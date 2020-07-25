Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lección 5 para el 1 de agosto de 2020
Capacita. Da crecimiento. Fortalece y guía. Imparte la Palabra. Transforma. Sin el Espíritu el testimonio es yermo, no pue...
“pero recibiréis poder, cuando haya venido sobre vosotros el Espíritu Santo, y me seréis testigos en Jerusalén, en toda Ju...
DA CRECIMIENTO “Y el Señor añadía cada día a la iglesia los que habían de ser salvos” (Hechos 2:47) Hechos de los apóstole...
“Pero a medianoche, orando Pablo y Silas, cantaban himnos a Dios; y los presos los oían” (Hechos 16:25) La predicación del...
“Pero muchos de los que habían oído la palabra, creyeron” (Hch. 4:4) Al testificar, el Espíritu insta a los creyentes a ba...
“Entonces el Espíritu de Jehová vendrá sobre ti con poder, y profetizarás con ellos, y serás mudado en otro hombre” (1ª de...
“Hemos de dar un testimonio tan definido en cuanto a la verdad como es en Jesús, como lo dieron Cristo y sus apóstoles. Co...
  1. 1. Lección 5 para el 1 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. Capacita. Da crecimiento. Fortalece y guía. Imparte la Palabra. Transforma. Sin el Espíritu el testimonio es yermo, no puede producir fruto para vida eterna. Por esa razón, Jesús les ordenó a sus discípulos que esperasen a recibir el poder del Espíritu Santo antes de comenzar la obra de testificación. ¿Qué hace el Espíritu Santo para que la testificación sea efectiva? ¿Qué relación tiene el Espíritu Santo con la testificación?
  3. 3. “pero recibiréis poder, cuando haya venido sobre vosotros el Espíritu Santo, y me seréis testigos en Jerusalén, en toda Judea, en Samaria, y hasta lo último de la tierra” (Hechos 1:8) Antes de irse, Jesús prometió que vendría un Consolador (parakletos): el Espíritu Santo. Uno que nos ayudaría a realizar la misión que estaba por encomendarnos. ¿Qué hace el Espíritu Santo? Testificar es colaborar con el Espíritu Santo.
  4. 4. DA CRECIMIENTO “Y el Señor añadía cada día a la iglesia los que habían de ser salvos” (Hechos 2:47) Hechos de los apóstoles narra la obra que el Espíritu Santo hizo por medio de aquellos que le dejaron obrar en sus vidas. En ocasiones, las conversiones eran multitudinarias, de 3.000 o 5.000 personas (Hechos 2:41; 4:4). A veces se convertían familias enteras (10:44-48). A causa de este crecimiento, se fundaban continuamente nuevas iglesias (16:5). El Espíritu llenaba de poder al mensajero y tocaba personalmente el corazón de cada uno que le escuchaba. Para Dios cada persona es importante. Él murió por todos y cada uno. Quiere que todos le conozcan y le acepten. Y nos ha escogido a nosotros para hacer esta obra.
  5. 5. “Pero a medianoche, orando Pablo y Silas, cantaban himnos a Dios; y los presos los oían” (Hechos 16:25) La predicación del evangelio no se realiza sin dificultades. Pero el Espíritu fortalece a sus siervos, como lo hizo con Esteban, o con Pablo y Silas (Hechos 7:55; 16:25). Actúa para derribar barreras o asegurar la unidad en la iglesia (11:15; 15:28). También guía de forma sobrenatural abriendo y cerrando puertas para dirigirnos a los lugares donde es necesario testificar. De esta manera, el evangelio pudo ser predicado en África y Europa (8:26-38; 16:6-10). El Espíritu Santo anhela llenarnos de poder, fortalecernos, enseñarnos, guiarnos, unificarnos y enviarnos a la misión más importante del mundo, que es llevar a hombres y mujeres a Jesús y a su verdad.
  6. 6. “Pero muchos de los que habían oído la palabra, creyeron” (Hch. 4:4) Al testificar, el Espíritu insta a los creyentes a basar su argumentación en la Palabra de Dios. Observa los siguientes ejemplos: La Palabra de Dios tiene poder para cambiar vidas porque el Espíritu que inspiró a sus autores es el mismo que toca el corazón de cada lector sincero. Hechos 2:14- 21. Pedro usó textos de Joel y de los Salmos en su discurso de Pentecostés. Hechos 7. Esteban usó la historia de Israel en su discurso ante el Sanedrín. Hechos 8:35. Felipe comenzó en un versículo de Isaías y recorrió toda la Biblia. Hechos 17:3. Pablo basaba sus discursos en la Palabra de Dios.
  7. 7. “Entonces el Espíritu de Jehová vendrá sobre ti con poder, y profetizarás con ellos, y serás mudado en otro hombre” (1ª de Samuel 10:6) El Espíritu Santo toma a las personas tal como son, derriba sus prejuicios, transforma sus malos hábitos, y las llena de la gracia y la verdad de Cristo. No hace distinción de hombre o mujeres, ricos o pobres, cultos o incultos. Transformó a Lidia, vendedora de púrpura (Hechos 16:14-15); Onésimo, un esclavo (Filemón 10); Sergio, un gobernador romano (Hechos 13:6-12); Dionisio, un areopagita (Hechos 17:34); … Su poder no se ha acortado. Hoy sigue haciendo milagros de transformación entre todo tipo de personas. No es nuestro trabajo cambiar o convertir a las personas, ése es el trabajo del Espíritu Santo. Nuestra obra es testificar.
  8. 8. “Hemos de dar un testimonio tan definido en cuanto a la verdad como es en Jesús, como lo dieron Cristo y sus apóstoles. Confiando en la eficiencia del Espíritu Santo, hemos de testificar de la misericordia, la bondad y el amor de un Salvador crucificado y resucitado, y ser así instrumentos mediante los cuales sean despejadas las tinieblas de muchas mentes, haciendo que de muchos corazones asciendan hasta Dios agradecimiento y alabanza. Hay una gran obra que ha de ser hecha por cada hijo e hija de Dios” E.G.W. (Mensajes selectos, tomo 1, pg. 308)

