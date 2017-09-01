CONFORMACION EN CALIENTE INTEGRANTE: *JESUS ALDAZORO C.I:21459659 SECCION: S
 El conformado en caliente es un proceso que depende de la temperatura y el tiempo. Con este método, las piezas se forman...
Se define como la deformación plástica del material metálico a una temperatura mayor que la de recristalización. La ventaj...
 as fases del conformado en caliente indirecto: chapa, 1ª embutición, calentamiento, 2ª embutición  En el conformado en ...
Aplicaciones - Trabajo para trabajo en caliente •Fundición Inyectada de Aluminio / Magnesio - Cobre / Latón - Estaño / Plo...
 Por encima de la temperatura mínima de recristalización. –La forma de la pieza se puede alterar significativamente. –Se ...
conformacion en caliente
definicion,fase ,aplicaciones,ventajas y sus desventajas

  CONFORMACION EN CALIENTE INTEGRANTE: *JESUS ALDAZORO C.I:21459659 SECCION: S
  2. 2.  El conformado en caliente es un proceso que depende de la temperatura y el tiempo. Con este método, las piezas se forman en estado blando a elevadas temperaturas y luego se templan en la herramienta.  El proceso de conformado en caliente sigue los siguientes pasos:  Calentamiento en el horno  Traslado del horno hasta la prensa, sobre la herramienta de embutición  Conformado plástico en caliente  Templado con herramienta cerrada
  3. 3. Se define como la deformación plástica del material metálico a una temperatura mayor que la de recristalización. La ventaja principal del trabajo en caliente consiste en la obtención de una deformación plástica casi ilimitada, que además es adecuada para moldear partes grandes porque el metal tiene una baja resistencia de cedencia y una alta ductilidad. Características *Mayores modificaciones a la forma de la pieza de trabajo *Menores esfuerzos *Opción de trabajar con metales que se fracturan cuando son trabajados en frío
  4. 4.  as fases del conformado en caliente indirecto: chapa, 1ª embutición, calentamiento, 2ª embutición  En el conformado en caliente indirecto, la pieza primero se embute profundamente sin calentar. A continuación, antes de obtener la forma final, se calienta la pieza hasta temperatura de austenitización y entonces se hace la embutición final. Este paso adicional amplia las capacidades del conformado y permite que se puedan obtener geometrías muy complejas.
  5. 5. Aplicaciones - Trabajo para trabajo en caliente •Fundición Inyectada de Aluminio / Magnesio - Cobre / Latón - Estaño / Plomo / Zinc •Extrusión en caliente de metales : aluminio , aleaciones de cobre, extrusión de acero •Forja en caliente, forja progresiva, forja semi-caliente
  6. 6.  Por encima de la temperatura mínima de recristalización. –La forma de la pieza se puede alterar significativamente. –Se requiere menor potencia para deformar el metal. –Las propiedades de resistencia son generalmente isotrópicas debido a la ausencia de una estructura orientada de granos creada en el trabajo en frío. –El trabajo en caliente no produce fortalecimiento de la pieza. –Precisión dimensional más baja. –Mayores requerimientos de energía. –Oxidación de la superficie de trabajo. –Las herramientas están sometido a elevados desgastes y consiguientes mantenimientos

×