A IMAGEN DE DIOS Genesis 1:26,27
Hablar de ser humano generara siempre un mundo de opiniones y puntos de vista. Aunque creo que en el fondo solo son dos. E...
La primera es una presunción humana, la segunda es por revelación de Dios. La primera estudia esos aspectos emotivos e int...
La vida humana. Son concepciones con marcada diferencia desde el origen, todo el desarrollo hasta el destino. Con todo est...
I. SU ORIGEN A) La creación del hombre salió de la mente de Dios. “Y dijo(Strong: H559) Dios:-afirmar, anunciar, determina...
C) Yatsár (formo) es un término técnico de alfarería y se usa a menudo en relación con la labor del alfarero. Jer_18:4”Y e...
D) No solo lo formo sino que también puso en el hombre su espíritu. Zacarias 12:1 “El Señor, que extiende los cielos y afi...
II. EL HOMBRE UN SER ORGANICO A) En su constitución terrenal, el hombre reúne: Agua……………..65 a 75% Oxigeno……………….10% Carbo...
B) Esto corrobora lo dicho por Dios en varios textos bíblicos. Formó, pues, Jehová Dios al hombre del polvo de la tierra (...
Satanás fácilmente engaño a Eva, y ella a su ves a Adán. El ser humano es vulnerable, cambiante, se mueve con suma facilid...
C) Dios aborrece la soberbia, el orgullo y la autoexaltación. Castigo el atrevimiento de Lucifer al querer tomar el trono ...
En un animal salvaje al fallar en darle la gloria a Dios, solo fue restituido a su posición cuando reconoció que el Altísi...
Otros reinos como Asiria, Persia, Grecia y Roma han desaparecido. El constructor del titanic y muchos otros personajes de ...
D) Cumplimiento de su Palabra Salmo 9:20 Pon, oh Jehová, temor en ellos; Conozcan las naciones que no son sino hombres. To...
III. EL SER HUMANO COMO CRIATURA ESPECIAL En la creación cada reino era superior al otro A) Reino vegetal. 1. Poder de pro...
B) Reino animal. 4. Poder de locomoción (pueden caminar) 5. Poder sensorial (tienen sus cinco sentidos) C) Reino humano. 6...
D) Poseía características especiales para hacer uso de ellas responsablemente. Con ellas conseguiría armonía con: *Dios *C...
No llegaría a ser un Dios en pequeño, sino que estaría relacionado con El y habría de ser el portador de sus distintivos e...
Con el paso del tiempo el conocimiento del ser humano lo a llevado a grandes logros en las ciencia, arte y literatura entr...
3. Los medios como ventanas para el conocimiento múltiple de culturas, pero otros lo han usado para desinformar e intoxica...
  2. 2. Hablar de ser humano generara siempre un mundo de opiniones y puntos de vista. Aunque creo que en el fondo solo son dos. El estudio del hombre se estudia desde dos ángulos completamente diferentes: el de la filosofía humana y el de la Biblia. La primera es, la concepción de los hombres y lo explica desde la filosofía humana encontrando así un sentido y rumbo para la vida. La segunda es bíblica y se explica a través de la Palabra de Dios.
  3. 3. La primera es una presunción humana, la segunda es por revelación de Dios. La primera estudia esos aspectos emotivos e intelectuales, La biblia muestra no solo esas características sino también lo moral, lo espiritual y lo eterno. La diferencia entre ambas es que los primeros tuvieron que estudiarlo y descubrirlo; cuando Dios ya lo sabia de antemano. Uno busca la explicación mediante el proceso natural y el progreso evolutivo. La Biblia explica el método creativo y como Dios sin uso de la materia, solo con su palabra trajo a la existencia
  4. 4. La vida humana. Son concepciones con marcada diferencia desde el origen, todo el desarrollo hasta el destino. Con todo esto no es que existan dos creaciones o dos mundos diferentes al final solo existe una y es una la que prevalecerá cuando todo esto termine. Existen muchos libros y tratados de teología para abundar en la materia si así lo queremos, solo quiero presentar algo practico y sencillo, solo un grano de arena a lo mucho que ya existe.
