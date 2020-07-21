Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivation ● For the NIH IDG project, we do informatics research across the translational spectrum, from bench to bedside ...
DrugCentral 2018: an update , Ursu O, et al., Nucleic Acids Research, doi:10.1093/nar/gky963, 29 October 2018. DrugCentral...
130K users per year according to Google Analytics http://drugcentral.org/
Project tasks accomplished 1. Built Docker container with Ubuntu 18.04, PostgreSql-10, loaded with DrugCentralDb_2018. Mic...
PORT:5433 PORT:5432 drugcentral_db DrugCentralDb and BioClients: Schematic PORT:5433
https://hub.docker.com/repository/docker/unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db DockerHub: unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db
Python API: BioClients.drugcentral https://github.com/jeremyjyang/BioClients https://pypi.org/project/BioClients/
ubuntu@ip-172-31-34-46:~$ sudo docker pull unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db Using default tag: latest latest: Pulling from unmt...
$ psql -h ********.compute.amazonaws.com -p 5433 -U drugman -W -d drugcentral Password: ******** psql (12.2, server 10.12 ...
$ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client -h usage: Client.py [-h] [--i IFILE] [--ids IDS] [--o OFILE] [--dbhost DBHOST] ...
$ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client --dbhost ********.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com --dbport 5433 --dbusr drugman...
$ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client ... --ids 2001 get_structure cd_id cd_formula cd_molweight id clogp alogs cas_r...
Conclusions ● Modern, industry standard IT can enable sharing and sustainability of scientific research products, in accor...
DrugCentralDb, a biomedical research database developed at UNM and widely used by drug discovery scientists, has been Dockerized and deployed via AWS EC2. Additionally, we have developed a Python package BioClients, with module 'drugcentral' API for DrugCentral. Source code and Docker image are available via GitHub and DockerHub, respectively. These tools are new and in testing, with full release planned for later in 2020.

Published in: Software
  1. 1. DrugCentralDb and BioClients: Dockerized PostgreSql with Python API-tizer Jeremy Yang Senior Research Scientist Dept of Internal Medicine, Translational Informatics Division (The Tudor Oprea Group) UNM Tech Days -- Albuquerque, NM, and virtually everywhere -- June 4, 2020
  2. 2. Motivation ● For the NIH IDG project, we do informatics research across the translational spectrum, from bench to bedside & molecules to medicine, delivering scientific research products to collaborators in UNM, the IDG consortium, NIH and community at large. Sharing is caring! ● Research products may be (1) experimental or computed data, (2) computational tools, (3) methodology, or combinations thereof. ● Delivering these products reliably, effectively, efficiently and sustainably requires appropriate use of modern enabling IT and software engineering. ● This presentation summarizes one example.
  3. 3. DrugCentral 2018: an update , Ursu O, et al., Nucleic Acids Research, doi:10.1093/nar/gky963, 29 October 2018. DrugCentral background ● Database of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and clinical products, with indications, side effects, molecular mechanism of action targets, and much more. ● Developed, curated, and maintained by Tudor Oprea, Oleg Ursu, Jayme Holmes and coworkers as key resource for IDG. ● UI at http://drugcentral.org
  4. 4. 130K users per year according to Google Analytics http://drugcentral.org/
  5. 5. Project tasks accomplished 1. Built Docker container with Ubuntu 18.04, PostgreSql-10, loaded with DrugCentralDb_2018. Microservice! 2. Uploaded image unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db:latest to DockerHub. 3. Deployed via AWS EC2. Security inherent in containerization and AWS encapsulation. E.g. if container DOS attacked, no side-effects or collateral damage. 4. Developed Python package BioClients, available via PyPI (pip install), with module "drugcentral" as Pg client. 5. Workflows shared via GitHub. 6. In summary: DrugCentral public API available for variety of uses, including cloning of in-house instances.
