Vásquez Jessica CI: V-17.782.736 SAIA-H
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA CLASIFICACION Originaria: se define cuando emana el propio estado es decir nace de la propia constituc...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA COMPETENCIA Tiene como capacidad legal para la creación de estrategia en el Estado para así obtener la...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA CLASIFICACIÓN RESIDUAL Son las materias que no están atribuida expresamente por el texto constituciona...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Limitaciones Implícita explicita Las implícita se podría decir que son aquellos principios constitucio...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIO PODER TRIBUTARIO Se define facultad jurídica del Estado de imponer a los particulares la obligación de...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA

33 views

Published on

Concepto,clasificación,limitaciones y característica

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA

  1. 1. Vásquez Jessica CI: V-17.782.736 SAIA-H
  2. 2. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA CLASIFICACION Originaria: se define cuando emana el propio estado es decir nace de la propia constitución Derivada: es realizada a nivel regional por aquellos mandato de ley el cual crea tributos y por ende deben desarrollarse CARÁCTER Tiene como facultad de crear, modificar todo lo referente a los tributos tributario esta creación obliga al pago por las personas sometidas a su competencia LIMITACIONES Principio de legalidad Principio de generalidad Principio de confiscatoriedad Principio de generalidad
  3. 3. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA COMPETENCIA Tiene como capacidad legal para la creación de estrategia en el Estado para así obtener la inversión de empresa extrajera en el país
  4. 4. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA CLASIFICACIÓN RESIDUAL Son las materias que no están atribuida expresamente por el texto constitucional CONCURRENTE Se define concurrente todo aquello que puede ser ejercida por el poder publico
  5. 5. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Limitaciones Implícita explicita Las implícita se podría decir que son aquellos principios constitucionales de manera indirecta limitan las atribuciones municipales y las explicita son señaladas como las prohibida por el municipio por ejemplo el valor agregado.
  6. 6. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIO PODER TRIBUTARIO Se define facultad jurídica del Estado de imponer a los particulares la obligación de aportar una parte de su riqueza con el estado y para con el fin de satisfacer las necesidades colectivas de la población

×