  5. 5. I. SU ORIGEN A) La creación del hombre salió de la mente de Dios. “Y dijo(Strong: H559) Dios:-afirmar, anunciar, determinar . Gén 2:7 Entonces el SEÑOR Dios formó al hombre(LBLA) Formo(H3335) moldear en una forma. Lo cual refleja el significado básico de «amoldar» algo a una forma deseada. B) La idea de la humanidad(pues esto es lo que significa en la palabra hebrea “Adam”) procedió del consenso divino “ plural de Elohim” (Dios)
  6. 6. C) Yatsár (formo) es un término técnico de alfarería y se usa a menudo en relación con la labor del alfarero. Jer_18:4”Y el vaso que el hacia de barro se quebró en las manos del alfarero” Jer_18:6 “He aquí que como barro en la mano del alfarero, así sois vosotros en mi mano o casa de Israel”. El vocablo se usa a veces con el significado general de «artesanía o manualidad», incluyendo molduras, tallados, esculturas y fundición (Isa_44:9-10, Isa_44:12). (diccionario Vine AT)
  7. 7. D) No solo lo formo sino que también puso en el hombre su espíritu. Zacarias 12:1 “El Señor, que extiende los cielos y afirma la tierra, y que en el interior del hombre forma el espíritu, ha pronunciado esta palabra profética acerca de Israel” Dios sopló en él, aliento de vida, acto con el que se destaca el hecho de que toda la vitalidad y dinámica interior del hombre provienen directamente de Dios. Esto muestra la relación ideal entre el Creador y el ser humano, por esto todo hombre intuitivamente percibe la creencia en una divinidad.
  8. 8. II. EL HOMBRE UN SER ORGANICO A) En su constitución terrenal, el hombre reúne: Agua……………..65 a 75% Oxigeno……………….10% Carbono………………18% Nitrógeno………………3% Calcio………………….1.5% Fosforo………………….1% Potasio………………… .35% Azufre…………………. .25% Sodio………………….. .15% Magnesio…………….. .05%
  9. 9. B) Esto corrobora lo dicho por Dios en varios textos bíblicos. Formó, pues, Jehová Dios al hombre del polvo de la tierra (génesis 2:7). Aquí combina dos características de la misma materia. afár(H6083) “polvo” y adamá(H127) “tierra” Por una parte suelo productivo y por otro improductivo. Una parte firme y otra volátil. Esto nos muestra que somos: Fuertes y a la vez débiles Firmes pero también inconstantes Con verdad pero susceptibles al engaño
  10. 10. Satanás fácilmente engaño a Eva, y ella a su ves a Adán. El ser humano es vulnerable, cambiante, se mueve con suma facilidad de lo que cree. Pablo dijo a los romanos en capitulo 1:21 “Pues habiendo conocido a Dios, no le glorificaron como a Dios, ni le dieron gracias, sino que se hicieron vanos en sus pensamientos, y su necio corazón fue entenebrecido.” Conoció pero ignoro, no fue agradecido, se hizo vacío en su mente y como resultado fue incapaz de entender.
