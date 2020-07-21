DrugCentralDb, a biomedical research database developed at UNM and widely used by drug discovery scientists, has been Dockerized and deployed via AWS EC2. Additionally, we have developed a Python package BioClients, with module 'drugcentral' API for DrugCentral. Source code and Docker image are available via GitHub and DockerHub, respectively. These tools are new and in testing, with full release planned for later in 2020.