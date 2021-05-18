Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Es la capacidad de realizar trabajos, fuerzas, movimientos. No podemos verla: solo descubrimos sus efectos. Podemos citar ...
ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES Son fuentes de energía casi inagotables. • • • El sol. Nos proporciona energía solar El viento. Nos pr...
ENERGÍAS NO RENOVABLES  Son fuentes de energía que existen en cantidades, y pueden agotarse. Las más importantes son el c...
TAREA Dibujar o recortar tres tipos de energía renovables y tres no renovables. Pegarlas debajo de cada definición .
La energia
La energia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
38 views
May. 18, 2021

La energia

Guia sobre la energia 3ero basico

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La energia

  1. 1. Es la capacidad de realizar trabajos, fuerzas, movimientos. No podemos verla: solo descubrimos sus efectos. Podemos citar 3tipos principales
  2. 2. ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES Son fuentes de energía casi inagotables. • • • El sol. Nos proporciona energía solar El viento. Nos proporciona energía eólica El agua. Nos proporciona energía hidráulica
  3. 3. ENERGÍAS NO RENOVABLES  Son fuentes de energía que existen en cantidades, y pueden agotarse. Las más importantes son el carbón y el petróleo.
  4. 4. TAREA Dibujar o recortar tres tipos de energía renovables y tres no renovables. Pegarlas debajo de cada definición .

×