Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASFF PRO-FORMA BY JESSIE BOURKE
Risk it for a biscuit The story line was the kid gingerbread wanting to go to the fridge where the adults were, but he was...
Silent observer  The guy whos being interviewed and observed for this video is informative but also doesn’t show it to be...
Heathen  The background sound is like everyday noise, it gives a tense atmosphere as it develops through the video.  The...
Care(less) 2 At first this video was weirdly calming with the voice and the graphic animation it was quite hypnotic with ...
DYSPLA_Two Women  This video is about two lesbians on a train to begin with and they are then in this weird abyss of colo...
Alice While watching this I could tell this was about a woman who doesn’t quite seem mentally stable so starts acting up ...
Hybrid The old cinematic aesthetic that begins this video is effective, as well as the film structure is also simple but ...
who should separate waves from sea  This is a weird piece of work however it still intrigued me.  As I was listening, I ...
Death / life  The film being in black and white is effective as it gives a representative of life being white and death b...
soma This video focus is on a dance that explores the consciousness of real self and semi self which is a way to show the...
kalut  This video show the psychological effect of what clothes we wear.  The variety of crazy designs is like the inter...
Ounted!  It’s a story focus on the dream of Tiziano wanting to go to the wild west in a cinematic fair ground of sorts  ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aesthetica Short Film Festival pro forma

32 views

Published on

Aesthetica Short Film Festival pro forma and analysis of which films where watched

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aesthetica Short Film Festival pro forma

  1. 1. ASFF PRO-FORMA BY JESSIE BOURKE
  2. 2. Risk it for a biscuit The story line was the kid gingerbread wanting to go to the fridge where the adults were, but he wasn’t allowed and was left in the kitchen on his own in the dark, he experienced fear and ran, climbed etc till his dad found him. This story line may be simple, but it shows that children want to risk it for a biscuit just so they can experience something new other than what they are used to. To begin there was dramatic music which got even more dramatic. This is effective to the audience as it intrigues them of what may happen to the gingerbread boy, a sense of anticipation. The animation is excellent I can't see any falters it runs smoothly and is very old cinematic like it's like it was made at the same time as Pinocchio. It's quite effective as the audience would be watching carefully at all the detail that’s put into it
  3. 3. Silent observer  The guy whos being interviewed and observed for this video is informative but also doesn’t show it to being boring. This is a good wy to get the audience to have a incite to something they may want to be part apart of.  The upbeat music fits the type of video as it seems to be more towards people who are able or interested in partaking in the same thiing.  This guy does urbex which is urban exploring which is like parkour but over rooftops and other dangerous places like abandoned buildings, 2 to 3 days a week they train to keep their skills up so that they don’t fall to their deaths or hurt themselves.
  4. 4. Heathen  The background sound is like everyday noise, it gives a tense atmosphere as it develops through the video.  The video is of a Gangster conflict but as I couldn’t finish it, I didn’t know if it was resolved.  It's like an old town version of when the city becomes ruins give it an effect of future vibes it’s a good way to attract people, but the story line doesn’t make much sense of them getting money from a rough neighbourhood to only have it stolen
  5. 5. Care(less) 2 At first this video was weirdly calming with the voice and the graphic animation it was quite hypnotic with the shapes and weird imaginary of things.  It was an interactive video so I could turn 360 degrees to view the full picture which if this was in VR would be crazy and very useful  I became a bit nauseated after watching a good 10 minutes so I couldn’t finish mainly because I got a headache and didn’t feel too well but it was a great video  I didn’t quite understand some of the words that where said but I believe it was over a spiritual essence going through different bodies to see life and their deaths.
  6. 6. DYSPLA_Two Women  This video is about two lesbians on a train to begin with and they are then in this weird abyss of colour, one is having trouble accepting the facts she likes woman as she's scared to be beat up by homophobic people whereas the other one is more of a bold and out there type, she doesn’t care about the people's comments  This 360 degrees interactive story was also a bit nauseating after going round in a circle a few times  It has a weird intracity of how its presented with nudity etc.
  7. 7. Alice While watching this I could tell this was about a woman who doesn’t quite seem mentally stable so starts acting up and escaping what would be her prison of a room.  This is one of my favourites I won't lie it's like a fairy tale poem it was effective I was intrigued all the way through.  The beginning is dramatic like the beginning of a horror movie and the music dynamic adds to that effect its quite dramatic
  8. 8. Hybrid The old cinematic aesthetic that begins this video is effective, as well as the film structure is also simple but has some sort of calmness.  The story is based on the writer's intention to prove that identity and culture doesn't define them as a person.  She mention a tri-bred culture which she partakes as her cultures not as her identity.  As well as her voice is melodic so that you are not bored of it
  9. 9. who should separate waves from sea  This is a weird piece of work however it still intrigued me.  As I was listening, I didn’t understand much but I got interpretations of death and suicide.  The music is dramatic but adds to the effect of the narrative voice at the begging that is telling a weird story.  The begging of it started with dancing women with a narrative of someone going through some sort of situation.
  10. 10. Death / life  The film being in black and white is effective as it gives a representative of life being white and death being black (god/grim-reaper)  The simple yet melodic voice soft and slow tempo piano gives it a simple, yet soft vibe witch is good  This is like a poem that seems to incorporates living things like flowers and how the slowly die over time.
  11. 11. soma This video focus is on a dance that explores the consciousness of real self and semi self which is a way to show the audience how their mind most likely works when are awake.  The movements somehow fit with the no music but simple noise of everyday sound, The sound is like it's made from something else like when you see the steps it's more like they are walking of water.  It's like they don’t notice each other yet work so well together to create the movement fluently. This fits with the conscious thought of how we simultaneously work with our mind and body.
  12. 12. kalut  This video show the psychological effect of what clothes we wear.  The variety of crazy designs is like the interoperations of what brings us confident because it isn't the colour of the clothes as they were all white.  The figures frustration is shown through the music as it picks up and calms down like they don’t know what they feel confident in.  This is empowering for woman like it is telling them that they don’t have to worry about what they wear to feel confident as they should just be enough  These are effective towards woman and men as well because people want to understand the importance of what makes them confident because everyone has insecurities
  13. 13. Ounted!  It’s a story focus on the dream of Tiziano wanting to go to the wild west in a cinematic fair ground of sorts  The story develops a bit to become more funny  The funny duo of Tiziano and his friend Paolo play cowboys  The title is how they spell wanted which just makes it funnier  The character are from a church of some sorts that helps people with disabilities have a life.  The two young characters of the man and woman I would presume as his parents who gave him up or how ever he ended up at the church.

×