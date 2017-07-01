Bioquimica 2012 1-optimizado

Bioquímica
3    ÍNDICE 1.0 ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS …………………………….. 5 1.1 Conceptos de organización y estructura celular …………………...
 
    5               1.1 Conceptos de organización y estructura celular 1.2 Elementos y compuestos de la materia viva Recue...
    6       ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS Tal como lo expresa la TEORÍA CELULAR la unidad estructural de todos los organ...
    7         Evaluación Diagnostica: Resuelve las siguientes preguntas. 1.- Como se organizan los seres vivos ___________...
    8   ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS    Uno de los principios fundamentales de la biología es que los seres vivos obede...
    9   1. Átomo: El nivel atómico es el más simple. Existen partículas subatómicas que forman la estructura del átomo. La...
    10   10. Población: Conjunto de organismos de la misma especie, que viven en un lugar y tiempo determinados. Además, e...
    11   sola de ellas para tener un ser vivo (que será un ser vivo unicelular). Así pues, la célula es la unidad fisiológ...
    12   • Arqueobacterias, que utilizan otras sustancias para constituir sus paredes celulares. Son todas aquellas caract...
    13   Estructura de una célula vegetal Las células vegetales son células eucariotas con formas poligonales, y que en su...
    14   Diferencias entre la Célula Animal Y Vegetal Características de la Célula Animal 1. No tiene pared celular y tien...
    15   Características de la Célula Vegetal. 1. Presentan una pared celular, más dura que una membrana plasmática normal...
    16   Partes de las células: La Membrana Celular, que es común en la animal y la vegetal. Esta tiene 3 funciones: Limit...
    17   Aparato de Golgi: Son unas “cisternas” situadas entre el retículo endoplasmático y la membrana. Su misión es cone...
    18   Nombre Composición de las células No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y anal...
    19     Nombre Jugando y aprendiendo No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conoci...
    20   Actividad experimental. Objetivo: que el alumno por medio de juegos aprenda la composición de las células Materia...
    21     Nombre 1.2 Elementos y compuestos de la materia viva No. 1 Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comuni...
    22   La materia viva es la materia que forma parte de los seres vivos. La materia viva presenta unas características y...
    23   En el universo existen ciertas clases de materiales, conocidos con el término de "bioelementos" o “elementos de l...
    24   Nitrógeno 3 Componente de todas las proteínas y ácidos nucleicos y de algunos lípidos Calcio 1,5 Componente estru...
    25   infinitesimales, no por ello son menos importantes, pues su carencia puede acarrear graves trastornos a los organ...
    26   La vida se originó en el agua Es el medio donde viven muchos organismos Permite que exista vida en ecosistemas po...
    27   Los glúcidos, también llamados hidratos de carbono, carbohidratos o azúcares, son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas...
    28   Las proteínas son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas por carbono, hidrógeno, oxígeno y nitrógeno. También pueden con...
    29   Nombre Bioelementos No. 2 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejempl...
    30  
    31   Describe brevemente como los elementos que se te presentan a continuación participan en la vida de un ser humano....
    32   Objetivos: Reconocer los bioelementos en los seres vivos Analizar las funciones e importancia de éstos Utilizar a...
    33   Procedimiento A: 1. En un tubo de prueba limpio y seco coloca trozos de hojas secas y los trozos de carne. 2. Con...
    34   Conclusiones: ___________________________________________________________________ _______________________________...
    35                 2.1 Importancia biológica de las soluciones 2.2 Propiedades generales del agua 2.3 Carácter bipolar...
    36   EL AGUA El agua es una biomolécula inorgánica. Se trata de la biomolécula más abundante en los seres vivos. En la...
    37   Nombre 2.1 Importancia biológica del agua No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia ...
    38   2.1 IMPORTANCIA BIOLÓGICA DEL AGUA Las propiedades del agua permiten aprovechar esta molécula para algunas funcio...
    39   SERES VIVOS PROPIEDAD DE VAPORIZACIÓN NUESTRO PLANETA SALUD El 65% de los seres  humanos esta  constituido por  a...
    40     Explique brevemente la importancia de las soluciones (agua) en nuestra vida cotidiana. ________________________...
    41   PRÁCTICA EL CICLO DEL AGUA. Objetivo: Conocer los elementos que participan en el ciclo hidrológico, así como el o...
    42   Procedimiento 1.- Coloca sobre la tela de asbesto el matraz de destilación: sujétalo por el cuello con las pinzas...
    43   Nombre 2.2 PROPIEDADES GENERALES DEL AGUA No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia ...
    44   2.2 PROPIEDADES GENERALES DEL AGUA ¿CUÁLES SON LAS PROPIEDADES DEL AGUA? Propiedades bioquímicas Los seres vivos ...
    45   • Gran calor específico. El agua absorbe grandes cantidades de calor que utiliza en romper los puentes de hidróge...
    46     Ejemplos de algunas propiedades físicas del agua. Nombre 2.2 propiedades generales del agua No. 1 Instrucciones...
    47   Conteste las siguientes preguntas: 1.- Mencione con sus propias palabras la definición de: Acción disolvente: ___...
    48   EFECTO DE LOS SOLUTOS SOBRE LAS PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS DEL AGUA  OBJETIVO: Evaluar el cambio de las propiedades físi...
    49   SUSTANCIAS: 100 g de Cloruro de sodio (sal de mesa), Hielo  TÉCNICA: a) Punto de ebullición del agua 1. Colocar 5...
    50   Nombre 2.3 CARÁCTER BIPOLAR Y ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES DEL AGUA No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: Piensa, criti...
    51   2.3 CARÁCTER BIPOLAR Y ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES DEL AGUA CARACTER BIPOLAR El agua es una molécula polar porque pr...
    52   + y - , lo que da lugar a disoluciones moleculares). También las moléculas de agua pueden disolver a sustancias s...
    53   C OH H H H                   Mencione su perpectiva de los ejemplos anteriores con respecto al carácter bipolar d...
    54   RESPONDE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: Explica con tus propias palabras lo que entendiste por carácter bipolar.  ____...
    55     Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta el ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento g...
    56   2.4 FUNCIONES DEL AGUA EN LOS ORGANISMOS Su abundancia en un ser vivo (o en una parte de él) está en estrecha rel...
    57   3) Su alto calor de vaporización hace que el agua absorba mucho calor al pasar del estado líquido al gaseoso, ya ...
    58   Mencione por lo menos cinco características y funciones fundamentales del agua en los organismos de los seres viv...
    59   OBSERVACIÓN: _______________________________________________________________________________ ____________________...
    60               3.1 Estructura y nombre de aminoácidos y aminas de interés 3.2 Propiedades generales Recuérdalo   ¿Cu...
    61       AMINOÁCIDOS   El organismo humano necesita para el crecimiento y la reparación de sus tejidos de proteínas, c...
    62   AMINOÁCIDOS Las proteínas están compuestas de unidades más simples llamadas aminoácidos, los cuales se pueden con...
    63   Las proteínas que constituye a los seres vivos están formadas por veinte aminoácidos básicos, aunque se conoce un...
    64   Las aminas comprenden algunos de los compuestos biológicos más importantes que se conocen. Ellas funcionan en los...
    65   AMINOÁCIDO  SÍMBOLO  AMINOÁCIDO  SÍMBOLO  Alanina   Ala   Treonina   Thr   Valina **  Val   Tirosina   Tyr   Leuc...
    66     1.- ¿Qué grupos funcionales están presentes en las moléculas de los aminoácidos? 2.- ¿Cuántos aminoácidos difer...
  3. 3. José Guadalupe Osuna Millán Gobernador del Estado de Baja California Javier Santillán Pérez Secretario de Educación y Bienestar Social del Estado CECYTE BC Adrian Flores Ledesma Director General Jesús Gómez Espinoza Director Académico Ricardo Vargas Ramírez Director de Administración y Finanzas Olga Patricia Romero Cázares Directora de Planeación Argentina López Bueno Directora de Vinculación Ángela Aldana Torres Jefe del Departamento de Evaluación Académica MUNICIPIO DE MEXICALI Cristina de los Ángeles Cardona Ramírez Directora del Plantel Los Pinos Laura Gómez Rodríguez Encargada del Plantel San Felipe Carlos Zamora Serrano Director del Plantel Bella Vista Jesús Ramón Salazar Trillas Director del Plantel Xochimilco Rodolfo Rodríguez Guillén Director del Plantel Compuertas Abraham Limón Campaña Director del Plantel Misiones Francisco Javier Cabanillas García Director del Plantel Guadalupe Victoria Román Reynoso Cervantes Director del Plantel Vicente Guerrero MUNICIPIO DE TIJUANA Martha Xóchitl López Félix Directora del Plantel El Florido María de los Ángeles Martínez Villegas Directora del Plantel Las Águilas Amelia Vélez Márquez Directora del Plantel Villa del Sol Bertha Alicia Sandoval Franco Directora del Plantel Cachanilla Rigoberto Gerónimo González Ramos Director del Plantel Zona Río Jorge Ernesto Torres Moreno Director del Plantel El Niño Joel Chacón Rodríguez Director del Plantel El Pacífico Efraín Castillo Sarabia Director del Plantel Playas de Tijuana Benito Andrés Chagoya Mortera Director del Plantel Altiplano Juan Martín Alcibia Martínez Director del Plantel La Presa MUNICIPIO DE ENSENADA Alejandro Mungarro Jacinto Director del Plantel Ensenada Emilio Rios Macias Director del Plantel San Quintín MUNICIPIO DE ROSARITO Manuel Ignacio Cota Meza Director del Plantel Primo Tapia Héctor Rafael Castillo Barba Director del Plantel Rosarito Bicentenario MUNICIPIO DE TECATE Christopher Díaz Rivera Encargado del Plantel Tecate Directorio
  4. 4.  
  5. 5. MENSAJE DEL GOBERNADOR DEL ESTADO Jóvenes Estudiantes de CECYTE BC: La educación es un valuarte que deben apreciar durante su estancia en el Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Baja California, dado la formación y calidad educativa que les ofrece la Institución y sus maestros. Por ello, asuman el compromiso que el Gobierno del Estado hace para brindarles educación media superior, a fin de que en lo futuro tengan mejores satisfacciones de vida, y se conviertan en impulsores y promotores del crecimiento exitoso, con la visión que tiene nuestra entidad en el plano nacional. Esta administración tiene como objetivo crear espacios y condiciones apropiadas para que en un futuro inmediato, el campo laboral tenga profesionistas técnicos de acuerdo al perfil de la industria que cada día arriba a nuestra entidad; por lo que los invito a ser mejores en sus estudios, en su familia y en su comunidad. En ustedes se deposita la semilla del esfuerzo y dedicación que caracteriza a los bajacalifonianos. Son el estandarte generacional que habrá de marcar la pauta de nuestro desarrollo.Como Gobierno del Estado, compartimos el reto de ser formadores de los futuros profesionistas técnicos que saldrán del CECYTE BC. Unamos esfuerzos, Gobierno, Sociedad, Maestros y Alumnos, para brindar y recibir una mejor educación en Baja California, ser punta de desarrollo humano, crecimiento industrial y económico, y factor importante del progreso de México.
