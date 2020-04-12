Resumen de sociales temas 9-12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciencias Sociales Resumen-esquema Unidades 9, 11 y 12 • Europa a finales del XVIII • Independencia de los Estados Unidos •...
Tema 9 1. Nuevas técnicas y estructuras agrarias D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2038.htm La revolución...
- Aparecieron las primeras vacunas (viruela). - Mejora en la dieta: nuevos alimentos (patatas y maíz). - La tasa de mortal...
Tema 11 D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2205.htm 1. El poder político en el antiguo régimen D:ArteHisto...
- La nobleza era la cúspide social. El rey era su componente más elevado - Ésta clase social gozaba de una serie de privil...
Ilustración: modernización de la cultura y reforma de la sociedad. Heredera del humanismo. Tres valores fundamentales: raz...
Tema 12 1. La revolución americana D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2426.htm Las trece colonias - Los pr...
2. Los inicios de la Revolución Francesa D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2439.htm Francia al comienzo d...
- El gobierno de los montañeses, gobernado por Robespierre, era conocido como el Terror, debido a su gran dureza. - En la ...
  1. 1. Ciencias Sociales Resumen-esquema Unidades 9, 11 y 12 • Europa a finales del XVIII • Independencia de los Estados Unidos • La Revolución Francesa Jesús Ruiz Bolaños 3º ESO – nº 25 Abril 2002 PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  2. 2. Tema 9 1. Nuevas técnicas y estructuras agrarias D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2038.htm La revolución agrícola - Entre 1600 y 1800 se incrementó la producción agrícola gracias a las nuevas técnicas y métodos de cultivo. - Los fisiócratas escribían en sus escritos que la única fuente de recursos era la tierra. - Esto tuvo una gran trascendencia en la Revolución Industrial posterior. Los cambios en la técnicas de cultivo - Hubo numerosas mejoras como la sembradora o la rotación de cultivos. - Se produjo una estrecha relación entre agricultura y ganadería. Los cambios en las estructuras agrarias - La mayoría de estos nuevos inventos no se podían introducir con eficacia en los campos abiertos, q eran muchas parcelas pequeñas juntas en la que cada agricultor poseía varias. - En los siglos XVIII y XIX tuvo lugar un proceso de concentración de la propiedad y de cercado o cerramiento de los campos. 2. La transición demográfica D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2009.htm La revolución demográfica - Hasta el siglo XVIII la población europea se caracterizaba por una natalidad y una mortalidad muy altos. - Durante el siglo XVIII la población comenzó a crecer de tal manera que llegó a duplicarse la población europea. Este proceso se prolongó durante los siglos XIX y XX. El descenso de la mortalidad - Descendió por: i. Avances de la medicina y la higiene. ii. Mejora de la alimentación. - Remitieron las epidemias de peste bubónica. PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  3. 3. - Aparecieron las primeras vacunas (viruela). - Mejora en la dieta: nuevos alimentos (patatas y maíz). - La tasa de mortalidad infantil siguió siendo muy alta (en torno a la mitad de los nacidos). El aumento de la fecundidad. - Se adelantó la edad a la que se contraía matrimonio. - Se redujo el número de mujeres que permanecían solteras. El crecimiento demográfico fue estable y sostenido, sobre todo por la mejora de la agricultura que lograba sostener a la población. 3. Los cambios de mentalidad y costumbres. Nuevas ideas – Siglo XVIII – “Siglo de las Luces” D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2180.htm La Ilustración: una nueva visión del ser humano. - Pensamiento racionalista, confianza ciega en el hombre y la ciencia. - Visión optimista del mundo basada en el progreso y el triunfo de la razón. Las nuevas costumbres - Aparecen nuevos personajes: el aventurero, el hombre cosmopolita... - Aparece la costumbre de viajar en los intelectuales. - Se ensalza la felicidad y se ve el placer como algo glorioso. - Las personas de letras pudieron hacer de su oficio una profesión gracias al gusto por adquirir conocimientos de la gente de la época. D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2205.htm PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  4. 