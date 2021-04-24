Download now : 1640552162



Strategic planning encompasses much more than simply writing up a strategic plan and calling it a day. Successful strategic planning also requires developing the analytical skills leaders need to overcome current challenges while figuring out how to thrive well into the future. This book shows the way. Strategic Analysis for Healthcare: Concepts and Practical Applications presents a straightforward, step-by-step approach to strategic analysis and strategy development in healthcare. Through its clear explanations of theoretical concepts, supported by examples and applied exercises, the book provides readers with practical methods for developing healthcare strategy. This second edition includes the following new features and more: a brand-new chapter on population heath, an increasingly important approach to value-based care three additional new chapters on strategic directional indicators, strategy selection and justification, and implementation plans and contingency planning a substantially rewritten chapter on financial fit assessment and projection and significant updates to many sections and topics, including financial analysis, competitive benchmarking, and organizational culture. With its short, engaging chapters, this workbook can be used as a stand-alone, applied-learning tool or in conjunction with an additional textbook. Perforated pages allow for easy use of the exercises as gradable assignments. The authors also mapped specific chapters from this book that can be taught alongside two other Health Administration Press titles, Strategic Healthcare Management, Planning and Execution, Second Edition, and Healthcare Strategic Planning, Fourth Edition. Leaders must be able to assess and strategically manage change in healthcare, as well as envision the future from a predictive, competitive, and visionary perspective. This book is designed to provide current and future leaders alike with the knowledge and guidance to do so.

