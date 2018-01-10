Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pigment Effect of acid Effect of alkali Effect of prolonged cooking Solubility in water Chlorophyll Olive green Intensifie...
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Effects of cooking vegetables
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Effects of cooking vegetables

45 views

Published on

for grade 10 cookery

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Effects of cooking vegetables

  1. 1. Pigment Effect of acid Effect of alkali Effect of prolonged cooking Solubility in water Chlorophyll Olive green Intensifies green color Olive green Slightly Soluble Carotene Little effect Little effect Little effect unless excessive way darkens Slightly Soluble Anthocyanin Color is stable Deeper red purple or blue depending on alkalinity Little effect Very soluble Anthoxanthins No effect Yellow Darken if excessive in the presence of iron Very soluble

×