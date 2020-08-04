Lección 6 | Posibilidades ilimitadas | Escuela Sabática PowerPoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lección 6 para el 8 de agosto de 2020
  1. 1. Lección 6 para el 8 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. Junto a la misión de predicar el Evangelio en todo el mundo, Jesús ha dotado a sus seguidores de dones que les conceden posibilidades ilimitadas para cumplir esa misión. Los dones espirituales son cualidades conferidas divinamente por el Espíritu Santo específicamente para edificar el cuerpo de Cristo y permitir a los creyentes ser testigos efectivos en el mundo.
  3. 3. “Pero ahora son muchos los miembros, pero el cuerpo es uno solo” (1ª de Corintios 12:20) Pablo compara a los miembros de la iglesia con los miembros del cuerpo humano, igualando a la iglesia con el cuerpo de Cristo (1Co. 12:12-27). Así, cada miembro de iglesia es distinto del otro y recibe dones distintos. Al igual que en el cuerpo no existen miembros sin función, en la iglesia no existen miembros sin dones. La mano tiene unas características y funciones totalmente distintas a las del ojo, o a las de los pulmones. Cada uno recibe, al menos, un don espiritual que debe usar en unión con los demás miembros para compartir el amor de Cristo y su verdad con el mundo. No hay don prescindible ni miembro inútil. En esta obra, el que predica a multitudes es tan valioso como el que ora en silencio.
  4. 4. “Es el plan de Dios que sus siervos tengan diversos dones. Es su voluntad que hombres de distintos criterios ingresen en la iglesia para colaborar con él. Tenemos que hacer frente a diferentes opiniones, y se necesitan dones distintos. Los siervos de Dios deben trabajar en perfecta armonía” E.G.W. (Cada día con Dios, 10 de septiembre)
  5. 5. “Pero todas estas cosas las hace uno y el mismo Espíritu, repartiendo a cada uno en particular como él quiere” (1ª de Corintios 12:11) La Biblia nos dice que todo don perfecto procede de Dios y que, en la persona del Espíritu Santo, nos los concede a cada uno como Él quiere (Santiago 1:17). ¿Por qué no podemos elegir nosotros los dones que queremos tener y utilizar? Porque nosotros tenemos un conocimiento limitado e imperfecto de cómo realizar la obra que se nos ha encomendado. Por esa razón, cuando entregamos nuestro corazón a Jesús, Dios nos otorga dones específicos que Él sabe que la iglesia va a necesitar para su crecimiento. Junto a estos dones específicos, Dios nos otorga también una obra específica que debemos realizar en cooperación con los demás.
  6. 6. “a fin de perfeccionar a los santos para la obra del ministerio, para la edificación del cuerpo de Cristo” (Efesios 4:12) En Romanos 12:6-8, 1ª de Corintios 12:8-10, 28- 30 y Efesios 4:11 tenemos varias listas de dones específicos otorgados a los primeros creyentes. A estos primeros dones, hoy podemos añadir otros como la edición de imágenes y vídeo, pilotar aviones, etc. Todos ellos sirven para que cada creyente realice una función especial para el crecimiento y la nutrición de la iglesia, y para predicar y servir al mundo. Los dones espirituales no son talentos naturales, aunque éstos puedes ser santificados por el Espíritu Santo y utilizados en el servicio a Cristo (convirtiéndose así en dones espirituales).
  7. 7. “Todos los hombres no reciben los mismos dones, pero se promete algún don del Espíritu a cada siervo del Maestro.... Si están relacionados con Cristo, si los dones del Espíritu son suyos, los más pobres y los más ignorantes de sus discípulos tendrán un poder que hablará a los corazones. Dios los convierte en los instrumentos que ejercen la más elevada influencia en el universo” E.G.W. (La fe por la cual vivo, 13 de octubre)
  8. 8. “de modo que no os falta ningún don espiritual” (1ª de Corintios 1:7a NVI) Todos recibimos dones… pero ¿cuáles tengo? La mejor forma de descubrirlos es ponernos “manos a la obra”: participar en actividades concretas dentro de un ministerio y comprobar si hemos sido capacitados para esa obra o no. Definamos conceptos: Dones MinisteriosActividades Dones: Cualidades especiales (p.e. facilidad para enseñar). Ministerios: áreas generales de servicio (p.e. escuela sabática). Actividades: eventos específicos (p.e. dirigir una clase de escuela sabática). Si conocemos nuestro don, podemos saber en qué ministerio o actividad trabajar. Si estamos cómodos colaborando en un ministerio, podemos descubrir nuestros dones y la mejor actividad a realizar. Si realizamos bien una actividad, podemos saber en qué ministerio participar y qué dones tenemos.
  9. 9. “Porque al que tiene, le será dado, y tendrá más; y al que no tiene, aun lo que tiene le será quitado” (Mateo 25:29) En la parábola de los talentos, Jesús explica que, aunque todos reciben dones, unos reciben más que otros (Mateo 25:14-30). Pero éste es solo el punto de partida. Una vez recibidos, podemos “negociar” con nuestros dones. Conforme vayamos usándolos, éstos se acrecentarán e incluso recibiremos nuevos dones. Pero cuidado, si no usamos nuestros dones, los perdemos. Pidamos a Dios que nos muestre nuestros dones y en qué áreas podemos usarlos. No importa tanto cuántos dones tenemos sino qué hacemos con los que tenemos.
  10. 10. “Cristo confía “sus bienes” a sus siervos: algo que puedan usar para él. Da “a cada uno su obra”. Cada uno tiene su lugar en el plan eterno del cielo. Cada uno ha de trabajar en cooperación con Cristo para la salvación de las almas. Tan ciertamente como hay un lugar preparado para nosotros en las mansiones celestiales, hay un lugar designado en la tierra donde hemos de trabajar para Dios” E.G.W. (Palabras de vida del gran Maestro, pg. 262)

