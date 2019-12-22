Author : Melissa Schifman

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Melissa Schifman ( 1? )

Link Download : https://az.pdfbest.xyz/?book=1510733442



Synnopsis :

The green building movement has produced hundreds of how-to books and websites that are filled with tips about green building and what homeowners should do to go green. While helpful and informative, when it comes to making actual purchasing and installation decisions, these books do not make it any easier for a homeowner to prioritize against a budget. Here, Schifman shares her knowledge and experience for others to use in their journey toward a greener way of living. Whether the reader is building a new home or doing a minor remodel, a homeowner needs a framework by which to guide their decisions. These decisions are based on values, and the author posits that there are really only three reasons to go green:For Our Health: By building more sustainably, we reduce our exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins.For Our Wealth: By building a more durable home and being more efficient with resources like water and electricity, we reduce our monthly utility bills and ongoing maintenance expenses.For Our Soul: Collectively doing the right thing for our planet does make a difference--and that is soul-nourishing. Learn the logistics of choosing windows, insulation, appliances, and lighting. Find out about FSC certified wood and about using reclaimed materials. Here is everything you need to make your home sustainable.