  6. 6.  
  7. 7. MENSAJE DEL SECRETARIO DE EDUCACIÓN Alumno de CECYTE BC: La educación es una herramienta que aumenta tus oportunidades de desarrollo personal, y permite ampliar tu horizonte de posibilidades de progreso económico y social. Bajo esa perspectiva, el Gobierno del Estado de Baja California asume con responsabilidad su compromiso con los jóvenes en la tarea de crear espacios educativos en el nivel medio superior, y ofrecerles programas de estudios tecnológicos que les permitan integrarse con competencia a fuentes de trabajo y/o continuar estudios superiores. El Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Baja California, es un ejemplo de lo anterior. En las escuelas de esta Institución, los estudiantes pueden encontrar el camino de la superación, y el apoyo para alcanzar las metas que visualizan para forjar su futuro. Entre esos apoyos se encuentran la publicación y entrega de este material educativo, que el CECYTE BC distribuye, con el objetivo de que lo utilices en beneficio de tus estudios. La tarea que han desarrollado maestros, alumnos y autoridades aducativas en torno a CECYTE BC, han convertido a esta Institución en un modelo para la formación de generaciones de profesionistas técnicos que demanda el sector productivo que se asienta en la región. Además de eso, el Colegio se ha destacado por alentar el acercamiento de los padres de familia con la escuela, como una acción tendiente a fortalecer los vínculos que deben existir entre ellos, los docentes y administrativos en el proceso educativo, por ser esta, una responsabilidad compartida. Por todo esto, te felicito por realizar tus estudios en un plantel del CECYTE BC. Te exhorto a valorar este esfuerzo que hace la sociedad a través de la Administración Estatal, y a que utilices con pertinencia los materiales que se te otorgan para apoyar tu formación profesional.
  8. 8.  
  9. 9. Adrian Flores Ledesma DIRECTOR GENERAL DEL CECYTE BC Atentamente PRESENTACIÓN El libro que tienes en tus manos representa un importante esfuerzo del Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Baja California, que a través de sus academias de profesores te proporciona material de calidad para el estudio de las distintas asignaturas que cursarás en tu preparación como Bachiller Técnico. Los contenidos corresponden a los programas establecidos para cada una de las asignaturas de acuerdo a la reforma integral de la educación media superior, y enriquecidos por las competencias comunes del Sistema Nacional de Bachillerato. Este ejemplar, encierra conocimientos, aprendizaje, análisis y habilidades que deberás de poner en práctica en tu vida diaria, convertida en una acción educativa más, que el Colegio te ofrece para obtener una mejor formación académica. Te invitamos a que valores y obtengas el mayor provecho a esta obra, que fue diseñada especialmente para lo más preciado del Colegio: sus Alumnos.
  10. 10.  
  11. 11. gradecimiento Un especial agradecimiento a los Docentes y Administrativos de CECYTE BC, que colaboraron e hicieron posible la edición de estas Guías de Aprendizaje Básicas y Material Didáctico. El Colegio • MANUAL DE QUÍMICA II • Mario Báez Vázquez ASESOR ACADÉMICO DEL DIRECTOR GENERAL DEL CECYTEBC • GEOMETRÍA Y TRIGONOMETRÍA • Andrés Sarabia Ley COORDINADOR DE FORMACIÓN PROPEDÉUTICA, D.G. Andrés Aguilar Mezta DOCENTE DEL PLANTEL XOCHIMILCO • INGLÉS 2 • Mauro Alberto Ochoa Solano Alonso Palominos Tapia Bertha Alicia Canceco Jaime Alejandra Agúndez DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL ENSENADA • QUÍMICA 2 • Saúl Torres Acuña Agustín Valle Ruelas DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL XOCHIMILCO • LECTURA, EXPRESIÓN ORAL Y ESCRITA 2 • María Guadalupe Valdivia Martínez DOCENTE DEL PLANTEL COMPUERTAS María Elena Padilla Godoy COORDINADORA DE FORMACIÓN VALORAL, D.G. María Trinidad Salas Leyva CAPTURISTA DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE DOCENCIA, D.G. Lina Rodríguez Escárpita ENCARGADA DEL GRUPO OVIEDO MOTA • CÁLCULO • Silvia Elisa Inzunza Ornelas Manuel Norberto Quiroz Ortega Javier Iribe Mendoza María Del Carmen Equihua Quiñonez Alvaro Soto Escalante María Guadalupe Bañuelos Cisneros DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL BELLAVISTA • INGLÉS 4 • Adriana Cera Morales DOCENTE DEL GRUPO PORTALES Verónica Murillo Esquivias DOCENTE DEL PLANTEL COMPUERTAS Manuel Arvizu Ruíz Joaquín Alberto Pineda Martínez Lina Roxana Cárdenas Meza Juan Olmeda González Juliana Camacho Camacho DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL BELLAVISTA • FÍSICA I • Andrés Sarabia Ley COORDINADOR DE FORMACIÓN PROPEDÉUTICA, D.G. Juan Francisco Cuevas Negrete Silvia Elisa Inzunza Ornelas Manuel Norberto Quiroz Ortega Javier Iribe Mendoza María Del Carmen Equihua Quiñonez Alvaro Soto Escalante María Guadalupe Bañuelos Cisneros DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL BELLAVISTA • ECOLOGÍA • Aidé Aracely Pedraza Mendoza Clara Angélica Rodríguez Sánchez DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL COMPUERTAS Gloria Mosqueda Contreras Sulma Loreto Lagarda Lagarda Petra Cantoral Gómez Eva Pérez Vargas DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL BELLAVISTA • MATEMÁTICAS APLICADA • Manuel Norberto Quiroz Ortega Silvia Elisa Inzunza Ornelas DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL BELLAVISTA Eloísa Morales Collín Ismael Castillo Ortíz DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL COMPUERTAS • BIOQUÍMICA • José Manuel Soto DOCENTE DEL GRUPO PORTALES Aidé Araceli Pedraza Mendoza DOCENTE DEL PLANTEL COMPUERTAS Alejandra Machuca Cristina Félix DOCENTES DEL PLANTEL MISIONES Enid Quezada Matus Sergio Alberto Seym Guzmán DOCENTES DEL GRUPO CENTENARIO Alberto Caro Espino JEFE DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE DOCENCIA Denisse Samaniego Apodaca RESPONSABLE DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL SEGUNDO SEMESTRE CUARTO SEMESTRE SEXTO SEMESTRE COORDINACIÓN Y REVISIÓN ACADÉMICA
  12. 12.  
  13. 13. 3    ÍNDICE 1.0 ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS …………………………….. 5 1.1 Conceptos de organización y estructura celular …………………………….. 7 1.2 Elementos y compuestos de la materia …………………………….. 21 2.0 EL AGUA …………………………….. 35 2.1 Propiedades generales del agua …………………………….. 39 2.2 Importancia biológica del agua …………………………….. 43 2.3 Características violares y enlaces intermoleculares del agua …………………………….. 50 2.4 Funciones del agua en los organismos …………………………….. 55 3.0 AMINOÁCIDOS …………………………….. 60 3.1 Estructura y nombre de aminoácidos y aminas de interés ……………………………… 62 3.2 Propiedades generales …………………………….. 67 4.0 PROTEÍNAS ……………………………… 69 4.1 Definición, composición e importancia de las proteínas ……………………………… 70 4.2 Estructuras: Primaria, secundaria, terciaria y cuaternaria ……………………………… 73 5.0 ÁCIDOS NUCLEICOS ……………………………… 80 5.1 Estructuras de los nucleótidos y si nomenclatura ……………………………… 83 5.2 Composición química de los ácidos nucleicos …………………………….. 86 6.0 CARBOHIDRATOS ……………………………… 93 6.1 Definición y estructuras de los carbohidratos ……………………………… 96 BIBLIOGRAFÍA ……………………………… 105
  14. 14.  
  15. 15.     5               1.1 Conceptos de organización y estructura celular 1.2 Elementos y compuestos de la materia viva Recuerdalo   ¿Cuanto sabes?   Realízalo   ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS 1.0
  16. 16.     6       ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS Tal como lo expresa la TEORÍA CELULAR la unidad estructural de todos los organismos es la CÉLULA. La célula en sí tiene una organización específica, todas tienen tamaño y formas características por las cuales pueden ser reconocidas. Algunos organismos estás formados por una sola célula llamados unicelulares, en contraste los organismos complejos son multicelulares, en ellos los procesos biológicos dependen de la acción coordenada de las células que los componen, las cuales suelen estar organizadas en tejidos, órganos, etc. Los seres vivos muestran un alto grado de organización y complejidad. La vida se estructura en niveles jerárquicos de organización, donde cada uno se basa en el nivel previo y constituye el fundamento del siguiente nivel, por ejemplo: los organismos multicelulares están subdivididos en tejidos, los tejidos están subdivididos en células, las células en organelas etc.            ATRIBUTOS DE LA COMPETENCIA Aporta puntos de vista con apertura y considera los de otras personas de manera reflexiva Reconoce los propios prejuicios, modifica sus puntos de vista al conocer nuevas evidencias, e integra nuevos conocimientos y perspectivas al acervo con el que cuenta Maneja las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación para obtener información y expresar ideas RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE Aprende a conocer los niveles de organización que poseen todos los seres vivos. Reconoce cada uno de los niveles que conforma a la biología, de igual forma que elementos y compuestos que son parte fundamental de la materia.
