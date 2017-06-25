How to launch successful retargeting campaigns for gaming apps Issei Tanaka
Who we are Dynalyst is a data-driven dynamic retargeting platform developed specifically for mobile games.
Retargeting at a glance
1. Over 300 gaming apps worldwide
2. 10-20% budget allocation to retargeting
3. Over 500K – 1M USD/ Monthly spend
Retargeting Ads Market has grown rapidly in 2years!
I am going to share successful ways to launch retargeting campaigns for gaming apps.
Today’s Topics
1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the key 5. Dynamic segmentation 6. Dynamic Creative
Today’s Topics 1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the k...
Today’s Topics 1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the k...
Today’s Topics 1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the k...
Today’s Topics 1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the k...
Today’s Topics 1. Retargeting Ads overview 2. Specify target audience 3. Set up right KPI/KGI 4. Data integration is the k...
1.Retargeting Ads overview
1.Retargeting Ads overview ＜Game APP＞
1.Retargeting Ads overview ＜Game APP＞ ＜Ads on SSPs＞
1.Retargeting Ads overview User’s Play Log including their status Ad Distribution Segment Users APP Launch using URL Schem...
What you can do
What you can do • Motivate, educate your users from different angles which users have not realized by themselves
What you can do • Motivate, educate your users from different angles which users have not realized by themselves • Notify ...
What you can do • Motivate, educate your users from different angles which users have not realized by themselves • Notify ...
What you can do • Motivate, educate your users from different angles which users have not realized by themselves • Notify ...
What you can do • Motivate, educate users of your games from different angles users have not realized by themselves • Noti...
2.Specify target audience
2.Specify target audience • Who you should target to make your game even more successful
2.Specify target audience • Who you should target to make your game even more successful • What current your marketing or ...
2.Specify target audience Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First App Launch
2.Specify target audience First Purchase Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First App Launch First App Launch
2.Specify target audience First Purchase 3% Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First App Launch Organic First Purc...
2.Specify target audience First Purchase 3% Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First App Launch Organic First Purc...
2.Specify target audience Level 10 First Purchase Use Items Pick up in-game events correlated to First Purchase Ex: Maximi...
2.Specify target audience First App Launch Level 10 First Purchase 50% 40% 20% 10% 3% Make sure user flow of each game eve...
2.Specify target audience First App Launch Use Items Level 10 First Purchase 50% 40% 20% 10% 3% Focus making users to comp...
3.Set up right KPI/KGI
3.Set up right KPI/KGI KGI : Key Goal Indicator KPI : Key Performance Indicator
3.Set up right KPI/KGI First App Launch Level 10 First Purchase Use Items Play Beginners’ Quest Ex: Maximize First Purchas...
3.Set up right KPI/KGI First App Launch Level 10 First Purchase KGI Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First App L...
3.Set up right KPI/KGI First App Launch Level 10 First Purchase KGIKPI Ex: Maximize First Purchase in 24hrs since First Ap...
4.Data integration is the key
4.Data integration is the key Two options;
4.Data integration is the key Two options; 1.Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing 2.Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integrat...
Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing Game play
Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Game play Default Events
Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Game play Default Events Quest Enter Item usage L...
Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Game play Default Events Tracking SDK can collect...
Tracking Partner Post-Back Data Sharing Dynamic User Segmentation Dynamic Creative Generation Data Sharing App Launch Purc...
Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integration Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Game play
Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integration Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Game play Game Server
Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integration Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Quest Enter Item usage Level Achieved Game play Ga...
Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integration Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Quest Enter Item usage Level Achieved Game play Se...
Tracking Partner SDK + S2S Integration Data Sharing App Launch Purchase Quest Enter Item usage Level Achieved Retargeting ...
Why additional data integration is important ?
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration)
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration) Gaming apps provide limited data compared with Non-Gaming Apps. Gaming Apps App L...
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration) Gaming apps provide limited data compared with Non-Gaming Apps. Non Gaming Apps A...
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration) Gaming apps provide limited data compared with Non-Gaming Apps. Non Gaming Apps A...
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration) Gaming apps provide limited data compared with Non-Gaming Apps. Non Gaming Apps A...
Gaming vs. Non-Gaming (Data Integration) Gaming apps provide limited data compared with Non-Gaming Apps. Non Gaming Apps A...
4.Data integration is the key Gaming Apps Still game retargeting requires more data to drive user friendly and efficient c...
5.Dynamic segmentation
• Remove organically returning users 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Remove organically returning users • Deliver information users need “now” 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Remove organically returning users • Deliver information users need “now” • Saving budget and allocate it to right users...
• Remove organically returning users 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Remove organically returning users 5.Dynamic segmentation Integration: File upload Frequency: once a day Segment: Laps o...
• Remove organically returning users 5.Dynamic segmentation Integration: File upload Frequency: once a day Segment: Laps o...
• Deliver information users need “now” 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Deliver information users need “now” – Negative user experience sample 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Deliver information users need “now” – Negative user experience sample • Banner shows “Reward is available”, but no rewa...
• Deliver information users need “now” – Negative user experience sample • Banner shows “Reward is available”, but no rewa...
• Deliver information users need “now” – Negative user experience sample • Banner shows “Reward is available”, but no rewa...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Level 10 First Purchase Use Items First App Launch P...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Level 10 First Purchase Use Items First App Launch P...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use Items 1 2 3 4 5
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Whi...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Who...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Who...
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5
• Saving budget and allocate it to right users 5.Dynamic segmentation Use ItemsPlayBeginners’Quest 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 All...
6.Dynamic Creative
6.Dynamic Creative Dynamic Achievement Ads
Dynamic Achievement Ads - Personalized - Appropriate mission - Real time 6.Dynamic Creative
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user 6.Dynamic Creative ①
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user ② Mission progress of a user 6.Dynamic Creative ① ②
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user ② Mission progress of a user ③ Image of the mission 6.Dynamic Creative ③ ② ①
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user ② Mission progress of a user ③ Image of the mission ④ Rewards 6.Dynamic Creati...
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user ② Mission progress of a user ③ Image of the mission ④ Rewards ⑤ Short text 6.D...
Dynamic Achievement Ads ① Mission to a user ② Mission progress of a user ③ Image of the mission ④ Rewards ⑤ Short text ⑥ L...
Dynamic Achievement Ads CTR increase: 200% App open Rate increase: 150% 6.Dynamic Creative
Thank you! tanaka_issei@cyberagent.co.jp