4. Tema 11 D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2205.htm 1. El poder político en el antiguo régimen D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos1985.htm Absolutismo - Era la forma de gobierno de la monarquía absoluta - El rey ejerce su poder a través del Consejo - El rey absolutista por antonomasia fue Luis XIV D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos1895.htm Defensores y apologetas - La mayor parte de los pensadores estaba a favor de esta forma de gobierno, pero cada uno con un punto de vista diferente. - El inglés Hobbes justifica un poder absoluta que reúna funciones ejecutivas, legislativas, judiciales y espirituales. Críticos y revolucionarios - Las primeras críticas hacia el absolutismo se produjeron en Inglaterra. - Los levellers eran revolucionarios ingleses de la guerra civil que concluyó con la abolición de la monarquía. 2. La sociedad estamental y el ascenso de la burguesía La pervivencia de la sociedad estamental D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2021.htm - La sociedad estaba organizada en grupos o estamentos. - Había dos estamentos privilegiados: el clero y la nobleza, que no pagaban impuestos - El tercer estamento estaba organizado por el resto de los súbditos, que tenían que pagar impuestos y estaban excluidos de la participación política. La nobleza: un estamento de muchas clases D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2022.htm PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  5. 5. - La nobleza era la cúspide social. El rey era su componente más elevado - Ésta clase social gozaba de una serie de privilegios tanto política como socialmente - El cambio más importante de la época fue la desaparición de la mentalidad de que el trabajo era algo despreciable El clero D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2023.htm Las clases populares D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2026.htm D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2027.htm - La mayoría de la población pertenecía a la clase no privilegiada - Dentro de este grupo social se englobaban grupos tan diferentes como comerciantes, artesanos, profesionales, sirvientes, ricos labradores, mendigos... - En las ciudades la clase más pudiente era la burguesía, y en los pueblos los campesinos propietarios - La mayor parte de la población no pertenecía a la burguesía, y era conocida como el pueblo El ascenso de la burguesía D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2025.htm - Durante el siglo XIII la burguesía desarrolló un potencial económico que la hizo importante ante el clero y la nobleza - Pero fue en el siglo XVIII cuando inició su ascenso hacia el reconocimiento social y hacia la petición del control del poder político 3. La ilustración. El desarrollo científico y la secularización. D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2188.htm Desde la antigüedad, la religión había sido la base del pensamiento y la moral. Hasta el Renacimiento – monasterios y universidades. Siglo XVII – adelantos científicos (Newton, Pascal...) y filosóficos (Descartes, Bacon), academias. La Ilustración. D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2181.htm PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  6. 6. Ilustración: modernización de la cultura y reforma de la sociedad. Heredera del humanismo. Tres valores fundamentales: razón, naturaleza y progreso. Razón: fuente de todo conocimiento. Naturaleza: ejemplo de conducta. Progreso: perfeccionamiento social y humano. Ciencia por encima de la religión. El despotismo ilustrado. El gobierno debía proporcionar progreso. Se mantuvo el poder absoluto, pero reformando la administración. Se mejoró la industria, la agricultura, la educación y fueron más tolerantes en materia religiosa. Principales monarcas ilustrados: Federico II de Prusia María Teresa y José II en Austria Catalina II en Rusia Carlos III en España Chocaron con los privilegios de los nobles y con las ideas imperialistas de algunos monarcas. Pero fue la base de los procesos revolucionarios que darían al traste con el Antiguo Régimen y favorecerían la creación de las dos principales repúblicas modernas: Francia y Estados Unidos. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2214.htm El rococó El rococó triunfó en la primera mitad del siglo XVIII, un estilo cortesano que llevó a la exageración del estilo barroco. Empleaba una decoración de mucho lujo en los techos y paredes. Los pintores más importantes de la época fueron Watteau, Fragonard y Boucher. Solían pintar escenas íntimas de aristócratas y cortesanas. El neoclasicismo En el último tercio de siglo el rococó comenzó a ser criticado, esto era debido a la caída de la hegemonía francesa entre otra cosas. Esto generó el redecubrimiento de las formas clásicas. La arquitectura buscaba la armonía y la proporción de los volúmenes. En la escultura se siguieron los gustos clásicos. En pintura se prestaba atención a la composición, a los escenarios y a la idea central de la obra. El pintor más conocido del neoclasicismo fue David. PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  7. 