  17. 17.     7         Evaluación Diagnostica: Resuelve las siguientes preguntas. 1.- Como se organizan los seres vivos _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 2.- Sabes cuál es el 1er nivel de organización de la materia _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 3.- Da 3 ejemplos del 2do nivel de organización de la materia _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 4.- Cuáles son los tipos de células que existen _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 5.- En que se dividen las células eucariotas _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Nombre 1.1 Conceptos de organización y estructura celular No. 1 Competencia Genérica Categoría: Aprende de forma autónoma Competencia 7: Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: Define metas y da seguimiento a sus procesos de construcción de conocimiento Identifica las actividades que le resultan de menor y mayor interés y dificultad, reconociendo y controlando sus reacciones frente a retos y obstáculos
  18. 18.     8   ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS    Uno de los principios fundamentales de la biología es que los seres vivos obedecen a las leyes de la física y la química. Los niveles de organización biológica son eslabones organizados de forma jerárquica, es decir, están organizados desde lo más simple hasta lo más complejo. En términos bastante simples, estos niveles se utilizan para clasificar materia, de acuerdo a su tamaño y/o cantidad. Los niveles de organización biológica son los siguientes: Articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Competencia Disciplinaria 13.   Relaciona los niveles de organización química, biológica, física y ecológica de los sistemas vivos Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar la organización de la materia, así como reconocerá las células eucariota y procariota. Saberes a adquirir Organización de la Materia, Composición de las células procariota y eucariota Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar usando la comunicación escrita, una metodología de investigación, trabajo en equipo la organización de la materia y las células realizando ejercicios en el aula.
  19. 19.     9   1. Átomo: El nivel atómico es el más simple. Existen partículas subatómicas que forman la estructura del átomo. Las cuales son: Protón, Neutrón y Electrón. Ejemplos: Carbono (C), Hidrógeno (H), Nitrógeno (N) y Azufre (S). 2. Molécula: Este nivel consiste en la unión de diversos átomos a través de uniones conocidas como enlaces. Ejemplos de moléculas son: Agua (H2O), Metano (CH4), Glucosa (C6H12O6). 3. Macromolécula: Corresponden a estructuras de mayor tamaño que una molécula. De hecho, una macromolécula puede definirse como conjunto de moléculas que se unen a través de interacciones, que son más débiles que un enlace. Ejemplos de macromoléculas son: Carbohidratos, Proteínas, Lípidos o Grasas y Ácidos Nucléicos. 4. Organelo: Este nivel se puede definir como una estructura subcelular formada por la fusión de macromoléculas, que cumple funciones específicas. Ejemplos de organelos son: Núcleo, Retículo Endoplasmático, Mitocondria, Cloroplasto, etc. 5. Célula: Es el primer nivel capaz de expresar vida en nuestro planeta, ya que posee las características de reproducción, adaptación y captar estímulos desde el medio que la rodea. La evolución destaca la existencia de dos grandes linajes celulares: célula procarionte y célula eucarionte, cada uno de ellos con características muy particulares. Además, dentro de las células eucariontes, se realiza una subdivisión para poder estudiar a dos grandes grupos de células: célula animal y célula vegetal. 6. Tejido: Un tejido puede definirse como conjunto de células con similar estructura y función. 7.Órgano: Conjunto de tejidos de similar estructura y función que conforman una estructura que adquiere propiedades distintas al resto de los niveles. 8. Sistema: Conjunto de órganos de distinta estructura y/o distinta o similar función. Ejemplos de sistemas son: Sistema Cardiovascular, Sistema Digestivo, Sistema Óseo (Esqueleto) 9. Organismo: segundo nivel capaz de expresar vida en nuestro planeta, ya que, al igual que la célula, puede reproducirse, adaptarse y captar estímulos ambientales. En resumen, este nivel puede definirse como un conjunto de sistemas que trabajan de manera coordinada para mantener la supervivencia del individuo.
  20. 20.     10   10. Población: Conjunto de organismos de la misma especie, que viven en un lugar y tiempo determinados. Además, entre ellos se generan interacciones intraespecíficas, como por ejemplo: competencia. 11. Comunidad: Conjunto de organismos de distintas especies que viven en un lugar y tiempo determinados. Además, entre ellos se generan interacciones intraespecíficas, como por ejemplo: depredación, parasitismo, etc. 12. Ecosistema (acuático y terrestre): Conjunto de organismos de distinta especie más el entorno abiótico que les rodea (cerros, planicies, ríos, lagos, etc.). Los organismos, en este nivel, establecen relaciones con el ambiente que les rodea, por ejemplo: adaptación. 13. Biosfera: Ultimo nivel de organización biológica y, por ende, el más voluminoso de todos, ya que contiene al resto de los niveles en su interior.     Dentro de la organización de los seres vivos, se encuentra una parte importante la cual es la que habla de la célula. El concepto de célula como unidad anatómica y funcional de los organismos surgió entre los años 1830 y 1880, aunque fue en el siglo XVII cuando Robert Hooke describió por vez primera la existencia de las mismas, los investigadores como Theodor Schwann y Matthias Schleiden definir los postulados de la teoría celular, la cual afirma, entre otras cosas: • Que la célula es una unidad morfológica de todo ser vivo: es decir, que en los seres vivos todo está formado por células o por sus productos de secreción. • Este primer postulado sería completado por Rudolf Virchow con la afirmación Omnis cellula ex cellula, la cual • indica que toda célula deriva de una célula precedente (biogénesis). • Un tercer postulado de la teoría celular indica que las funciones vitales de los organismos ocurren dentro de las células, o en su entorno inmediato, y son controladas por sustancias que ellas secretan. Cada célula es un sistema abierto, que intercambia materia y energía con su medio. En una célula ocurren todas las funciones vitales, de manera que basta una Robert Hooke, quien acuño el termino célula
  21. 21.     11   sola de ellas para tener un ser vivo (que será un ser vivo unicelular). Así pues, la célula es la unidad fisiológica de la vida. • Finalmente, el cuarto postulado de la teoría celular expresa que cada célula contiene toda la información hereditaria necesaria para el control de su propio ciclo y del desarrollo y el funcionamiento de un organismo de su especie, así como para la transmisión de esa información a la siguiente generación celular. Por tanto, podemos definir a la célula como la unidad morfológica y funcional de todo ser vivo. De hecho, la célula es el elemento de menor tamaño que puede considerarse vivo. La estructura se automantiene activamente mediante el metabolismo, asegurándose la coordinación de todos los elementos celulares y su perpetuación por replicación a través de un genoma codificado por ácidos nucleicos. La parte de la biología que se ocupa de ella es la citología. Existen dos grandes tipos celulares: las procariotas y las eucariotas (divididas tradicionalmente en animales y vegetales, si bien se incluyen además hongos y protistas, que también tienen células con propiedades características). Célula Procariota Son células que carecen de núcleo y presentan una forma alargada (bacilos). Las bacterias son células procariotas. A las células procariotas se las considera una de las células más simples y arcaicas que existen. Actualmente están divididas en dos grupos: • Eubacterias, que poseen paredes celulares formadas por peptidoglicano o por mureína. Incluye a la mayoría de las bacterias y también a las cianobacterias.
  22. 22.     12   • Arqueobacterias, que utilizan otras sustancias para constituir sus paredes celulares. Son todas aquellas características que habitan en condiciones extremas como manantiales sulfurosos calientes o aguas de salinidad muy elevada. Célula procariota (Pros = Antes, Karion = Núcleo) es una célula sin núcleo celular diferenciado, es decir, su ADN no está confinado en el interior de un núcleo, sino libremente en el citoplasma. La celula procariota, también procarionte, organismo vivo cuyo núcleo celular no está envuelto por una membrana, en contraposición con los organismos eucariotas, que presentan un núcleo verdadero o rodeado de membrana nuclear. Además, el término procariota hace referencia a los organismos conocidos como móneras que se incluyen en el reino Móneras o Procariotas. Entre las características de las células procariotas que las diferencian de las eucariotas, podemos señalar: ADN desnudo y circular; división celular por fisión binaria; carencia de mitocondrias (la membrana citoplasmática ejerce la función que desempeñarían éstas), nucleolos y retículo endoplasmático. Poseen pared celular, agregados moleculares como el metano, azufre, carbono y sal. Pueden estar sometidas a temperatura y ambiente extremos (salinidad, acidificación o alcalinidad, frío, calor). Célula Eucariota Se denomina eucariotas a todas las células que tienen su material hereditario fundamental (su información genética) encerrado dentro de un núcleo. Se encuentran todos los seres vivos excepto bacterias y cianobacterias. Las células eucariotas son mayores y mas complejas que las células procariotas. Como ya lo habíamos mencionado, existen 2 tipos de células eucariotas: animal y vegetal, las cuales veremos a continuación. Estructura de una célula animal Son células eucariotas con una forma irregular y que son heterótrofas, es decir, se alimentan de materia orgánica ya sintetizada. Poseen numerosos orgánulos, que son: aparato de Golgi, vacuolas, nucleolos, riosomas, lisosomas, retículo endoplasmático, mitocondrias, centriolos, diplosomas. Ademas poseen una membrana nuclear que protege el material genético y la membrana plasmática.
  23. 23.     13   Estructura de una célula vegetal Las células vegetales son células eucariotas con formas poligonales, y que en su mayoría son capaces de realizar la fotosíntesis. Todas las células eucariotas vegetales son autótrofas, es decir, se fabrican su propio alimento. Poseen también numerosos orgánulos: aparato de Golgi, vacuolas (presentan un tamaño mucho mayor en las células vegetales, desplazando al núcleo y demás orgánulos), nucleolos, ribosomas, lisosomas, retículo endoplasmático, mitocondrias y los cloroplastos. Poseen una membrana nuclear para proteger la información del núcleo, una membrana plasmática y la pared celular, compuesta de celulosa.
  24. 24.     14   Diferencias entre la Célula Animal Y Vegetal Características de la Célula Animal 1. No tiene pared celular y tienen diversas formas de acuerdo con su función. 2. No tiene cloroplastos a diferencia de las células vegetales. 3. Puede tener vacuolas, pero no son muy grandes 4. Presenta centriolos: Agregado de microtúbulos cilíndricos que forman los cilios y los flagelos. Estos facilitan la división celular en células animales.
  25. 25.     15   Características de la Célula Vegetal. 1. Presentan una pared celular, más dura que una membrana plasmática normal y da mayor consistencia a la célula. 2. Disponen de plastos: cloroplastos (Orgánulo capaz de realizar la fotosíntesis: la transformación de energía química en materia orgánica), cromoplastos, leucoplastos (Orgánulos que acumulan almidón fabricado en la fotosíntesis). 3. Vacuolas de gran tamaño: Acumulan sustancias de reserva o de desecho producidos por el metabolismo celular. Célula Vegetal Célula Animal
  26. 26.     16   Partes de las células: La Membrana Celular, que es común en la animal y la vegetal. Esta tiene 3 funciones: Limita el espacio interior del espacio exterior. Permeabilidad o intercambio de sustancias con el medio exterior. Mantiene la forma de la célula. Pared celular: esta está presente solo en la célula vegetal. Su función es darle rigidez y forma a la célula. Citoplasma: esta es común en ambas células. Se define como espacio interno, comprendido entre membrana nuclear y celular. Se distinguen 2 clases: Líquida o Hialoplasma: es, en su mayor parte, agua, aunque también sales y enzimas. En las animales aparece el citoesqueleto, que es una red de proteínas que mantiene la forma de la célula y permite el movimiento. Sólida o de Orgánulos. En esta hay 2 clases: 1. Ribosomas. Estos son comunes en las dos células. Está compuesto de proteínas y ARN ribosómico. Su función es la síntesis de proteínas. 2. Retículo endoplasmático. Común en ambas. Su función es comunicar el núcleo con el espacio extracelular. Existen dos partes morfológicamente distintas: • R. Endoplasmático rugoso: se llama así porque en su parte exterior está forrado por ribosomas. Es la parte más cercana al núcleo y es, también, una prolongación de la Membrana nuclear. La parte interna se llama LUMEN. Su función es acabar la síntesis de proteínas. • R. E. Liso: se llama así porque no tiene ribosomas en su parte externa y es una prolongación o una etapa inmadura del rugoso.
