Presentation1 evaluation

  1. 1. Evaluation for music video Jessica Crosland
  2. 2. EVALUATION: • Whilst creating my music video I experienced a lot of strengths and weaknesses which will be included in my screenshots I created my video only using premier pro and uploaded my clips which I had taken on my I phone once uploaded I emailed them to my college email and downloaded them to my USB and started to edit on premier this overall took me only 2 and a half days to fully complete my editing this is because on my first day I didn't have all my clips and needed to film more on that college night so for the first day I was only editing the middle section of the music video (when she was in the city center) and added the rest in the day after. One thing which really helped me was my storyboard and shot list which I had planned beforehand this made it less confusing and a lot easier for me because I didn't miss any of the shots and I included different shot types on the storyboard and labeled them so I wouldn't forget. However the shots wasn't as easy to take mainly because of the weather for the outside shots it was raining whilst in that specific location so I had to take the clips quite quickly and I felt Asif I rushed them which could be an improvement for next time to make sure I plan a day with good weather or take time with shots and re watch them to make sure I liked them before it got to editing. Within premier pro at first, I struggled because I only knew small parts of premier which was, I only knew how to cut videos down or erase and place them in the correct order but on my second day of editing I learnt how to use the colours tools and the effects and how to add transitions for the beginning and end of the clip. I did get the hang of this and began to enjoy piecing together clips and using the colour schemes on the clips to express the mood and tone at that point of the video. My music video rounded to about 2 minutes and 15 seconds which wasn't ideally what I was going for because I wanted my video to fit in with the whole of the song, but I didn't have enough clips to fill it up therefore for next time I would definitely make sure I film more clips because I did want to include more locations than just two, but problems occurred such as COVID and a lot of restrictions made it difficult to film in places with a number of people.
  3. 3. SCREENSHOT PROCESS: In the first section of my video I created the mood to be low and miserable I did this by adding a blue colour scheme and using the colours on premier to determine the feelings of my performer I did this because my audience would then understand what is going on and picking up on the different emotions throughout the video. I did this dark and low effect until she had left the house because at this point the narrative is only a few days after her breakup the lighting before was a saturated yellow color because of the light in the bedroom but I used the exposure and shadow tools to dim this into the minuses to make it look plainer. At the beginning I also include a few transitions these were mostly faded to the next clips because these worked well with the pace of the song as its quite slow and long especially the first transition which matches with the beat to the song, I did this a lot at the start because these where mostly short clips and they tend to get longer throughout the video and shorter near the end I did this to create a matching pattern to make it fit perfectly together. This was the cross-dissolve transition which I mostly used because I liked the effect it gave in which you could still see two clips at once I also double clicked to change the speed of the transition and mainly put around 70 seconds, so it lasted longer. BEFORE AFTER (before and after of the blue colors and colour scheme editing)
  4. 4. SCREENSHOT PROCESS: In this part of my music video I relate to this as the middle section which I explained in my planning PowerPoint, the mood has now dramatically changed to a vibrant happy tone I did this by using the colour schemes tool and focused on saturations mostly and changed the focus of a specific colour to orange/yellow I chose this colour because it works well with the location of the outside busy city atmosphere and it makes the colours pop out a lot more however something which didn't work well was applying the saturation too much as you have to be careful with this because to much can make the location look very unrealistic and too much therefore my audience wouldn't know which bit to focus on I learnt this because I did try go for a high saturation but only a little for example around 0.4/5 works well. My narrative towards this section was that she was slowly getting over her breakup and shown in the video is her smiling this is show through the mise en scene of her facial expression just as I had planned beforehand in the planning PowerPoints therefore this is why the colour changed quickly due to the emotion switch. I also liked the idea of my long shots in this part because it gives a range of a lot of shots so it doesn't come across as repetition and my audience wouldn't get bored easily which I thought would have happened with having long shots, but it turned out better than I expected. Example clip before saturated and edited this made a huge different to the whole of my video and was a huge strength for me.
