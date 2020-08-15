Lección 8 | Ministrar como Jesús | Escuela Sabática PowerPoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lección 8 para el 22 de agosto de 2020
La luz del mundo. Un trato bondadoso. Suplir las necesidades. Lo más importante. Lo que le importa a Jesús. Jesús no se li...
“Otra vez Jesús les habló, diciendo: Yo soy la luz del mundo; el que me sigue, no andará en tinieblas, sino que tendrá la ...
“No es la voluntad de Dios que nos aislemos del mundo. Pero mientras estemos en el mundo debemos santificarnos a Dios. No ...
“Sea vuestra palabra siempre con gracia, sazonada con sal, para que sepáis cómo debéis responder a cada uno” (Colosenses 4...
“Y sucedió que le trajeron un paralítico, tendido sobre una cama; y al ver Jesús la fe de ellos, dijo al paralítico: Ten á...
LO MÁS IMPORTANTE “Recorría Jesús todas las ciudades y aldeas, enseñando en las sinagogas de ellos, y predicando el evange...
“Mas yo haré venir sanidad para ti, y sanaré tus heridas, dice Jehová” (Jeremías 30:17a) Repetidamente, a través de los pr...
“Debemos revelar tiernamente a otros la gracia de Cristo que nos ha sido manifestada. El alma se llenará de una gran ternu...
  1. 1. Lección 8 para el 22 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. La luz del mundo. Un trato bondadoso. Suplir las necesidades. Lo más importante. Lo que le importa a Jesús. Jesús no se limitaba a predicar el reino de los Cielos. Él se sentaba con las personas, las escuchaba y las trataba con bondad. Procuraba satisfacer tanto las necesidades temporales como las eternas. En la forma en la que Él ministraba a los demás encontramos el ejemplo que debemos imitar.
  3. 3. “Otra vez Jesús les habló, diciendo: Yo soy la luz del mundo; el que me sigue, no andará en tinieblas, sino que tendrá la luz de la vida” (Juan 8:12) Jesús vino a este mundo para iluminar las tinieblas del pecado ofreciendo la luz de la salvación (Juan 1:4-5; 3:19-21). 1. Ser sal. La sal debe mezclarse con los alimentos para ser efectiva y realzar su sabor. Debemos estar en el mundo para impregnarlo del evangelio (Juan 17:15-18). 2. Ser luz. La luz debe penetrar en la oscuridad de vecindarios, aldeas, pueblos y ciudades para iluminarlos con la gloria de Dios (Filipenses 2:15). Para conseguirlo, se mezcló con la humanidad y “anduvo haciendo bienes y sanando a todos” (Hechos 10:38). Él mismo nos invita a imitar su ejemplo en dos aspectos (Mateo 5:13-14):
  4. 4. “No es la voluntad de Dios que nos aislemos del mundo. Pero mientras estemos en el mundo debemos santificarnos a Dios. No debemos copiar al mundo. Debemos vivir en el mundo como una influencia correctora, como la sal que retiene su sabor. Entre una generación impía, impura e idólatra, debemos ser puros y santos, y demostrar que la gracia de Cristo tiene poder para restaurar en el ser humano la semejanza divina. Debemos ejercer una influencia salvadora para el mundo” E.G.W. (Consejos sobre la salud, pg. 593)
  5. 5. “Sea vuestra palabra siempre con gracia, sazonada con sal, para que sepáis cómo debéis responder a cada uno” (Colosenses 4:6) Jesús buscaba lo bueno que había en las personas y se lo hacía saber (Mateo 8:10; Marcos 12:34). De este modo, sus corazones quedaban abiertos para escuchar y aceptar las palabras de Jesús. Jesús fue tan compasivo que tuvo cuidado de no herir innecesariamente a alguien que acababa de llegar a la fe ni apagar aún las brasas más pequeñas de fe en sus corazones (Isaías 42:3). Debemos buscar lo bueno en las personas que nos rodean y hacerles saber que las apreciamos. De este modo, seremos una influencia positiva en sus vidas.
  6. 6. “Y sucedió que le trajeron un paralítico, tendido sobre una cama; y al ver Jesús la fe de ellos, dijo al paralítico: Ten ánimo, hijo; tus pecados te son perdonados” (Mateo 9:2) Jesús reconocía las necesidades de las personas y las restauraba física, mental, emocional y espiritualmente. Resolvía sus problemas y les invitaba a buscar la vida eterna: “tus pecados te son perdonados”; “tu fe te ha salvado”; “vete, y no peques más” (Mateo 9:2; Lucas 8:48; Juan 8:11). Debemos preocuparnos por las necesidades de los demás y tratar, en la medida de nuestras posibilidades, de aliviarlas. De esta forma, abrimos una puerta que nos permitirá mostrarles la forma de aliviar la necesidad más grande que tienen (aunque no lo sepan): la liberación del pecado y la obtención de la vida eterna, es decir, Jesús.
  7. 7. LO MÁS IMPORTANTE “Recorría Jesús todas las ciudades y aldeas, enseñando en las sinagogas de ellos, y predicando el evangelio del reino, y sanando toda enfermedad y toda dolencia en el pueblo” (Mateo 9:35) El ministerio de Jesús tenía tres enfoques: Enseñar. Instruir a pequeños grupos acerca de las verdades del Reino. Predicar. Hablar a las multitudes acerca del amor de Dios y su plan de Redención. Sanar. Liberar a las personas de sus problemas temporales de salud. ¿Cuál de estas facetas era más importante para Jesús? (Marcos 1:38). Él vino a este mundo “a buscar y a salvar lo que se había perdido” (Lucas 19:10). Para ello, debía predicar la salvación e instruir a otros para hacerlo. Además, cada acto de curación fue una oportunidad para revelar el carácter de Dios y proporcionar una oportunidad para la vida eterna.
  8. 8. “Mas yo haré venir sanidad para ti, y sanaré tus heridas, dice Jehová” (Jeremías 30:17a) Repetidamente, a través de los profetas, Dios ha hablado de una enfermedad incurable del hombre: el pecado (Isaías 1:5; Jeremías 30:12). Lo que le importa a Jesús es que todos sean sanados de esa terrible enfermedad, y que aquellos que son sanados se involucren en la tarea de ofrecer sanidad a otros. Al hablar del fin del mundo, Jesús presentó tres parábolas (Mateo 25). En ellas nos insta a estar llenos del Espíritu Santo y a usar fielmente los dones que nos ha dado. En la última, muestra el carácter del verdadero cristiano. Aquellos que vivan egoístamente para sí mismos, serán rechazados. Pero los que vivan para servir a los demás serán recibidos por Él.
  9. 9. “Debemos revelar tiernamente a otros la gracia de Cristo que nos ha sido manifestada. El alma se llenará de una gran ternura y compasión por seres humanos que todavía están bajo el control de Satanás. Cristo se multiplicará en cada hombre y mujer que cree en él, porque habrán de vivir nuevamente la vida de Cristo al bendecir, iluminar y brindar esperanza, paz y gozo a otros corazones” E.G.W. (Dios nos cuida, 20 de mayo)