  27. 27.     17   Aparato de Golgi: Son unas “cisternas” situadas entre el retículo endoplasmático y la membrana. Su misión es conectar el retículo endoplasmático y la membrana. Cada “saco” se llama dictiosoma por que parecen dedos. Recogen las sustancias que vienen del retículo y las “empaquetan” en vesículas y las envía a la membrana. Lisosomas: son comunes en ambas. Viene a ser el “estomago” de la célula, en el se digieren todas las moléculas que la célula absorbe. Son “globos” que tienen su origen en el aparato de Golgi. En el encierra enzimas digestivas que provienen del retículo endoplasmático. Hay 2 tipos de lisosomas: Primarios: son vesículas que sólo contienen enzimas. Secundarios: son vesículos más grandes que contienen enzimas y algun nutriente que está siendo digerido. Tienen como función la renovación de los orgánulos viejos celulares mediante un proceso llamado autolisis (autodigestión). Mitocondrias: son comunes en ambas. Tienen forma ovalada y su función es aportar energía a la célula. Para esto necesita el proceso de respiración celular. Cloroplastos: es exclusivo de las vegetales. Su función es la fotosíntesis. Centrosoma: está constituido por dos centriolos y sólo está presente en las células animales. Núcleo: es común en ambas. Es la principal diferencia entre la procariota y la eucariota. Tienen forma, más o menos, esférica y ocupa una posición, más o menos, central.
  28. 28.     18   Nombre Composición de las células No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado Actitudes a formar Orden y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y desde luego con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Observa y relaciona los nombres de cada una parte de las células.   Célula Vegetal Célula Animal
  29. 29.     19     Nombre Jugando y aprendiendo No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimientos, si tienes duda pide ayuda a tu profesor o con tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis de cada una de las partes que compone a las células eucariotas (animal y vegetal), mencionando la diferencia que encuentra entre ellas, comentándolas en equipos de 3-4 personas para después comentar en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor. Diferencias
  30. 30.     20   Actividad experimental. Objetivo: que el alumno por medio de juegos aprenda la composición de las células Material: 1 computadora por alumno con acceso a internet Instrucciones: los alumnos ingresaran a la siguiente página para realizar la actividad que ahí nos mencionan y por medio de juegos poder adquirir y reforzar el conocimiento ya adquirido. Página: http://www.thatquiz.org/es-k-z4/ Observaciones: los alumnos se evaluaran y detectaran las aéreas a mejorar. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Nombre Jugando y aprendiendo No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de las células, si tienes duda pide ayuda a tu profesor o con tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga acerca de las estructuras que poseen los diferentes tipos de células, para así emplear los conocimientos adquiridos en la siguiente practica.
  31. 31.     21     Nombre 1.2 Elementos y compuestos de la materia viva No. 1 Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia 4: escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiadas Atributo: identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar los bioelementos de los cuales está compuesta la materia, identificara los elementos principales de los cuales está conformada y realizara la identificación de los mismos. Saberes a adquirir Identificación y reconocimiento de los Bioelementos primarios, secundarios y oligoelementos Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar usando la comunicación escrita, una metodología de investigación, trabajo en equipo los distintos bioelementos y la importancia de su identificación y reconocimiento, realizando ejercicios llevados a cabo en las aulas.
  32. 32.     22   La materia viva es la materia que forma parte de los seres vivos. La materia viva presenta unas características y propiedades distintas a las de la materia inerte. Estas características y propiedades encuentran su origen en los átomos que conforman la materia viva, así como en el porcentaje en que entran a formar parte de ella. Si nos remontamos a los comienzos de la ciencia, nos encontramos con que ésta se basa en la filosofía mecanisista, según la cual son los principios de las leyes químicas y físicas los que estipulan las leyes de la Naturaleza. A partir de este planteo, muchos investigadores trataron de responder a preguntas como: ¿puede cualquier cuerpo con vida estar compuesto por los mismos elementos químicos que componen la materia no viva?, ¿pueden ser explicadas las funciones vitales de los sistemas vivientes en términos de las reacciones químicas que también tienen lugar en los cuerpos inanimados? Las respuestas comenzaron a surgir gracias a los experimentos realizados por numerosos biólogos especializados en biología celular y molecular. Las pruebas que se van acumulando en el tiempo apoyan de manera acabada la teoría mecanicista. Algunas de las conclusiones a las que se ha llegado fueron que los elementos químicos y las reacciones químicas de los sistemas vivientes no difieren fundamentalmente de los que se encuentran en cualquier otro tipo de objetos. Además "los individuos no tienen vida en virtud de la materia que los compone, sino en la manera en que su materia esté especialmente organizada"
  33. 33.     23   En el universo existen ciertas clases de materiales, conocidos con el término de "bioelementos" o “elementos de la vida” que son elementos químicos (Tabla 1) que se encuentran en la materia viva. Son los elementos químicos naturales que entran a formar parte de la materia viva. De los 92 átomos naturales, nada más que 27 son bioelementos. Estos átomos se separan en grupos, atendiendo a la proporción en la que se presentan en los seres vivos. Atendiendo a su abundancia en porcentaje de la materia viva se puede clasificar de la siguiente forma: (Tabla 2) Bioelementos % en la materia viva Átomos Primarios 96% C, H, O, N, P, Ca Secundarios 3,9% Na, S, K, Cl, I, Mg, Fe Oligoelementos 0,1% Cu, Zn, Mn, Co, Mo, Ni, Si, Bo, Be, Se Tabla 2 Bioelementos primarios Son los elementos más abundantes en los seres vivos. La mayor parte de las moléculas que componen los seres vivos tienen una base de carbono. Este elemento presenta una serie de propiedades que hacen que sea el idóneo para formar estas moléculas. Estos aparecen en una proporción media del 96% en la materia viva, y son: H, O, C, N, Ca y P. (Ver tabla 3) Nombre masa % Importancia o función Oxígeno 65 Necesario para la respiración celular; presente en casi todos los compuestos orgánicos; forma parte del agua Carbono 18 Constituye el esqueleto de las moléculas orgánicas; puede formar cuatro enlaces con otros tantos átomos Hidrógeno 10 Presente en la mayoría de los compuestos orgánicos; forma parte del agua Elemento Símbolo Hidrogeno H Sodio Na Potasio K Carbono C Cloro Cl Calcio Ca Magnesio Mg Azufre S Oxigeno O Hierro Fe Fosforo P Nitrógeno N Tabla 1
  34. 34.     24   Nitrógeno 3 Componente de todas las proteínas y ácidos nucleicos y de algunos lípidos Calcio 1,5 Componente estructural de los huesos y dientes; importante en la contracción muscular, conducción de impulsos nerviosos y coagulación de la sangre Fósforo 1 Componente de los ácidos nucleicos; componente estructural del hueso; importante en la transferencia de energía. Integra los fosfolípidos de la membrana celular. Tabla 3 Bioelementos secundarios Son elementos que se encuentran en menor proporción en los seres vivos. Se presentan en forma iónica (con carga positiva o negativa). Aparecen en una proporción cercana al 3,3%. Son: Ca, Na, K, Mg y Cl, y desempeñan funciones de vital importancia en fisiología celular. (Ver tabla 4) Nombre masa % Importancia o función Potasio 0.4 Principal ion positivo (catión) del interior de las células; importante en el funcionamiento nervioso; afecta a la contracción muscular Azufre 0,3 Componente de la mayoría de las proteínas Sodio 0,2 Principal ion positivo del líquido intersticial (tisular); importante en el equilibrio hídrico del cuerpo; esencial para la conducción de impulsos nerviosos Magnesio 0,1 Necesario para la sangre y los tejidos del cuerpo; forma parte de casi todas las enzimas de importancia Cloro 0,1 Principal ion negativo (anión) del líquido intersticial; importante en el equilibrio hídrico Hierro trazas Componente de la hemoglobina y mioglobina; forma parte de ciertas enzimas Yodo trazas Componente de las hormonas tiroideas Tabla 4 Oligoelementos También llamados elementos traza o micro constituyentes, que aparecen en la materia viva en proporción inferior al 0,1% y que también son esenciales para la vida: manganeso, cobre, zinc, boro, silicio, vanadio, cobalto, selenio, molibdeno y estaño. Aunque participen en cantidades
  35. 35.     25   infinitesimales, no por ello son menos importantes, pues su carencia puede acarrear graves trastornos a los organismos. Alguno de estos elementos no se manifiesta en ciertos seres. Los elementos son unidades formadas por un mismo tipo de "átomo", o, lo que es lo mismo, el átomo es la unidad fundamental de un elemento LAS BIOMOLECULAS Los bioelementos se combinan entre sí para formar las moléculas que componen la materia viva. Estas moléculas reciben el nombre de Biomoléculas o Principios Inmediatos. Las biomoléculas, para poder ser estudiadas, deben ser extraídas de los seres vivos mediante procedimientos físicos, nunca químicos, ya que si así fuera, su estructura molecular se alteraría. Los procedimientos físicos son la filtración, la cristalización, la centrifugación, la cromatografía. Las biomoléculas se clasifican atendiendo a su composición en: Las biomoléculas inorgánicas Las biomoléculas orgánicas LAS BIOMOLÉCULAS INORGÁNICAS Son moléculas sencillas que poseen poca energía ya que tienen pocos átomos y, por tanto, pocos enlaces. El agua y las sales minerales son moléculas inorgánicas que forman parte de los seres vivos y desempeñan en ellos unas funciones que son imprescindibles para que haya vida. Importancia del agua en los seres vivos. El agua es el componente mayoritario de los seres vivos: es la biomolécula más abundante de un ser vivo pese a ser una biomolécula inorgánica. Por sus propiedades físico-químicas se mantiene líquida a temperatura ambiente, actúa como disolvente universal y es imprescindible para la vida:
  36. 36.     26   La vida se originó en el agua Es el medio donde viven muchos organismos Permite que exista vida en ecosistemas polares bajo la capa de hielo Es el medio ideal para que se produzcan las reacciones químicas del metabolismo celular que constituyen la vida Regula intercambios entre célula y medio mediante procesos osmóticos Regula las variaciones en los niveles de acidez (el pH) del medio interno (disoluciones amortiguadoras o sistemas tampón) Es medio de transporte en el interior de los seres vivos (sangre, savia) para la incorporación de los nutrientes y para la eliminación de los desechos Sirve como lubricante en las articulaciones, facilita movimientos y desplazamientos celulares y orgánicos Actúa como reguladora de la temperatura corporal Las sales minerales Son imprescindibles para que un ser vivo pueda llevar a cabo sus funciones vitales con normalidad pese a encontrarse en proporciones muy pequeñas. Producen los gradientes osmóticos y eléctricos que regulan los procesos vitales: Permiten que la membrana celular mantenga su permeabilidad selectiva Sin ellas no se puede transmitir el impulso nervioso, ni se contraen los músculos, ni late el corazón. Hay sales minerales sólidas que forman estructuras esqueléticas (conchas, caparazones, huesos…) LAS BIOMOLÉCULAS ORGÁNICAS Son moléculas complejas que poseen mucha energía ya que tienen un gran número de enlaces entre sus átomos y, por tanto, muchos enlaces. Son los glúcidos, los lípidos, las proteínas y los ácidos nucleídos.