  5. 5. SCREENSHOT PROCESS: This clip is an example of when I included slow motion effects by putting the seconds to around 60 I did this because parts of the song become slow and other parts become a lot faster so I chose certain sections to slow down in this clip my performer was walking fast so I only slowed this down a bit to match the beat of the song when changing the clips it also worked a lot better with my transitions because the clip didn't play too quickly so my audience have time to understand what she is doing. However it could have either worked better by slowing it down even more because I still think it didn't look like an actual slow motion or I could of left this clip because at this point of the song the pace was quite fast so it didn't really match as well as I wanted it too(this would be an improvement for next time).Another thing I didn't really like was this background because it included a lot of road works which I believe ruined this exact clip and I should have thought about specific spots in Leeds for the location whereas I just filmed in areas which I hadn't planned specifically. However the thing that I like about the road works is it does make it look even more realistic which I was going for and the colours of red and white pop out through when I edited this. Some of my clips were too long to fit in with the different bets to the song and I prefer short clips because I believe they give a better effect to the video this erase tool is what I used a lot when creating the video by shorting bits and adding in breaks for the transitions. TOOLS
  6. 6. SCREENSHOT PROCESS: In my music video I had included a few videos which are edited in black and white I achieved this by focusing on the temperature down fully to blue and the saturation fully down to 0 this creates the black and white effect I believe when this sort of effect is used it automatically gives the audience the idea that this is a flashback and a bad one because of the de saturated colour. I placed at least 3 or 4 throughout the video mainly when she was shopping because the narrative in this section was her having memories of when she had her breakup and was going through the most pain and then this only last a few seconds each time and moves back onto the saturated scheme. I think this was another one of my favourite parts in the video because it gave a huge change to the video it made it come across a lot more understanding and look like an actual storyline, however for next time I would definitely include more of these shots and a lot sooner on, but I couldn't achieve this because I didn't get enough clips of her crying which next time I can plan out or take a lot of clips, so I have spare to use as backup if needed. Each time I used the flashback scheme I used the same transitions which was the cross dissolve because this made it look a lot more like a flashback because it includes to clips at the same time this made it look ‘dreamy’ which was my aim. This was also in a 45-speed duration because I believe when she's showing a low emotion a slower video can match well with the tone and it makes it look like she's even more upset than she actually is.
  7. 7. SCREENSHOT PROCESS: In my last section of my music video is my last mood. The narrative which is that she is happy and does receive a text but ignores it as she moved on Is shown through editing by using colours at this point I saturated the tone a lot higher to make the clips look more yellow and a bright colour rather than low and dark I did this for most of the last clips, so It matched throughout. I really liked the idea of the text messages which I had added in because this made the outcome become more understanding and that clip was a hint towards the audience for them to figure out what was going on which was my plan at the start. However to improve this I would have added in more texts because I only used one and, in my plan, I was going to have her ex-call but I didn’t film that part because of the limited time I had so next time I would make sure I plan out times to make sure everything gets filmed. This section was my least favourite part because I think it was too short and I did plan for this to be a lot longer, but I didn’t have enough clips as my clips were only between 5 seconds at this point. Due to my video turning out to be shorter than I had expected at the end I had to cut down the music and I used the transition tools for the audio to make the audio slowly fade away luckily the music faded at a part which the artists wasn’t singing at so this turned out to sound okay although I would have rather preferred using the whole song with clips but I didn’t have as much time to film more because of when my performer was free therefore next time I would also make sure to fit in more days than just two as this wasn’t enough.
  8. 8. OVERALL: • Overall, I am happy with my outcome and my main reason for this is because I stuck with my planning and produced the same narrative as to which I had planned out and for example my storyboards and shot lists match the the video I have produced this was my main priority and I am happy that I planned the same performer and used the same performer because this made my Video come across a lot more understanding and better. The only thing I did change was that I decided to switch my storyline up by adding in ‘flashbacks’ which was in black and white I did this so that my audience could understand a lot more as to what was actually going on because before I had just put the clips together with no editing or colour scheme and I thought that this was done but I stepped back and looked at what needed improving I am glad I did this, or my outcome would have been unfinished, and I wouldn’t be as happy with it. I enjoyed this project because I was able to think of my own ideas and find aspects which I like and don’t like, and this helped me gain a lot more experience with premier as I had a whole week with editing, and this will definitely help me with my next projects, and they will become even better each time. I am also glad I didn’t make my planning to difficult and stuck with choosing a genre and narrative which I knew I was able to create especially with restrictions to COVID. However my main improvement to the music video is to schedule my time a lot more accurately because I ended up running out of time to film enough clips and ended up having to shorten down the background music which wasn’t ideal.