  6. 6. PORT:5433 PORT:5432 drugcentral_db DrugCentralDb and BioClients: Schematic PORT:5433
  7. 7. https://hub.docker.com/repository/docker/unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db DockerHub: unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db
  8. 8. Python API: BioClients.drugcentral https://github.com/jeremyjyang/BioClients https://pypi.org/project/BioClients/
  9. 9. ubuntu@ip-172-31-34-46:~$ sudo docker pull unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db Using default tag: latest latest: Pulling from unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db ... 97855ead8985: Pull complete Digest: sha256:f19cb8eff57b1c5aef1114cc1e220c01be81650d35bc76a119b1570750862469 Status: Downloaded newer image for unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db:latest docker.io/unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db:latest ubuntu@ip-172-31-34-46:~$ sudo docker image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db latest 076ae3e9a722 3 days ago 5.24GB ubuntu@ip-172-31-34-46:~$ sudo docker run -dit --name drugcentral_db_container --restart always -p 5433:5432 unmtransinfo/drugcentral_db:latest 1d8ebe453c4348dd1e91681aa6e89597a41d26d215474cdc49bd76686f2b202e Demo: pull Docker image and run container
  10. 10. $ psql -h ********.compute.amazonaws.com -p 5433 -U drugman -W -d drugcentral Password: ******** psql (12.2, server 10.12 (Ubuntu 10.12-0ubuntu0.18.04.1)) SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, bits: 256, compression: off) Type "help" for help. drugcentral=> d List of relations Schema | Name | Type | Owner --------+-----------------------------+----------+---------- public | act_table_full | table | postgres public | action_type | table | postgres public | action_type_id_seq | sequence | postgres public | active_ingredient | table | postgres ... Demo: Test drugcentral_db from psql client
  11. 11. $ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client -h usage: Client.py [-h] [--i IFILE] [--ids IDS] [--o OFILE] [--dbhost DBHOST] [--dbport DBPORT] [--dbname DBNAME] [--dbschema DBSCHEMA] [--dbusr DBUSR] [--dbpw DBPW] [-v] {describe,counts,version,get_structure,get_structure_by_synonym,get_structure_by_i ndication,get_structure_products,get_product,get_product_structures,get_indication _structures,list_products,list_structures,list_active_ingredients,list_indications ,search_indications,search_products} DrugCentral PostgreSql client utility Demo: Test drugcentral_db from BioClients client
  12. 12. $ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client --dbhost ********.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com --dbport 5433 --dbusr drugman --dbpw ******** --ids tamiflu,zantac get_structure_by_synonym id structure_name synonym 2001 oseltamivir tamiflu 2358 ranitidine zantac INFO:n_out: 2 Demo: Test drugcentral_db from BioClients client Look up drugs by synonyms "tamiflu" and "zantac"
  13. 13. $ python3 -m BioClients.drugcentral.Client ... --ids 2001 get_structure cd_id cd_formula cd_molweight id clogp alogs cas_reg_no tpsa lipinski name no_formulations stem mrdef enhanced_stereoarom_c sp3_c sp2_c sp_c halogen hetero_sp2_c rotb o_n oh_nh inchi smiles rgb fda_labels inchikey 1823 C16H28N2O4 312.410 2001 2.130 -2.660 196618-13-0 90.650 oseltamivir 42 -amivir Oseltamivir phosphate is an ethyl ester prodrug requiring ester hydrolysis for conversion to the active form, oseltamivir carboxylate. Oseltamivir carboxylate is an inhibitor of influenza virus neuraminidase affecting release of viral particles. The median IC50 values of oseltamivir against influenza A/H1N1, influenza A/H3N2, and influenza B clinical isolates were 2.5 nM (range 0.93-4.16 nM, N=74), 0.96 nM (range 0.13 - 7.95 nM, N=774), and 60 nM (20-285 nM, N=256), respectively, in a neuraminidase assay with a fluorescently labeled MUNANA substrate. False 0 12 4 0 0 InChI=1S/C16H28N2O4/c1-5-12(6-2)22-14-9-11(16(20)21-7-3)8-13(17)15(14)18-10(4)19/h9,12-15H,5 -8,17H2,1-4H3,(H,18,19)/t13-,14+,15+/m0/s1 CCOC(=O)C1=C[C@@H](OC(CC)CC)[C@H](NC(C)=O)[C@@H](N)C1 9 27 VSZGPKBBMSAYNT-RRFJBIMHSA-N Demo: Test drugcentral_db from BioClients client Get structure data for drug "tamiflu" SMILES2DEPICT
  14. 14. Conclusions ● Modern, industry standard IT can enable sharing and sustainability of scientific research products, in accordance with NIH resource sharing and sustainability principles. ● Cloud based code sharing and deployment via Docker containerization are powerful, effective, practical, and perhaps increasingly necessary. ● Next level (if needed): Container management/orchestration via AWS (ECS|EKS)+ECR for automated recovery and load-based scaling. ● Next steps: Release DrugCentral v2020 with updated content and features.