  37. 37.     27   Los glúcidos, también llamados hidratos de carbono, carbohidratos o azúcares, son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas por carbono, hidrógeno y oxígeno. Los más sencillos, los MONOSACÁRIDOS, como la glucosa o la fructosa, tienen sabor dulce y por eso se les llama azúcares. Son sustancias sólidas, de color blanco, cristalinas, solubles en agua y no hidrolizables. Responden a la fórmula molecular CnH2nOn siendo n el nº de átomos de carbono que contienen (entre 3 y 8). Los más abundantes e importantes por sus funciones biológicas son los de 5 (PENTOSAS como la ribosa) y de 6 (HEXOSAS como la glucosa y la fructosa) Los monosacáridos se unen entre sí mediante enlaces O-glucosídicos y forman disacáridos como la sacarosa (el azúcar que consumimos normalmente), la lactosa (azúcar de la leche) y polisacáridos como el almidón, el glucógeno y la celulosa. La glucosa y la mayor parte de los glúcidos, como almidón y glucógeno, son utilizados como fuente de energía por los seres vivos. Otros, como la celulosa, sirven para constituir estructuras (pared celular vegetal). Los lípidos, son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas por carbono, hidrógeno y oxígeno aunque también pueden contener nitrógeno, fósforo y azufre. Son un grupo muy heterogéneo de moléculas que tienen en común el hecho de ser insolubles en agua aunque son solubles en disolventes orgánicos (éter, benceno, alcohol, y otros). Algunos contienen ácidos grasos en su composición y se llaman lípidos hidrolizables o saponificables (porque forman jabones = sales alcalinas derivadas de los ácidos grasos). Son: los acilglicéridos o grasas (por ejemplo, los triglicéridos) utilizados como reserva energética a largo plazo, los fosfolípidos, forman las bicapas lipídicas que constituyen las membranas celulares y las ceras que actúan como protectoras e impermeabilizantes Otros, no contienen ácidos grasos y se llaman lípidos no hidrolizables o insaponificables: Los terpenos, principalmente de origen vegetal, constituyen sustancias aromatizantes (mentol, eucaliptol, farnesol, limoneno…), pigmentos (carotenos, clorofilas) y vitaminas (como la vitamina A) Los esteroides: como el colesterol, constituyente de las membranas celulares, y otros con funciones reguladoras de tipo hormonal, como las hormonas sexuales o la hormona del crecimiento
  38. 38.     28   Las proteínas son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas por carbono, hidrógeno, oxígeno y nitrógeno. También pueden contener fósforo y azufre. Están formadas por la unión de unas moléculas más sencillas que son los aminoácidos. Hay 20 aminoácidos diferentes que se unen (mediante enlaces peptídicos) y combinan para formar las cadenas polipeptídicas que constituyen las proteínas. Son moléculas muy específicas, que permiten diferenciar a cada individuo del resto de seres vivos, incluso de los de su misma especie. Son las que mayor número y tipo de funciones biológicas realizan: Estructurales: proteínas de membrana, colágeno, queratina Transporte: hemoglobina Reserva: albúminas Reguladoras: hormonas como la insulina Catalizadoras: los enzimas Defensa inmunológica: inmunoglobulinas, anticuerpos Contráctiles: actina y miosina Los ácidos nucleicos son biomoléculas orgánicas formadas por carbono, hidrógeno, oxígeno, nitrógeno y fósforo, que se localizaron por primera vez en el núcleo de las células eucarióticas (de ahí su nombre) Están formadas por la unión de unas moléculas más sencillas que son los nocleótidos. Los nucleótidos a su vez están formados por la unión de otras tres moléculas más sencillas: Una molécula de azúcar: una pentosa, ribosa (en el ARN) o desoxirribosa (en el ADN) Una base nitrogenada de entre cinco posibles: Adenina (A), Guanina (G), Citosina (C), Timina (T) o Uracilo (U) pudiendo presentarse las tres primeras tanto en el DNA como en el RNA, mientras que la timina es exclusiva del DNA y el uracilo lo encontramos solo en el RNA. Una molécula da ácido fosfórico. Son las moléculas relacionadas con la información genética: en ellas está codificada la información (Código genético) sobre las características de cada individuo. A partir de ellas se sintetizan las proteínas específicas de cada ser vivo, encargadas de llevar a cabo las funciones biológicas codificadas en el mensaje genético recibido de sus progenitores.
  39. 39.     29   Nombre Bioelementos No. 2 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado Actitudes a formar Orden y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis de elementos y compuestos, comenta en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor.
  40. 40.     30  
  41. 41.     31   Describe brevemente como los elementos que se te presentan a continuación participan en la vida de un ser humano. Carbono: _______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Nitrógeno: ______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Calcio: _________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Fosforo: ________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Oxigeno: _______________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Cloro: __________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Sodio: _________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Azufre: _________________________________________________________________________ Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No. 2 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta el ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales sobre los elementos que de la materia viva Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Disciplinarias a Desarrollar 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes
  42. 42.     32   Objetivos: Reconocer los bioelementos en los seres vivos Analizar las funciones e importancia de éstos Utilizar adecuadamente el equipo de laboratorio Materiales: Hojas frescas Carne de pollo Mechero o quemador de gas Tubos de prueba Pelos y uñas Trozos de carbón Nombre Bioelementos básicos de la vida No. 2 Competencia a Desarrollar Aplica los conocimientos necesarios para reconocer los elementos que se desprenden de diferentes compuestos. Habilidades Identifica los elementos que integran algunos compuestos Podrá reconocer que los elementos se encuentran en algunas sustancias o compuestos cotidianos Instrucciones para el Alumno Lee cuidadosamente la siguiente practica, haciendo caso a las instrucciones que el maestro te dé y respetando las reglas del laboratorio Instrucciones para el Docente Indicar la forma de hacerlo, proporcionar el material o indicar como adquirirlo y asistir a los alumnos. Recursos materiales de apoyo Etiqueta de un producto Tabla periódica Reglas de la IUPAC Actitudes a formar Orden Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realizar la práctica de manera grupal, con orden y responsabilidad, debes tener el conocimiento necesario para hacerlo, de no ser así debes de investigar con interés e iniciativa Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida.
  43. 43.     33   Procedimiento A: 1. En un tubo de prueba limpio y seco coloca trozos de hojas secas y los trozos de carne. 2. Con la ayuda de una pinza calienta primero un tubo hasta observar el desprendimiento de vapor. Repite la operación con el otro tubo. Observa y contesta las preguntas 1, 2 y 3: 3. Utilizando los residuos de los procedimientos anteriores, calienta ambos tubos hasta su total evaporación. Observa y contesta las preguntas 4, 5 y 6: Preguntas Hojas secas Trozo de carne 1. ¿Qué observas? 2. ¿Qué sustancia observa en las paredes del tubo de prueba? 3. ¿Qué se está demostrando con esta experiencia? 4. ¿Qué observas? 5. ¿Existen diferencias entre los residuos obtenidos y los trozos de carbón? 6. ¿Qué se está demostrando con este procedimiento? Procedimiento B: 1. En un tubo de prueba coloca trozos de uñas y en otro cabellos somételos al calor hasta que desprenda vapores, abanica los vapores para que puedas percibir los olores (no huelas directamente). Observa y contesta: Preguntas Uñas Cabellos 1. Describe lo observado 2. ¿A qué se asemeja el olor? ------------------------------------------------ 3. ¿Dicho olor es característico de qué elemento? ------------------------------------------------ 4. ¿Qué se está demostrando con este procedimiento
  44. 44.     34   Conclusiones: ___________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 2. EL AGUA 2.1 Importancia biológica de las soluciones 2.2 Propiedades generales del agua 2.3 Carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua 2.4 Funciones del agua en los organismos                                  
  45. 45.     35                 2.1 Importancia biológica de las soluciones 2.2 Propiedades generales del agua 2.3 Carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua 2.4 Funciones del agua en los organismo Recuerdalo   ¿Qué aprendí?   Experimenta   EL AGUA 2.0
  46. 46.     36   EL AGUA El agua es una biomolécula inorgánica. Se trata de la biomolécula más abundante en los seres vivos. En las medusas, puede alcanzar el 98% del volumen del animal y en la lechuga, el 97% del volumen de la planta. Estructuras como el líquido interno de animales o plantas, embriones o tejidos conjuntivos suelen contener gran cantidad de agua. Otras estructuras, como semillas, huesos, pelo, escamas o dientes poseen poca cantidad de agua en su composición.       Evaluación Diagnostica: Resuelve las siguientes preguntas. 1.- Consideras que el agua es de vital importancia para la vida, ¿Por qué? _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 2.- Menciona los elementos básicos que componen al agua. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 3.- ¿Qué porcentaje de agua existe en nuestro globo terráqueo? _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 4.- Consideras que los seres humanos podríamos existir sin este líquido. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 5.- Menciona por lo menos tres propiedades específicas del agua. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ 6.- Escribe algunas funciones que básicas del agua en el organismo. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________
  47. 47.     37   Nombre 2.1 Importancia biológica del agua No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia 4: escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiadas Atributo: identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas. Articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas. Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar y hacer conciencia de la importancia que tiene el agua en nuestro organismo y en nuestro planeta, así como podrá identificar las funciones, las propiedades y bondades del agua. Saberes a adquirir Importancia biológica de las soluciones, propiedades generales del agua, carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua, funciones del agua en los organismos. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar conceptos, haciendo uso de la comunicación escrita y verbal, llevando a cabo la estrategia analítica de fomento ecológico (investigación de campo), trabajo en equipo las distintas propiedades, funciones y carácter bipolar e intermolecular del agua, realizar ejercicios en el aula.