  11. 11. C) Dios aborrece la soberbia, el orgullo y la autoexaltación. Castigo el atrevimiento de Lucifer al querer tomar el trono del Altísimo. El Faraón de Egipto al que se consideraba el Horus(dios Sol) vivo probo el poder del Todopoderoso al que desafío al decir: ¿Quien es Jehová? Su desgracia y desaparición como reino poderoso culmino cuando su ejercito fue tragado por las aguas del mar rojo. Nabucodonosor el rey mas poderoso que ha existido en la antigüedad, fue transformado
  12. 12. En un animal salvaje al fallar en darle la gloria a Dios, solo fue restituido a su posición cuando reconoció que el Altísimo domina sobre las naciones y da el reino a quien el quiere Daniel 4:1-37 ¡Cuán grandes son sus señales, y cuán potentes sus maravillas! Su reino, reino sempiterno ver. 3 Todos los habitantes de la tierra son considerados como nada v. 35 y él puede humillar a los que andan con soberbia v.37
  13. 13. Otros reinos como Asiria, Persia, Grecia y Roma han desaparecido. El constructor del titanic y muchos otros personajes de la historia levantaron su puño al cielo diciendo como lo encontramos en el salmo 2:3 “Rompamos sus ligaduras y quitemos de nosotros sus cuerdas”
  14. 14. D) Cumplimiento de su Palabra Salmo 9:20 Pon, oh Jehová, temor en ellos; Conozcan las naciones que no son sino hombres. Todos deberán reconocer, finalmente, que sólo Dios es el Señor de las naciones. Genesis 3:19 “hasta que vuelvas a la tierra, porque de ella fuiste tomado; pues polvo eres, y al polvo volverás”. La muerte física no sería inmediata, pero sí inevitable.
  15. 15. III. EL SER HUMANO COMO CRIATURA ESPECIAL En la creación cada reino era superior al otro A) Reino vegetal. 1. Poder de procreación (que se puede reproducir) 2. Poder de crecimiento (capacidad de crecer sola) 3. Poder de alimentación (se alimentan así mismas)
  16. 16. B) Reino animal. 4. Poder de locomoción (pueden caminar) 5. Poder sensorial (tienen sus cinco sentidos) C) Reino humano. 6. Poder de la personalidad (inteligencia, emociones y voluntad) 7. Poder de la espiritualidad (sentido moral y de santidad) fuente. Cristo en el A.T. José Luis Montecillos Ch. El hombre es la corona de la creación. Dios dijo: “hagamos al hombre a nuestra imagen, conforme a nuestra semejanza y señoree” génesis 1: 26,27
  17. 17. D) Poseía características especiales para hacer uso de ellas responsablemente. Con ellas conseguiría armonía con: *Dios *Con el prójimo *Consigo mismo Esta criatura sería distinta. Dios había dicho hagamos al hombre a nuestra semejanza, teniendo alguna apariencia de la realidad, pero careciendo de su plenitud. Tendría que ser a nuestra semejanza, según sus palabras, con una conformidad a Dios, pero no sería su exacto duplicado.
  18. 18. No llegaría a ser un Dios en pequeño, sino que estaría relacionado con El y habría de ser el portador de sus distintivos espirituales de modo tal que lo caracterizarían como el ser superior a todos los animales. (C. B. Beacon) El hombre en su estado creativo era un ser completo. Fue capaz de poner nombre a todos los animales poseía una inteligencia enorme. Reconocer su origen Sumisión a su creador Ejercer su autoridad con responsabilidad Conocerse así mismo y a los demás
  19. 19. Con el paso del tiempo el conocimiento del ser humano lo a llevado a grandes logros en las ciencia, arte y literatura entre otras cosas, desarrollo tecnológico, inventos etc. Por otro lado el enemigo de Dios, el diablo también a metido su cuchara trabajando en la mente del hombre. 1. A pervertido el sexo, convirtiéndolo en solo placer egoísta y desprecio del cuerpo. 2. La ciencia como desarrollo de la humanidad, pero también como tecnología de punta para matar.
  20. 20. 3. Los medios como ventanas para el conocimiento múltiple de culturas, pero otros lo han usado para desinformar e intoxicar la mente. 4. Dinero y riqueza para bendecir y prosperar, pero el amor al dinero y la obsesión de poseer a llevado a la esclavitud y la explotación. El ser humano hombre o mujer a demostrado tener una capacidad intelectual pero muy pocos se dan cuenta de su necesidad espiritual. “Separados de Dios y la necesidad de la reconciliación”

