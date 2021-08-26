Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proyecto integrador. Las TIC en la sociedad. Jesús Omar Rodríguez Sainz Grupo: M1C3G33-128. Fecha: 23 de Agosto del 2021.
Introducción Hoy en día el uso de las TIC nos ayuda a solucionar cualquier tipo de problemas, ya sea desde casa haciendo p...
Las TIC en mi comunidad ¿Cómo se usan las TIC en mi comunidad? Las TIC en mi comunidad son de vital importancia y la mas u...
¿Cómo usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad?  Mi compañero José Ricardo Camacho Maldonado ala hacerle la pregunta de c...
Conclusión  En conclusión, las TIC son muy importantes y esenciales en cualquier actividad y en cualquier ámbito de l vid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
50 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Rodriguez sainz jesusomar_m01s4pi

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
50 views

proyecto integrador.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Rodriguez sainz jesusomar_m01s4pi

  1. 1. Proyecto integrador. Las TIC en la sociedad. Jesús Omar Rodríguez Sainz Grupo: M1C3G33-128. Fecha: 23 de Agosto del 2021.
  2. 2. Introducción Hoy en día el uso de las TIC nos ayuda a solucionar cualquier tipo de problemas, ya sea desde casa haciendo pagos de manera electrónica sin necesidad de salir. En la escuela retomando temas que no fueron muy claros haciendo investigaciones en internet, También en el ámbito laboral son de gran importancia ya que se usan todos los días para realizar las actividades esenciales. En fin, son tantos los lugares en los que este tipo de tecnologías nos son de gran ayuda sobre todo a la hora que nos surja un problema.
  3. 3. Las TIC en mi comunidad ¿Cómo se usan las TIC en mi comunidad? Las TIC en mi comunidad son de vital importancia y la mas utilizada en mi caso es el internet, ya que por este medio podemos comunicarnos con familiares, amigos, maestros, escuchar música, mirar películas en línea, en inclusive como medio informativo al consultar paginas web de noticias para estar informados en todo momento. También se usan en el ámbito educativo, ya que gracias a las TIC podemos estudiar en línea como ahora desde nuestros hogares sin necesidad de estar en un aula. Pero el mayor uso que le damos a las TIC en nuestra localidad seria entre si con el uso de un dispositivo móvil ya sea por medio de chats, correos electrónicos, o entrando a la plataforma de estudio.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo usa mi compañero las TIC en su comunidad?  Mi compañero José Ricardo Camacho Maldonado ala hacerle la pregunta de como emplea las TIC en su comunidad, me comento que el vive en la CDMX y que de marera cotidiana usan las TIC ya sea para comunicarse entre sus familiares y amigos lejanos como para pedir por medio de aplicaciones servicios que estas ofrecen para hacer su estadía mas practica sin tener largos tiempos de espera. Es por eso que los usos que le dan en su comunidad son para todo tipo de ocasiones
  5. 5. Conclusión  En conclusión, las TIC son muy importantes y esenciales en cualquier actividad y en cualquier ámbito de l vida diaria, ya que si queremos obtener algún tipo de información solo basta con acceder a internet y escribir el tema que mas queramos conocer y obtendremos la información al instante. También si queremos aprender pero por alguna razón no podemos acudir a alguna institución educativa podemos generar aprendizaje de manera digital a través de plataformas virtuales de esta manera podemos generar aprendizaje de manera dinámica y atractiva según nuestro tiempo disponible. También las TIC se han ganado un lugar en la vida diaria de las personas a través de las redes sociales, aplicaciones, paginas de internet, fomentando así cada día mas su uso.

    Be the first to comment

proyecto integrador.

Views

Total views

50

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×