  48. 48.     38   2.1 IMPORTANCIA BIOLÓGICA DEL AGUA Las propiedades del agua permiten aprovechar esta molécula para algunas funciones para los seres vivos. Estas funciones son las siguientes: Disolvente universal: El agua, debido a sus propiedades fisicoquímicas, es el mejor disolvente para todas aquellas moléculas polares. Sin embargo, moléculas apolares no se disuelven en el agua. Lugar donde se realizan reacciones químicas: debido a ser un buen disolvente, por su elevada constante dieléctrica, y debido a su bajo grado de ionización. Función estructural: Por su elevada cohesión molecular, el agua confiere estructura, volumen y resistencia. Función de transporte: Por ser un buen disolvente, debido a su elevada constante dieléctrica, y por poder ascender por las paredes de un capilar, gracias a la elevada cohesión entre sus moléculas, los seres vivos utilizan el agua como medio de transporte por su interior. Función amortiguadora: debido a su elevada cohesión molecular, el agua sirve como lubricante entre estructuras que friccionan y evita el rozamiento. Función termorreguladora: al tener un alto calor específico y un alto calor de vaporización el agua es un material idóneo para mantener constante la temperatura, absorbiendo el exceso de calor o cediendo energía si es necesario.
  49. 49.     39   SERES VIVOS PROPIEDAD DE VAPORIZACIÓN NUESTRO PLANETA SALUD El 65% de los seres  humanos esta  constituido por  agua. Es importante para llevar a cabo el ciclo del agua, y una de sus propiedades es vaporización. Es  vital cuidar este  recurso por que ¾  partes de nuestro  planeta es agua salada  y únicamente ¼ es  agua dulce.   El  agua ayuda a  depurar lo que  nuestro cuerpo no  necesita. Nombre 2.1 Importancia biológicas del agua No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Observa detenidamente los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado Actitudes a formar Orden y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y desde luego con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis de la importancia biológica del agua y comenta en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor.
  50. 50.     40     Explique brevemente la importancia de las soluciones (agua) en nuestra vida cotidiana. ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ Nombre ¿Qué aprendí? No 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de bioquímica, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o a tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad, Respeto y Trabajo en equipo Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga acerca de la importancia del agua en nuestro planeta y lo comunica a sus compañeros.
  51. 51.     41   PRÁCTICA EL CICLO DEL AGUA. Objetivo: Conocer los elementos que participan en el ciclo hidrológico, así como el origen de cada uno de ellos y pueda aprovecharlos en la vida diaria. Las fases que sigue el ciclo hidrológico son: 1) Evaporación 2) Condensación 3) Precipitación 4) Escurrimiento 5) Filtración Material a) Soportes universales b) Aro metálico c) Rejilla de asbesto a) Mechero de Bunsen b) Matraz de destilación c) Pinzas d) Tubo de Látex e) Refrigerante f) Tubo de ensayo g) Gradilla h) Embudo i) Papel Fieltro j) Tierra arenosa. Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No . 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de bioquímica, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o con tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Responder adecuadamente el cuestionamiento usando otras fuentes de información, así, podrás tener mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga acercas de la importancia del agua, a través del ciclo del agua.
  52. 52.     42   Procedimiento 1.- Coloca sobre la tela de asbesto el matraz de destilación: sujétalo por el cuello con las pinzas y éstas al soporte universal. 2.- Conecta con el tubo de látex chico, el tubo del refrigerante con el tubo del matraz de destilación 3.- Acopla la manguera inferior del refrigerante en la llave del agua fría y la superior en el drenaje. Abre la llave del agua para que ésta circule por el refrigerante. 4.- Coloca al final del refrigerante la gradilla con el tubo de ensayo. Sobre éste acomoda el embudo con el papel filtro y agrega la tierra. 5.- Agrega al matraz 1OO ml. De agua, enciende el mechero de Bunsen y colócala debajo del aro metálico. Calienta el agua del matraz hasta que hierva y se inicie la evaporación del agua. 6.- Observa que ocurre en las paredes del matraz en las del refrigerante, anota tus observaciones en la línea correspondiente. 7.- Recoge dentro del embudo, el agua que empieza a gotear del agua de Observaciones 1.- Escribe Sobre la línea la fase del ciclo hidrológico que se representa en el modelo. ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 2.- Calentar el agua en el matraz hasta que hierva, representa la fase de refrigerante. ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 3.- ¿En qué estado se encuentra el agua del matraz que sube hacia el refrigerante? ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 4.- La fase se representa cuando el agua está en el refrigerante es la de: ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 5.- El goteo representa la fase de: ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ 6.- El proceso de agua a través de la tierra representa la fase de: ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________
  53. 53.     43   Nombre 2.2 PROPIEDADES GENERALES DEL AGUA No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia 4: escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiadas Atributo: identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes. Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar los conceptos de materia, energía, sus propiedades así como los cambios que esta sufre en la naturaleza. Saberes a adquirir Importancia biológica de las soluciones, propiedades generales del agua, carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua, funciones del agua en los organismos. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar conceptos, haciendo uso de la comunicación escrita y verbal, llevando a cabo la estrategia analítica de fomento ecológico (investigación de campo), trabajo en equipo las distintas propiedades, funciones y carácter bipolar e intermolecular del agua, realizar ejercicios en el aula.
  54. 54.     44   2.2 PROPIEDADES GENERALES DEL AGUA ¿CUÁLES SON LAS PROPIEDADES DEL AGUA? Propiedades bioquímicas Los seres vivos se han adaptado para utilizar químicamente el agua en dos tipos de reacciones: En la fotosíntesis en la que los enzimas utilizan el agua como fuente de átomos de hidrógeno. En las reacciones de hidrólisis, en que los enzimas hidrolíticos han explotado la capacidad del agua para romper determinados enlaces hasta degradar los compuestos orgánicos en otros más simples, durante los procesos digestivos. Propiedades físico-químicas El agua presenta las siguientes propiedades físico-químicas: • Acción disolvente. El agua es el líquido que más sustancias disuelve (disolvente universal), esta propiedad se debe a su capacidad para formar puentes de hidrógeno con otras sustancias, ya que estas se disuelven cuando interaccionan con las moléculas polares del agua. La capacidad disolvente es la responsable de dos funciones importantes para los seres vivos: es el medio en que transcurren las mayorías de las reacciones del metabolismo, y el aporte de nutrientes y la eliminación de desechos se realizan a través de sistemas de transporte acuosos. • Fuerza de cohesión entre sus moléculas. Los puentes de hidrógeno mantienen a las moléculas fuertemente unidas, formando una estructura compacta que la convierte en un líquido casi incompresible. • Elevada fuerza de adhesión. De nuevo los puentes de hidrógeno del agua son los responsables, al establecerse entre estos y otras moléculas polares, y es responsable, junto con la cohesión de la capilaridad, al cual se debe, en parte, la ascensión de la sabia bruta desde las raíces hasta las hojas.
  55. 55.     45   • Gran calor específico. El agua absorbe grandes cantidades de calor que utiliza en romper los puentes de hidrógeno. Su temperatura desciende más lentamente que la de otros líquidos a medida que va liberando energía al enfriarse. Esta propiedad permite al citoplasma acuoso servir de protección para las moléculas orgánicas en los cambios bruscos de temperatura. • Elevado calor de vaporización. A 20° C se precisan 540 calorías para evaporar un gramo de agua, lo que da idea de la energía necesaria para romper los puentes de hidrógeno establecidos entre las moléculas del agua líquida y, posteriormente, para dotar a estas moléculas de la energía cinética suficiente para abandonar la fase líquida y pasar al estado de vapor. • Elevada constante dieléctrica. Por tener moléculas bipolares, el agua es un gran medio disolvente de compuestos iónicos, como las sales minerales, y de compuestos covalentes polares como los glúcidos. Las moléculas de agua, al ser polares, se disponen alrededor de los grupos polares del soluto, llegando a desdoblar los compuestos iónicos en aniones y cationes, que quedan así rodeados por moléculas de agua. Este fenómeno se llama solvatación iónica. • Bajo grado de ionización. De cada 107 de moléculas de agua, sólo una se encuentra ionizada. H2O H3O+ + OH-. Esto explica que la concentración de iones hidronio (H3O+) y de los iones hidroxilo (OH-) sea muy baja. Dado los bajos niveles de H3O+ y de OH-, si al agua se le añade un ácido o una base, aunque sea en poca cantidad, estos niveles varían bruscamente. Propiedades organolépticas El agua pura es incolora, inodora e insípida. No obstante, en el medio natural el agua dista mucho de ser pura y presenta unas propiedades específicas que afectan a los sentidos. Estas propiedades se denominan propiedades organolépticas y afectan al gusto, al olor, al aspecto y al tacto, distinguiéndose: temperatura, sabor, olor, color y turbidez.
  56. 56.     46     Ejemplos de algunas propiedades físicas del agua. Nombre 2.2 propiedades generales del agua No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado, y los clasifica según la propiedad que le corresponda. Actitudes a formar Orden, Respeto y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y desde luego con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencia s Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis de elementos y compuestos, comenta en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor.
  57. 57.     47   Conteste las siguientes preguntas: 1.- Mencione con sus propias palabras la definición de: Acción disolvente: _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Elevada fuerza de adhesión: _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Elevado calor de vaporización: _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 2.- En que aplicamos el término constante dieléctrica. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 3.- Expresa mediante un dibujo las propiedades organolépticas. _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 4.- De cada 107 moléculas de agua, ¿Cuántas moléculas se encuentran ionizadas? _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ Nombre ¿Qué aprendí? No 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de bioquímica, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o a tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad, Respeto y Trabajo en equipo Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga acerca de la importancia del agua en nuestro planeta y lo comunica a sus compañeros.
