Lección 9 | La iglesia y la educación | Escuela Sabática PowerPoint

LA IGLESIA Y LA EDUCACIÓN Lección 9 para el 28 de noviembre de 2020
Ver como Jesús ve. Vivir como Jesús nos enseñó. Preocuparse como Jesús lo hizo. Buscar la verdad como es en Jesús. Compart...
“Pero un samaritano, que iba de camino, vino cerca de él, y viéndole, fue movido a misericordia” (Lucas 10:33) ¿Qué es lo ...
“Así alumbre vuestra luz delante de los hombres, para que vean vuestras buenas obras, y glorifiquen a vuestro Padre que es...
La misión de Jesús (esbozada en Lucas 4:18-19), consistió en preocuparse por los pobres, ayudar a los quebrantados de cora...
BUSCAR LA VERDAD COMO ES EN JESÚS “Encamíname en tu verdad, y enséñame, porque tú eres el Dios de mi salvación; en ti he e...
“Porque donde están dos o tres congregados en mi nombre, allí estoy yo en medio de ellos” (Mateo 18:20) Los primeros crist...
“Reúnanse pequeños grupos para estudiar las Escrituras. No perderán nada y ganarán mucho. Los ángeles del cielo asistirán ...
“Podemos aseverar ser seguidores de Cristo, podemos afirmar que creemos toda la verdad de la Palabra de Dios; pero esto no...
  1. 1. LA IGLESIA Y LA EDUCACIÓN Lección 9 para el 28 de noviembre de 2020
  2. 2. Ver como Jesús ve. Vivir como Jesús nos enseñó. Preocuparse como Jesús lo hizo. Buscar la verdad como es en Jesús. Compartir a Jesús. Antes de Jesús, el pueblo de Dios estaba constituido – principalmente– por un grupo étnico: el pueblo de Israel. Jesús instituyó un nuevo modelo de pueblo de Dios: la Iglesia. Inicialmente, se reunían en pequeños grupos en las casas de los creyentes. La iglesia es una universidad para los que perecen en la ignorancia y la oscuridad espiritual, una universidad en la que todos estamos llamados a inscribirnos como pupilos de por vida, a aprender de Jesús de Nazaret, el Gran Maestro.
  3. 3. “Pero un samaritano, que iba de camino, vino cerca de él, y viéndole, fue movido a misericordia” (Lucas 10:33) ¿Qué es lo que puede hacer que nosotros seamos “movidos a misericordia”? Jesús ve a las personas que nos rodean como personas necesitadas, y nos invita a suplir su necesidad. La iglesia ha sido bendecida con grandes verdades doctrinales que nos ayudan a comprender mejor la voluntad y las promesas de Dios. Sin embargo, este conocimiento, por sí solo, no hace que tratemos a los demás bondadosamente y sin prejuicios. Ver como Jesús ve es apartar la mirada de nosotros mismos y poner la mirada en la Cruz. Bajo ese prisma, podemos vislumbrar el valor que cada ser humano tiene a los ojos de Dios (Filipenses 2:3-4).
  4. 4. “Así alumbre vuestra luz delante de los hombres, para que vean vuestras buenas obras, y glorifiquen a vuestro Padre que está en los cielos” (Mateo 5:16) Jesús nos invita a alumbrar como alumbra una ciudad en la cima de un monte en la oscuridad de la noche. Vivimos en un mundo entenebrecido por el pecado, la ruina moral y la oscuridad espiritual. La misión de la iglesia es alumbrar llevando esperanza a todos los rincones del mundo. Para que esta luz sea efectiva, ¿cómo debemos ser los miembros del cuerpo de Cristo para reflejar la bondad de Dios a los demás (ver Mateo 5:3-12)? Humildes Sensibles Mansos Justos Misericordiosos Puros Pacificadores Rectos Resilientes
  5. 5. La misión de Jesús (esbozada en Lucas 4:18-19), consistió en preocuparse por los pobres, ayudar a los quebrantados de corazón, sanar a los enfermos y libertar a los cautivos del pecado. Siguiendo su ejemplo, somos llamados a amarnos unos a otros. Y no solo eso, sino también a amar a nuestros semejantes, preocupándonos por ellos y supliendo –en la medida de nuestras posibilidades– sus necesidades físicas y espirituales. Como discípulos del Maestro debemos mostrar continuamente la misma empatía hacia los demás que Él mostró, trabajando siempre por la salvación de sus almas.
  6. 6. BUSCAR LA VERDAD COMO ES EN JESÚS “Encamíname en tu verdad, y enséñame, porque tú eres el Dios de mi salvación; en ti he esperado todo el día” (Salmo 25:5) Dios ha puesto en la humanidad una curiosidad innata y un deseo insaciable de aprender continuamente. “Nunca se sacia el ojo de ver, ni el oído de oír” (Eclesiastés 1:8; 3:11). Buscamos respuestas que respondan a nuestras preguntas más transcendentes: ¿Quiénes somos? ¿Por qué estamos aquí? ¿Cómo debemos vivir? ¿Qué pasa cuando morimos? ¿Por qué hay maldad y sufrimiento? ¿Qué mejor fuente de información para hallar la verdadera respuesta a estas preguntas que Aquel que se declaró la verdad absoluta? “Jesús le dijo: Yo soy el camino, y la verdad, y la vida; nadie viene al Padre, sino por mí” (Juan 14:6). La educación cristiana incluye conducir a las personas a la verdad, buscando las respuestas en la Biblia, el libro que contiene la verdad que Jesús nos transmitió.
  7. 7. “Porque donde están dos o tres congregados en mi nombre, allí estoy yo en medio de ellos” (Mateo 18:20) Los primeros cristianos se reunían en grupos pequeños, distribuidos en los hogares de algunos creyentes. De vez en cuando, se reunían todos o algunos de estos grupos, que convivían en la misma ciudad, para realizar actividades conjuntas (como, por ejemplo, para escuchar a Pablo [Hechos 20:7]). En estos grupos pequeños compartían su fe, crecían en la verdad y vivían el Evangelio. Por supuesto, eran grupos abiertos que anhelaban compartir la verdad con todo aquel que estuviese dispuesto a recibirla. La razón de ser de cada iglesia, sea grande o pequeña, es compartir a Jesús. De esta forma, cada iglesia es un centro educativo donde aprender y enseñar acerca de Jesús.
  8. 8. “Reúnanse pequeños grupos para estudiar las Escrituras. No perderán nada y ganarán mucho. Los ángeles del cielo asistirán a sus reuniones y al alimentarse con el pan de vida recibirán fortaleza espiritual. Se estarán alimentando, por así decirlo, con las hojas del árbol de la vida. Sólo así mantendrán su integridad” E.G.W. (Cada día con Dios, 3 de enero)
  9. 9. “Podemos aseverar ser seguidores de Cristo, podemos afirmar que creemos toda la verdad de la Palabra de Dios; pero esto no beneficiará a nuestro prójimo a menos que nuestra creencia penetre en nuestra vida diaria. Lo que profesamos puede ser tan sublime como el cielo, pero no nos salvará a nosotros ni a nuestros semejantes a menos que seamos cristianos. Un ejemplo correcto hará más para beneficiar al mundo que todo lo que profesemos” E.G.W. (Palabras de vida del Gran Maestro, pg. 316)

