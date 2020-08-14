T2 pa3 suntaxijesseniadg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE: JESSENIA SUNTAXI NRC: 9288 MAQUETACIÓN
MAQUETACIÓN 2 ✔ La maquetación gráfica es la compaginación de los diferentes elementos que ocupan la página de una publica...
Pasos para hacer diagramación  Los maquetadores generalmente usan programas de autoedición en la computadora para compone...
5 Antes de empezar a maquetar, en primer lugar debemos definir el documento sobre el cual se desarrollara el trabajo, como...
ELEMENTOS BÁSICOS ✔ Los textos: titulares, bloques de textos, subtitulares y pies de fotos. ✔ Las imágenes: fotografías, o...
✔ El TITULAR: de un documento se considera el elemento más importante, ya que es el más atractivo y en el que más se fija ...
✔ EL PIE DE IMAGEN O PIE DE FOTOGRAFÍA: se coloca debajo de ellas aportando alguna información adicional a las mismas. ✔ L...
 La importancia de la retícula en diseño gráfico no solo radica en el orden que brinda a los elementos en el diseño, sino...
CLASES DE RETÍCULAS Retícula de una columna: ✔ Esta estructura presenta una única hilera de información, esto para dar una...
“ 11 Retícula de múltiples columnas ✔ Este sistema es uno de las más utilizados, ofrece una flexibilidad y versatilidad am...
12 Retícula Modular ✔ Esta estructura muestra módulos del mismo tamaño abarcados en todo el espacio, es más compleja pero ...
Sistema Jerárquico ✔ Como su nombre lo dice, tiene la finalidad de mostrar los contenidos de acuerdo a su importancia y re...
REFERENCIAS 14 ✔ https://baetica.es/arte-la-maquetacion/ ✔ https://esdima.com/que-es-una-buena-maquetacion-grafica/ ✔ http...