  58. 58.     48   EFECTO DE LOS SOLUTOS SOBRE LAS PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS DEL AGUA  OBJETIVO: Evaluar el cambio de las propiedades físicas del agua por la adición de solutos.  FUNDAMENTO: Investigue de acuerdo al nombre y objetivo de la práctica.  MATERIALES Y EQUIPO 3 Vasos de precipitado de 250 ml 3 Vasos de precipitado de 100 ml 1 Mechero Bunsen 1Tela de asbesto 1 termómetro de 0 a 260 °C 1 Tripié 1 Probeta de 50 ml  Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No . 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta el ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de química, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o a tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Orden y Respeto Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Disciplinarias a Desarrollar 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes Actividad experimental
  59. 59.     49   SUSTANCIAS: 100 g de Cloruro de sodio (sal de mesa), Hielo  TÉCNICA: a) Punto de ebullición del agua 1. Colocar 50 ml de agua destilada en cada vaso de precipitado de 100 ml. 2. Colocar al primer vaso 20 g de cloruro de sodio y al segundo 40 g, mientras que el tercer vaso se deja sin cloruro de sodio (vaso control). 3. Someter cada vaso a ebullición y medir la temperatura de la misma. 4. Relacionar el efecto del soluto sobre el punto de ebullición del agua. b) Punto crioscópico del agua 5. Colocar en cada vaso de precipitado de 250 ml aproximadamente 8 cubos de hielo y pesar la cantidad de hielo en cada vaso. 6. Colocar al primer vaso 10 g de cloruro de sodio y al segundo 20 g, mientras que el tercer vaso se deja sin cloruro de sodio (vaso control). Esparcir la sal en los vasos 1 y 2 de forma homogénea. 7. Después de 30 min medir con una probeta de 50 ml la cantidad de agua licuada en los vasos, determinar el % de agua liberada del hielo y medir la temperatura en cada vaso de hielo. 8. Relacionar el efecto del soluto sobre el punto crioscópico del agua.  OBSERVACIONES ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________  CUESTIONARIO: 1.- Explica cuáles otras propiedades coligativas del agua se ven afectadas por la presencia de solutos. _______________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ 2.- ¿Qué aplicaciones tiene la medición de punto de ebullición y de punto crioscópico en los alimentos en general?   3.- Enlista ejemplos de alimentos donde se mida de forma cotidiana estas propiedades.  4.- Menciona ejemplos de sustancias que sean utilizadas en alimentos para cambiar sus propiedades.  CONCLUSIONES: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________
  60. 60.     50   Nombre 2.3 CARÁCTER BIPOLAR Y ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES DEL AGUA No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: Piensa, critica y reflexiona Competencia 5: Desarrolla innovaciones y propone soluciones a problemas a partir de métodos establecidos. Atributos: *Construye hipótesis y diseña, aplica modelos para probar su validez. *Sintetiza evidencias obtenidas mediante la experimentación para producir conclusiones y formular nuevas preguntas. Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes. Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar los conceptos de materia, energía, sus propiedades así como los cambios que esta sufre en la naturaleza. Saberes a adquirir Importancia biológica de las soluciones, propiedades generales del agua, carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua, funciones del agua en los organismos. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar conceptos, haciendo uso de la comunicación escrita y verbal, llevando a cabo la estrategia analítica de fomento ecológico (investigación de campo), trabajo en equipo las distintas propiedades, funciones y carácter bipolar e intermolecular del agua, realizar ejercicios en el aula.
  61. 61.     51   2.3 CARÁCTER BIPOLAR Y ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES DEL AGUA CARACTER BIPOLAR El agua es una molécula polar porque presenta polaridad eléctrica, con un exceso de carga negativa junto al oxígeno compensado por otra positiva repartida entre los dos átomos de hidrógeno; los dos enlaces entre hidrógeno y oxígeno no ocupan una posición simétrica, sino que forman un ángulo de 104º 45′. El agua tiene propiedades inusualmente críticas para la vida: es un buen disolvente y tiene alta tensión superficial. El agua pura tiene su mayor densidad a los 3,98°C: es menos densa al enfriarse o al calentarse, ya que al llegar a convertirse en agua sólida (hielo) las moléculas se unen y forman una figura como un panal, lo que la hace menos densa. Como una estable molécula polar prevalente en la atmósfera, tiene un importante papel en la atmósfera como absorbente de radiación infrarroja, crucial en el efecto invernadero. El agua también tiene un calor específico inusualmente alto, importante en el regulamiento del clima global. El agua es un buen disolvente y disuelve muchas sustancias, como las diferentes sales y azúcares, y facilita las reacciones químicas lo que contribuye a la complejidad del metabolismo. Algunas sustancias, sin embargo, no se mezclan bien con el agua, incluyendo aceites y otras sustancias hidrofóbicas. Membranas celulares compuestas de lípidos y proteínas, toman ventaja de esta propiedad para controlar las interacciones entre sus contenidos y químicos externos. Esto se facilita en parte por la tensión superficial del agua. Las gotas de agua son estables debido a su alta tensión superficial. Esto se puede ver cuando pequeñas cantidades de agua se ponen en superficies no solubles como el vidrio: el agua se queda junta en forma de gotas. Esta propiedad es importante en la transpiración de las plantas. Una propiedad del agua simple pero ambientalmente importante es que su común forma sólida, el hielo, flota en el líquido. Esta fase sólida es menos densa que el agua líquida debido a la geometría de los fuertes enlaces de hidrógeno formados solo a temperaturas bajas. Para casi todas las demás sustancias y para todas las otras once fases no comunes del hielo de agua excepto ice-XI, la forma sólida es más densa que la forma líquida. El agua fresca presenta la máxima densidad a 3,8 °C, ascendiendo por convección tanto cuando su temperatura aumenta como cuando disminuye desde ese valor. Este revés causa que el agua profunda permanezca más caliente que la ligera agua congelada, por lo que el hielo en un cuerpo de agua se formará primero en la superficie y crecerá hacia abajo, mientras que la mayor parte del agua bajo del hielo permanecerá a 3,8 °C. Esto efectivamente aísla el fondo de un lago del frío exterior. El agua es el líquido que más sustancias disuelve, por eso decimos que es el disolvente universal. Esta propiedad, tal vez la más importante para la vida, se debe a su capacidad para formar puentes de hidrógeno con otras sustancias que pueden presentar grupos polares o con carga iónica (alcoholes, azúcares con grupos R-OH, aminoácidos y proteínas con grupos que presentan cargas
  62. 62.     52   + y - , lo que da lugar a disoluciones moleculares). También las moléculas de agua pueden disolver a sustancias salinas que se disocian formando disoluciones iónicas. En el caso de las disoluciones iónicas, los iones de las sales son atraídos por los dipolos del agua, quedando “atrapados” y recubiertos de moléculas de agua en forma de iones hidratados o solvatados. La capacidad disolvente es la responsable de dos funciones: El agua es el líquido que más sustancias disuelve, por eso decimos que es el disolvente universal. Esta propiedad, tal vez la más importante para la vida, se debe a su capacidad para formar puentes de hidrógeno con otras sustancias que pueden presentar grupos polares o con carga iónica (alcoholes, azúcares con grupos R-OH, aminoácidos y proteínas con grupos que presentan cargas + y - , lo que da lugar a disoluciones moleculares). También las moléculas de agua pueden disolver a sustancias salinas que se disocian formando disoluciones iónicas. En el caso de las disoluciones iónicas, los iones de las sales son atraídos por los dipolos del agua, quedando “atrapados” y recubiertos de moléculas de agua en forma de iones hidratados o solvatados. La capacidad disolvente es la responsable de dos funciones: -Medio donde ocurren las reacciones del metabolismo -Sistemas de transporte ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES Al estar el agua en estado sólido, todas las moléculas se encuentran unidas mediante un enlace de hidrógeno, que es un enlace intermolecular y forma una estructura parecida a un panal de abejas, lo que explica que el agua sea menos densa en estado sólido que en el estado líquido. La energía cinética de las moléculas es muy baja, es decir que las moléculas están casi inmóviles. Una de las peculiaridades del agua es que al congelarse es que al congelarse tiende a expandirse y disminuir su densidad.
  63. 63.     53   C OH H H H                   Mencione su perpectiva de los ejemplos anteriores con respecto al carácter bipolar del agua y sus enlaces intermoleculares . ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ Nombre 2.3 CARÁCTER BIPOLAR Y ENLACES INTERMOLECULARES DEL AGUA No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado, y los clasifica según la propiedad que le corresponda. Actitudes a formar Orden, Respeto y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y desde luego con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencia s Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis de elementos y compuestos, comenta en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor.
  64. 64.     54   RESPONDE LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS: Explica con tus propias palabras lo que entendiste por carácter bipolar.  _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ ¿Por qué se considera que el agua es una molécula polar? ______________________________________________________________________________ ¿Cómo se lleva a cabo el enlace intermolecular del agua? _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ ¿Por qué el agua es considerada como el disolvente universal? _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ Mencione las dos funciones responsables de la capacidad disolvente. _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ Nombre ¿Qué aprendí? No 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta los ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de bioquímica, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o a tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad, Respeto y Trabajo en equipo Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga acerca de la importancia del agua en nuestro planeta y lo comunica a sus compañeros.
  65. 65.     55     Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta el ejercicios de acuerdo a tus conocimiento generales de bioquímica, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o a tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Orden y Respeto Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Disciplinarias a Desarrollar 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes Nombre 2.4 FUNCIONES DEL AGUA EN LOS ORGANISMOS No. Competencia Genérica Categoría: Piensa, critica y reflexiona Competencia 5: Desarrolla innovaciones y propone soluciones a problemas a partir de métodos establecidos. Atributos: *Construye hipótesis y diseña, aplica modelos para probar su validez. *Sintetiza evidencias obtenidas mediante la experimentación para producir conclusiones y formular nuevas preguntas. Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes. Como actividad práctica opcional en el laboratorio podemos plantear con ayuda del profesor, el diseño de una teórica y ejemplificarla con
  66. 66.     56   2.4 FUNCIONES DEL AGUA EN LOS ORGANISMOS Su abundancia en un ser vivo (o en una parte de él) está en estrecha relación con la actividad metabólica que éste realice, y también con la composición del medio en que se desenvuelva. (En general, a mayor cantidad de agua, menor actividad metabólica). El agua constituye la sustancia mayoritaria en los seres vivos (65% a 95% de su peso) y la vida es posible gracias a las poco frecuentes y singulares propiedades físico-químicas que presenta (particularmente su estructura molecular y su carácter polar), responsables, a su vez, de sus funciones biológicas. Veamos tales propiedades y las funciones asociadas: 1) La gran fuerza de cohesión entre sus moléculas es la responsable de que sea un líquido prácticamente incomprensible, capaz de dar volumen y turgencia a muchos seres vivos uni o pluricelulares (piénsese en el esqueleto hidrostático en las plantas). Esta fuerza permite las deformaciones de algunas estructuras (por ejemplo, el citoplasma), sirviendo como lubricante en zonas de contacto (articulaciones) para evitar rozamientos (función amortiguadora mecánica). 2) Su elevado calor específico hace que el agua puede absorber una gran cantidad de calor (es una forma de energía), mientras que su temperatura sólo asciende ligeramente, ya que parte de esa energía habrá sido utilizada en romper los enlaces de H entre sus moléculas. Esta propiedad hace que el agua funcione como un buen amortiguador térmico que mantiene la temperatura interna de los seres vivos a pesar de las variaciones externas. Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de analizar los conceptos de materia, energía, sus propiedades así como los cambios que esta sufre en la naturaleza. Saberes a adquirir Importancia biológica de las soluciones, propiedades generales del agua, carácter bipolar y enlaces intermoleculares del agua, funciones del agua en los organismos. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar conceptos, haciendo uso de la comunicación escrita y verbal, llevando a cabo la estrategia analítica de fomento ecológico (investigación de campo), trabajo en equipo las distintas propiedades, funciones y carácter bipolar e intermolecular del agua, realizar ejercicios en el aula.
