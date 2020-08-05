Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Facultad de Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Psicología Infantil y Educación Parvularia LEGISLACIÓN EDUCATI...
Reglamento Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades
DEFINICIÓN DE DISCAPACIDAD SEGÚN EL REGLAMENTO LOD Según el Reglamento LOD, se entenderá por persona con deficiencia o con...
Capítulo III DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD 4
Art. 10.- Educación Especial y Especializada.- La autoridad educativa nacional y la autoridad sanitaria nacional garantiza...
“ Art. 11.- Becas de educación superior para estudiantes con discapacidad.- Las instituciones de educación superior establ...
Art. 12.- Inclusión laboral.- La autoridad nacional encargada de trabajo es competente para vigilar, controlar, dar seguim...
Art. 14.- Servicio de transporte para los trabajadores con discapacidad.- Cuando el empleador brinde el servicio de transp...
Art. 20.- Lengua de señas.- Se incorporará progresivamente el servicio de intérpretes de la lengua de señas ecuatoriana en...
¡GRACIAS ! 10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades Legislación Educativa

28 views

Published on

Reglamento de la Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades; Cinco Artículos Importantes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades Legislación Educativa

  1. 1. Facultad de Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Psicología Infantil y Educación Parvularia LEGISLACIÓN EDUCATIVA Tema: Reglamento a la Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades (LOD) Capítulo III DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD Estudiante : Jessenia Sarango Docente: Ing. Bernardino Acaro. Año Lectivo 2020
  2. 2. Reglamento Ley Orgánica de Discapacidades
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN DE DISCAPACIDAD SEGÚN EL REGLAMENTO LOD Según el Reglamento LOD, se entenderá por persona con deficiencia o condición discapacitante, a aquella que ve restringida permanentemente su capacidad biológica, psicológica y asociativa para ejercer una o más actividades esenciales de la vida diaria; que presente disminución o supresión temporal de alguna de sus capacidades físicas, sensoriales o intelectuales, y que aún siendo sometidas a tratamientos clínicos o quirúrgicos, su evolución y pronóstico es previsiblemente desfavorable. 3
  4. 4. Capítulo III DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD 4
  5. 5. Art. 10.- Educación Especial y Especializada.- La autoridad educativa nacional y la autoridad sanitaria nacional garantizarán que en las unidades educativas de educación especializada se cuente con el equipo multidisciplinarios especializado que requiere esta atención, conformado por: un psicólogo/a educativo/a, un/a psicólogo/a clínico/a, un terapista ocupacional, un terapista de lenguaje, sin perjuicio de otros técnicos y profesionales que por la especificidad de la atención pueda requerirse. Comentario: Las autoridades educativas deben garantizar que las instituciones ducativas integradas por personas con discapacidad, cuente con profesinales que tengan el perfil correcto de lo que se necesita en ese centro educativo. 5
  6. 6. “ Art. 11.- Becas de educación superior para estudiantes con discapacidad.- Las instituciones de educación superior establecerán programas de becas completas o su equivalente en ayudas económicas que apoyen a su escolaridad a por lo menos el 10% del número de estudiantes regulares; dentro de este porcentaje obligatoriamente deberán considerarse estudiantes con discapacidad, debidamente acreditados por la autoridad sanitaria nacional. 6 Comentario: Las becas son un instrumento básico para mejorar la situación. Si una persona con discapacidad cursa una educación suprior debe acogerse a una beca de acuerdo a sus necesidades, y las autoridades deben dar el acceso y facilidad para que los estudiantes universitarios cuenten con ella.
  7. 7. Art. 12.- Inclusión laboral.- La autoridad nacional encargada de trabajo es competente para vigilar, controlar, dar seguimiento al cumplimiento del porcentaje de inclusión laboral de personas con discapacidad y aplicar las sanciones conforme a lo establecido en la legislación correspondiente. Pasarán a formar parte del porcentaje de inclusión laboral, quienes tengan una discapacidad igual o superior al treinta por ciento. Comentario: La inclusión laboral de personas con capacidades diferentes es una realidad que hoy en día se vive, se debe reforzar, impulsar y cumplir con las políticas de Estado por lo que al ser considerados como grupo de atención prioritaria esta inserción laboral permite mejorar sus condiciones vida, mantener sus hogares a ser agentes activos y productivos para el desarrollo pleno de la sociedad ecuatoriana. 7
  8. 8. Art. 14.- Servicio de transporte para los trabajadores con discapacidad.- Cuando el empleador brinde el servicio de transporte a través de unidades que no reúnan las condiciones previstas en la Ley, el empleador compensará en dinero por este beneficio al trabajador con discapacidad, de conformidad con la norma técnica que para el efecto dicte la autoridad nacional encargada de las relaciones laborales. Comentario: Se debe garantizar el adecuado transporte a los miembros del trabajo si este lo brinda y de ser así tiene que tomar en cuenta de que si su personal cuenta con personas con discapacidad estos transportes deben cumplir con los requerimientos que se necesiten. 8
  9. 9. Art. 20.- Lengua de señas.- Se incorporará progresivamente el servicio de intérpretes de la lengua de señas ecuatoriana en las instituciones públicas, así como en los medios de comunicación públicos y privados; siempre y cuando el Intérprete de Lengua de Señas Ecuatoriana haya sido certificado en sus competencias laborales por el Servicio de Acreditación Ecuatoriana - SAE y el Servicio de Capacitación Profesional - SECAR. Comentario: Es importante la incorporación de personas que dominen lenguas de señas , especialmente en los medios de comunicación que son una de las herramientas que toda persona utiliza para mantenerse comunicado con las situaciones que acontecen en el entorno y es un derecho mantenerse informado; por esta razón no se debe privar a las personas con discapacidad auditiva el poder mantenerse comunicado. 9
  10. 10. ¡GRACIAS ! 10

×