Docentes que en la primera cohorte superaron la ECDF pero no fueron ascendidos o reubicados porque al momento de la ins...
- Como se planteó el acuerdo se sacarían del número de maestros que superarían la prueba según lo proyectado por el gobier...
Ascenso o reubicación

Documento entregado al CE de Fecode

Published in: Education
Ascenso o reubicación

  1. 1. Compañeros EJECUTIVO DE FECODE 1. Frente a la situación de docentes que se inscribieron para la ECDF para reubicación pero van a obtener el título antes de la publicación de resultados, o lo contrario se inscribieron para ascenso y no van a alcanzar a tener títulos, hay un concepto jurídico del MEN al respecto donde concluye que de superarse la ECDF debe darse el movimiento según lo que le maestro acredite, es decir que si entregan título antes de la fecha correspondiente se ascienda y si no se entrega se reubique, sin importar la inscripción: - Este concepto es correspondiente teniendo en cuenta que es la misma prueba y matriz de evaluación. - Es importante recordar que la normatividad de la ECDF del 2016 es diferente a la del 2017. - Que en la anterior cohorte hubo un oficio orientador del MEN a las secretarías al respecto. Que las secretarías pueden acoger o no un concepto jurídico, no es obligatorio. Como el caso de la ET Pamplona que en la primera cohorte la secretaria les negó el ascenso pues no acepto que los docentes entregarán títulos durante el proceso de la ECDF, ellos apelaron con los documentos del MEN y la secretaria les negó el derecho. - Que es cierto que en consultas por el humano este año han contestado en este mismo sentido. - Solicitamos al Ejecutivo de Fecode que se le plantee al MEN la inclusión de este aspecto en una resolución, para evitar situaciones de reposición y apelación posteriormente, teniendo en cuenta que la segunda instancia es la CNSC y no el MEN. Para esto se debe remitir el listado de los inscritos a las secretarías de educación sin diferenciar a que se inscribieron, haciendo la aclaración. 2. Por otro lado están llegando correos a maestros de Antioquia solicitándoles que entreguen copias de evaluaciones de desempeño que no aparecen en las hojas de vida o no son legibles, teniendo en cuenta que Antioquia: - Algunos casos no se las realizaron en su momento porque estos docentes estaban en encargo como coordinadores y la Secretaria de Educación de Antioquia, dijo erradamente que no podían ser objeto de evaluación, ahora se las piden y en este caso les tocaría solicitarlas extraordinariamente, a lo cual la misma secretaría procede a asignarle 60 puntos en correspondencia a la norma, lo cual afectaría enormemente a los compañeros en sus puntajes en el proceso de ECDF. - Otros no son legibles y le pidencopias que al momento no son fácil de aportar por diferentes situaciones.
  2. 2. 3. Docentes que en la primera cohorte superaron la ECDF pero no fueron ascendidos o reubicados porque al momento de la inscripción estaban en periodo de prueba, se inscribieron a esta segunda cohorte, pero no los habilitan, un caso: Johan Sebastián Jaramillo García Cc:1053766314, Teléfono: 3122904186, Correo:bastiankorn08@hotmail.com, Para pasar de la 3A a la 3B. 4. Los docentes que por diferentes causas no pudieron diligenciar el formato de planeación y la respuesta del ICFES y el Men es que ya no hay nada que hacer. Estos casos se fueron por problema en la plataforma o por el tiempo (20 minutos) que no están estipulados en ningún manual. 5. Consideramos que en próxima resolución se determine la fecha exacta de efectos fiscales tanto para los que superen la primera fase con el video como los que vayan a curso. 6. Frente al acuerdo en relación a los cursos para ECDF II COHORTE - Esto se planteó como formación docente, lo cual no corresponde pues la formación docente que en anteriores pliegos negoció y acordó FECODE fue educación formal: Maestría. Recuerden que en el 2014 el presupuesto aprobado lo asignaron en el Programa Todos a Aprender. Fecode no aceptó y para el 2015 se aprobó un muy buen acuerdo MAESTRÍAS FINANCIADAS 100% POR EL MEN, no sabemos cómo va el seguimiento de este acuerdo, hay muchas anomalías: programas que se han parado por no desembolso del MEN, interrupciones, docentes que salieron aprobados no les asignaron universidad. No se proyecta la continuidad de dicho programa de formación docente. Consideramos que se debe retomar en la comisión de seguimiento de acuerdos y consultar a los docentes de las diferentes regiones que hacen parte de este plan de formación. - En relación al punto 10: “El Gobierno cofinanciará cursos de formación docente al 12% de los docentes inscritos que no aprueben el video de la ECDF. Los cupos se asignarán en orden descendientes (de mayor a menor), hasta completar el 12% de los inscritos. Al respecto consideramos que: - Al no tener conocimiento con anticipación al acuerdo del número que ha proyectado el Gobierno nacional (esto lo presupuesta el Min de Hacienda, Función pública y secretarías de educación) desde el año anterior, en relación a lo presupuestado con el SGP, como ya sabemos es muy bajo 1%. Esto genera un vacío en relación a la curva que se aplica, pues no se determinan unos recursos adicionales para escalafón docente, lo único que es claro es que se va a poner a 5400 maestros a hacer curso, seguramente el gobierno apuntará a que esos maestros no se les salga del número de docentes determinados previamente por regla fiscal. Así que de no haber la posibilidad de hacer curso para todos es mejor no hacerlo, por lo consiguiente:
  3. 3. - Como se planteó el acuerdo se sacarían del número de maestros que superarían la prueba según lo proyectado por el gobierno desde el año anterior, siempre es así, a ese 12%, que equivale hoy a 5.400 docentes que iban a pasar directamente, con lo cual les alargaría el proceso, retardando para ese grupo los efectos fiscales por lo menos 7 meses más. Además, al tener un costo esa financiación, lo mas seguro es que se reduzca de lo presupuestado para el ascenso y la nivelación salarial, cuestión que está cargando el costo del ascenso. - Hoy es importante que se aclare el valor real de la ECDF, de donde se saca la asignación presupuestal, pues si al rublo actual se le carga el proceso: plataforma, pares, ICFES, capacitadores, cursos, lo que queda en neto para el ascenso del tanto los del 2277 como para el 1278 es mínimo, de esto se asegura a los del 2277, lo de especializaciones, doctorados que es directo, lo del incentivo del 15 y 30%, quedando cada vez menos para definir la curva que determinaran cuantos pasan del 1278, cargándole ahora lo de los cursos. Cordialmente, NUEVOS MAESTROS POR LA EDUCACIÓN 28 de agosto de 2017

