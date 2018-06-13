✔ PREMIUM EBOOK DOWNLOAD PDF Arctic: A guide to coastal wildlife (Bradt Guides) Pre Order (Tony Soper )

✔ Book discription : An engaging and beautifully illustrated guide to some of the most exciting wildlife in the world. This enchanting guide to the birds, animals and marine life of the Arctic Ocean and its polar fringes, is a fascinating and informative read. Visitors to the region can cruise the arctic coast in the company of blue whales and belugas, observe polar bears pursuing barnacle geese and seals, and experience a host of shorebirds and wildfowl gorging on the abundant food. Tony Soper s expert knowledge is richly supplemented with full-colour illustrations by award-winning wildlife artist Dan Powell. This revised edition includes a new section covering the distinct flora and fauna of the Bering Sea, an area about to see a significant increase in visitor numbers as a direct result of changes in the ice cover of the Arctic Ocean.