  67. 67.     57   3) Su alto calor de vaporización hace que el agua absorba mucho calor al pasar del estado líquido al gaseoso, ya que, para que una molécula se separe de las adyacentes, han de romperse los puentes de H y, para ello, se necesita una gran cantidad de energía (alrededor de 1500 calorías para evaporar un gramo de agua). Así, cuando el agua se evapora en la superficie de una planta o de un animal, absorbe gran parte del calor del entorno. Esta propiedad es utilizada como mecanismo de regulación térmica. 4) Agua posee también una elevada constante dieléctrica. Esta propiedad del agua hace que las sales y otros compuestos iónicos se disocien en sus cationes y aniones, los cuales son atraídos con fuerza por los dipolos de agua y se impide su unión. Asimismo, debido a su polaridad, el agua disuelve con facilidad otros compuestos no iónicos, pero que poseen grupos funcionales polares (alcoholes, aldehídos, cetonas, etc.) al establecer enlaces de H entre ellos. Todo ello convierte al agua en la sustancia disolvente más importante. A su vez, esta capacidad es responsable de dos funciones del agua en los seres vivos: a) Es vehículo de transporte para la circulación de sustancias en el interior de los organismos y en su intercambio con el exterior. b) Es el medio donde transcurren las reacciones bioquímicas, ya que la mayor parte de las biomoléculas se encuentra disuelta en ella y necesita un medio acuoso para interaccionar. 5) Su gran fuerza de adhesión (alta tensión superficial) se debe a la tendencia a formar enlaces de H entre las moléculas de agua (cohesión) y de éstas con otras moléculas polares (adhesión). Ello hace responsable al agua de todos los fenómenos relacionados con la capilaridad (por ejemplo, el ascenso de savia bruta por el xilema de las plantas) y con el desplazamiento de los organismos sobre ella.  
  68. 68.     58   Mencione por lo menos cinco características y funciones fundamentales del agua en los organismos de los seres vivos, así como en la naturaleza misma. Realiza un mapa conceptual de los conocimientos adquiridos en Como actividad práctica opcional en el laboratorio podemos plantear con ayuda del profesor, el diseño de una pequeña experiencia para medir el porcentaje de agua que requiere una semilla de frijol para que se convierta en una planta. NOTA: Se requerirá de observación continua, medir gradualmente la cantidad de agua suministrada a la semilla hasta el momento de su transformación.
  69. 69.     59   OBSERVACIÓN: _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________ CÁLCULOS. CONCLUSIÓN: _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________                          
  70. 70.     60               3.1 Estructura y nombre de aminoácidos y aminas de interés 3.2 Propiedades generales Recuérdalo   ¿Cuanto sabes?   Realízalo   AMINOÁCIDOS 3.0
  71. 71.     61       AMINOÁCIDOS   El organismo humano necesita para el crecimiento y la reparación de sus tejidos de proteínas, constituidas de aminoácidos en cantidades necesarias, cuando le falta alguno de éstos, no se puede fabricar la proteína que se requiere para la función demandada. Todas las especies vivas son capaces de sintetizar algunos de los veinte aminoácidos de las proteínas, la mayoría de las plantas y bacterias pueden sintetizar a los veinte, no obstante los humanos y otros animales sólo diez de ellos. A estos aminoácidos que el humano no puede sintetizar pero que su organismo los requiere se les llaman aminoácidos esenciales. La deficiencia de proteínas por falta de aminoácidos esenciales da lugar a una enfermedad conocida como: Kwashiorkor que afecta el color y la textura del cabello del niño, desarrolla un hígado graso y el abdomen se va ensanchando, si además la dieta es baja en calorías ocasiona el desgaste de la masa corpuscular.                 ATRIBUTOS DE LA COMPETENCIA expresa ideas y conceptos mediante representaciones lingüísticas, matemáticas o graficas identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE Comprende el concepto y estructura de los aminoácidos y aminas. Reconoce la importancia biológica de los aminoácidos y aminas así como las propiedades generales de éstos.
  72. 72.     62   AMINOÁCIDOS Las proteínas están compuestas de unidades más simples llamadas aminoácidos, los cuales se pueden considerar como la pieza de un rompecabezas que forman una gran estructura. Los aminoácidos están compuestos químicamente por un grupo amino –NH2 (base) y un grupo carboxílico –COOH (acido), de donde se desprenden precisamente su nombre; también aparece un grupo r, el cual es muy variado químicamente y es especifico para cada aminoácido. Nombre 3.1 Estructura y nombre de aminoácidos y aminas de interés No. 1 Competencia Genérica Categoría: se expresa se comunica Competencia 4: escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiadas Atributo: identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas. Articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Identifica las ideas claves en un texto o discurso oral e infiere conclusiones a partir de ellas. Competencia Disciplinaria 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes Instrucciones para el Alumno El alumno será capaz de comprender el concepto y estructura de los aminoácidos y aminas de interés. Saberes a adquirir Estructura y nombre de aminoácidos y aminas de interés materia Manera Didáctica de Lograrlos Definir y relacionar usando la comunicación escrita, una metodología de investigación y trabajo en equipo la estructura y nombre de los aminoácidos y aminas de interés.
  73. 73.     63   Las proteínas que constituye a los seres vivos están formadas por veinte aminoácidos básicos, aunque se conoce un número mayor. A partir de ellos se pueden clasificar en naturales, los cuales pueden ser producidos por el cuerpo humano y entre los que se encuentran; glicina, alanina, argidina, serina, cisteína, tirosina, histidina, acido glutámico, glutamina, asparagina, glutamina y prolina; mientras que las esenciales son: fenilalanina, isoleucina, leucina, metionina, triptófano, treonina y valina. AMINAS Las aminas pueden considerarse como compuestos derivados del amoníaco (NH3) al sustituir uno, dos o tres de sus hidrógenos por radicales alquílicos o aromáticos. Según el número de hidrógenos que se substituyan se denominan aminas primarias, secundarias o terciarias. Dicho de otra manera, el número de grupos orgánicos unidos al átomo de nitrógeno determina que la molécula sea clasificada como amina primaria (un grupo orgánico), secundaria (dos grupos) o terciaria (tres grupos). Si al menos uno de los grupos sustituyentes es un grupo arilo, entonces la amina independientemente de ser primaria, secundaria o terciaria, será aromática. Ejemplos:
  74. 74.     64   Las aminas comprenden algunos de los compuestos biológicos más importantes que se conocen. Ellas funcionan en los organismos vivos como biorreguladores, neurotransmisores, en mecanismos de defensa y en muchas otras funciones más. Debido a su alto grado de actividad biológica muchas aminas se emplean como medicamentos. La adrenalina y la noradrenalina son dos hormonas secretadas en la médula de la glándula adrenal y liberadas en el torrente sanguíneo cuando un animal se siente en peligro. La adrenalina causa un aumento de la presión arterial y de las palpitaciones, lo que prepara al animal para la lucha. La noradrenalina también causa un incremento de la presión arterial y está implicada en la transmisión de los impulsos nerviosos. La dopamina y la serotonina son neurotransmisores que se encuentran en el cerebro. Los niveles anormales de dopamina se asocian con muchos desórdenes pisquiátricos, incluyendo la enfermedad de Parkinson. La esquizofrenia se debe a la presencia de niveles anormales de serotonina en el cerebro. Nombre Recuérdalo No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Revisa los contenidos sobre este tema y analiza los ejemplos que se dan en este apartado. Actitudes a formar Orden y Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Se recomienda hacer observaciones, un análisis y desde luego con una participación activa de todo el alumnado. Competencia s Genéricas a Desarrollar Competencia 7: aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida Atributos: articula saberes de diversos campos y establece relaciones entre ellos y su vida cotidiana Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Realiza el análisis diferenciando cuáles aminácidos son escenciales, comenta en clase las dudas que resulten de manera que al final de la sesión, sean aclaradas por el profesor.
  75. 75.     65   AMINOÁCIDO  SÍMBOLO  AMINOÁCIDO  SÍMBOLO  Alanina   Ala   Treonina   Thr   Valina **  Val   Tirosina   Tyr   Leucina **  Leu   Cisteína   Cys   Isoleucina **  Ile   Asparragina   Asn   Fenilalanina  **  Phe   Glutamina   Gln   Metionina  **  Met   Aspártico   Asp   Prolina   Pro   Glutamico   Glu   Triptofano  **  Trp   Lisina   Lys   Glicina   Gli   Arginina   Arg   Serina   Ser   Histidina   His            
  76. 76.     66     1.- ¿Qué grupos funcionales están presentes en las moléculas de los aminoácidos? 2.- ¿Cuántos aminoácidos diferentes forman parte de las proteínas? 3.- ¿Por qué razón debemos incluir en la dieta todos los aminoácidos esenciales? 4.- ¿De qué compuesto se derivan las aminas? 5.- Escribe la estructura de una amina terciaria. 6.- ¿Cuál es la importancia biológica de las aminas? Nombre ¿Cuánto sabes? No. 1 Instrucciones para el Alumno Contesta las preguntas de acuerdo a tus conocimiento adquirido, si tienes duda pide ayuda tu profesor o con tus compañeros. Actitudes a formar Responsabilidad Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas Utilizando esta guía, y ejercicios de otras fuentes de información y tendrás mayores habilidades y destrezas para lograrlo. Competencias Genéricas a Desarrollar Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Manera Didáctica de Lograrlas El alumno investiga; analiza y realiza inferencias acerca de las cuestiones presentadas. Actividad

×