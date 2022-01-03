Successfully reported this slideshow.
Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 03, 2022
25 views

An Environmental thesis that will help get good marks is incomplete without reason for destroying the coral reefs. Coral reefs are a significant part of the underwater world. They are beautiful underwater fixtures and make the ocean more vibrant and colorful. Besides, they are an integral part of survival for many aquatic species.

  1. 1. 4 Major Reasons of Coral Reef Destruction Source URL- https://www.zupyak.com/p/2813324/t/4-major-reasons-of-coral-reef- destruction An Environmental thesis that will help get good marks is incomplete without reason for destroying the coral reefs. Coral reefs are a significant part of the underwater world. They are beautiful underwater fixtures and make the ocean more vibrant and colorful. Besides, they are an integral part of survival for many aquatic species. According to a survey, around 25% of the underwater organisms and fishes use coral reefs as their home. The coral reef is also known as the ‘rainforests of the sea.’ Along with increasing coastal construction and global temperature, 33% of the corals are now in danger. As per the marine study, there has been an 80% decline in a few forms of coral over the last decade. Some major reasons of coral reef destructions are - 1. Reef Bleaching: Some extreme water conditions make corals expel the internal microorganisms, which give them their vibrant colors. This situation is known as reef bleaching. It happens for specific reasons, including extreme low tide pollution and widespread temperature change in water because of global warming. Anyway, bleach to currents is not technically dead corals. Usually, coral reefs tend to recover from bleaching events during the cold-water temperature in winter. But in a bleached situation, corals become vulnerable to possible deaths and numerous diseases. Again, you can seek assistance from any dissertation help service to include these points with more details in your thesis.
  2. 2. 2. Poison or dynamite Fishing Unfortunately, it is common to use poisons or cyanide for fishing for coral reef- dwelling creatures. Many fish can metabolize the cyanide, but that is not what happens with the coral polyps. The Coral deep often dies when cyanide gets in the crannies and nooks of the reef. Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines still practice dynamite or blast fishing. In this process, the fishermen use homemade and crude explosives to make it easier for them to catch more fish. According to academic experts, it affects the coral reefs badly. 3. Marine Sedimentation Insoluble particles transported from land areas into the ocean create marine sediment. But the human settlement, construction, mining, and agricultural activities also significantly contribute to the amount of these insoluble particles. This marine sediment smoothens the coral reefs and deprives them of sunlight and nutrients by covering the area. In addition, it stops the growth of coral polyps, the fishes remain unfed, and leaves the place inhospitable to reef life. Hiring assignment editors from any online service is an excellent option to include these points in your thesis. 4. Careless tourism:
  3. 3. Increased discharge of wastewater, careless tourist behavior, uncontrolled construction, and business operations are why reef life is becoming challenging. Recreational activities by vessels and boats, careless dropping of anchors, or accidentally grounding also cause damage to coral reefs. Besides, divers, snorkelers, and other sea lovers damage the reef by stepping, touching, and sitting on them. Tourist activities have a significant impact on the entire marine ecosystem. Coral reef destruction caused by tourism can be stopped with sincerity and education for sea lovers. Scientists worldwide are struggling to make sure that the remaining coral reef of the world is safe and secure. Destruction of the coral reef will haphazardly affect the entire ecosystem of the world. Summary: As a responsible citizen, one can save the coral reef by joining local conservation programs, using less plastic, supporting reef-friendly businesses, and mainly by spreading awareness, among others. Author Bio: William Denver has a Ph.D. in Marine Biology and is a guest lecturer in a renowned college in the USA. He is also associated with Assignmenthelp.us to guide thesis to help students on request. In addition, William loves writing poetry and traveling in his free time.