7. Tema 12 1. La revolución americana D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2426.htm Las trece colonias - Los primeros colonos llegaron a América del Norte en 1607. - En América del Norte había 1.300.000 personas de raza blanca, y 350.000 de raza negra en su mayoría esclavos - En esta zona había por entonces trece colonias La guerra de la independencia - El conflicto se produjo por la lucha de los derechos fundamentales de súbditos ingleses - La guerra comenzó en 1775, y en 1976 proclamaron su independencia. - El ejercito americano fue ayudado por algunas potencias como Francia o España - Los ingleses después dela derrota en la batalla de Yorktown firmaron la paz de París, en la cual reconocían la independencia de la colonias La constitución de los Estados Unidos D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2438.htm - Al principio cada uno de las trece colonias era un estado soberano diferente, pero más tarde con la Constitución de 1787estableció un sistema federal - El Congreso y el presidente eran elegido por sufragio censitario. El primer presidente de los Estados Unido fue George Washington, elegido en 1789 La repercusión de la Revolución Americana en Europa - Tuvo grandes consecuencias como la Declaración de Derechos del Hombre, redactada por Thomas Jefferson, que tuvo un significado universal PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  8. 8. 2. Los inicios de la Revolución Francesa D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2439.htm Francia al comienzo de la Revolución - Francia era una de las principales potencias a finales del siglo XVIII - Había dos grandes problemas: el déficit del estado y la carencia de alimentos básicos para las clases populares 1789: el año del gran cambio - Ante la imposibilidad de resolver la crisis financiera, el rey se vio obligado a convocar a los Estados Generales. Los representantes del estado llano reclamaron la reunión en una única asamblea, el voto por persona y la elaboración de una Constitución. - El 14 de Julio la Bastilla, la prisión real, fue asaltada por un millar de parisinos armados - El 4 de agosto todos los que tenían privilegios renunciaron a ellos La obra de la Asamblea Constituyente D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2447.htm - La Asamblea aprobó importantes reformas como la proclamación de la libertad de empresa y trabajo, la nueva organización territorial en Francia y la Constitución de 1791 3. La culminación de la revolución francesa. El terror Crisis interna y guerra exterior - En 1792 comenzó la guerra entre Francia, y Austria y Prusia. La guerra comenzó muy mal para Francia y el pueblo de París asaltó las Tullerías. Una nueva Asamblea abolió la monarquía y proclamó la República D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2449.htm La república La República estuvo controlada al principio por los girondinos. El rey fue condenado a muerte. El descontento popular era muy grande en París por la subida de precios y por la escasez de alimentos. Los montañeses, con la ayuda del pueblo, se hicieron con el poder. El Terror D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2451.htm PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com
  9. 9. - El gobierno de los montañeses, gobernado por Robespierre, era conocido como el Terror, debido a su gran dureza. - En la política destaca la aprobación de una Constitución democrática y social que proclamaba el derecho universal al voto. 4. Napoleón Bonaparte y el imperio D:ArteHistoriawww.artehistoria.comhistoriacontextos2460.htm La toma del poder - La agitación popular fue reprimida por el ejército. - La situación terminó siendo controlada por Napoleón Bonaparte, que inauguró una nueva etapa: el Consulado Napoleón, primer cónsul (1799-1804) - Napoleón fue nombrado primer cónsul, jefe del Gobierno durante tres años. - Puso fin al enfrentamiento religioso de la época, reformó la administración y se ocupó de la educación con la creación de Liceos. También promulgó el código civil. Napoleón, emperador (1804-1815) - En 1804 se proclamó emperador de Francia. Esto aportó progreso económico y gloria militar. - Creó la universidad imperial y la redacción del Código Penal Napoleón y Europa - La guerra por la hegemonía europea entre Francia e Inglaterra se hicieron más intensas - El control de los mares quedó en poder de Inglaterra, gracias a su victoria en la batalla de Trafalgar - En tierra, Francia amplió sus fronteras. En 1811 alcanzó su máxima extensión. - En 1814 Napoleón fue obligado a abdicar y exiliarse en la isla de Elba. Volvió a Francia al año siguiente pero fue derrotado definitivamente en Waterloo en junio de 1815. Napoleón murió en 1821. PDF created with FinePrint pdfFactory Pro trial version http://www.fineprint.com

