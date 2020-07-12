Successfully reported this slideshow.
photos : rip hopkins COMMENT POUVONS NOUS COLLECTIVEMENT REUSSIR LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE ?
L’URGENCE ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE, ET ÉCONOMIQUE FAIT PESER PLUS QUE JAMAIS LA NÉCESSITÉ D’UNE NOUVELLE DEMARCHE ET FABR...
LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE C’EST UNE DÉMARCHE QUI PERMET LA MISE EN PLACE D’UN NOUVEAU MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET...
AMÉLIORER, VOIRE RENOUVELER, NOS PRATIQUES PROFESSIONNELLES D’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION EN NOUS REUNISSANT DANS UN GROUP...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME JOUR 1 INNOVATION CONFERENCES & ATELIERS 8H30 - 19H 50 EUROS 60 PERSONNES MAX TRANSFO...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME INTRODUCTION DE LA JOURNÉE TABLE RONDE : QUELLES PISTES D'INNOVATION FACE AUX ENJEUX ...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME TABLE RONDE : LES LABS D'INNOVATION PAR L'EXPERIENCE CLIENT - COLLABORATEURS INTERVEN...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME INTRODUCTION DE LA JOURNÉE TABLE RONDE : LA COOPERATION POUR REUSSIR FACE A LA CRISE ...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME TABLE RONDE : LA TRANSITION ECOLOGIQUE POUR REMOBILISER LES COLLABORATEURS INTERVENTI...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME FORMAT DES CONFERENCES
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME FORMATS DES ATELIERS
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR LE LIEU OPTION 1 : LA POUPONNIÈRE DES GRANDS VOISINS 74, avenue Denfert-Rochereau Surface : 220m C...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR LE LIEU OPTION 2 : LE TRANSFORMATEUR DE LA RUCHE 4 rue Guignier (Paris 20) La salle, de 220 mètres...
NOS CONVICTIONS (a explorer sur 2 jours)
UN MONDE DE POSSIBLES A EXPLORER EN INTERDEPENDANCE DES ECOSYSTEMES : TALENTS, RESSOURCES, PRODUCTION, CONSOMMATION LES EN...
9 FRANÇAIS SUR DIX (88 %) SOUHAITENT UNE PLUS GRANDE IMPLICATION DES ENTREPRISES POUR QUE LA SOCIÉTÉ CHANGE, SANS OPPOSER ...
QUELS SCENARIOS POUR LE FUTUR ? Il est possible de bâtir une société qui ne soit plus dépendante de la croissance, et qui ...
1- NOUVELLES GOUVERNANCES Développer des formes d’innovation plus responsables suppose de dépasser le seul plan des intent...
LES ENJEUX DE CES FUTURS SOUHAITABLES ? NOS CONVICTIONS 4- NOUVELLES TERRITORIALITÉS Une nouvelle étude réalisée par Agile...
LES OPPORTUNITES A EXPLORER : L’EXPERIENCE VECUE EN CONSOMMANT NOS CONVICTIONS
LES OPPORTUNITES A EXPLORER : DES STARTS UP POST CROISSANCE NOS CONVICTIONS Rapport du think tank Alter & CO
QUELLE POSTURE ADOPTER FACE A CES DEFITS ? NOS CONVICTIONS
QUELLE POSTURE ADOPTER FACE A CES DEFITS ? Face à un environnement fait de turbulences, d’incertitudes, de problèmes, d’év...
NOUVEAU CADRE RELATIONNEL, NOUVEAUX ENJEUX DE BUSINESS MODEL La crise du Covid-19 a ouvert la plus intéressante des discus...
LES MARQUES, QUI JUSQUE-LÀ VALORISAIENT L’EXPÉRIENCE CLIENT SUR CELLE DU COLLABORATEUR, ONT PORTÉ UNE VÉRITABLE ATTENTION ...
L’ENTREPRISE ALTRUISTE SERT L'AUTRE SANS CONDITION" “L’entreprise traditionnelle, tournée vers elle-même, ses actionnaires...
RENOUER LES LIENS AVEC FOURNISSEURS, SALARIÉS, CLIENTS “Les évolutions de la crise actuelle (...) nous rappellent le bon s...
JOUER COLLECTIF POUR RÉUSSIR LES GRANDES TRANSITIONS 👉 La crise a renforcé l’exigence des Français dans le développement d...
👉 Apporter une vision et poser une feuille de route. 80% des salarié·es déclarent vouloir en faire plus pour la responsa...
UN REGAIN DE DÉMOCRATIE DANS L’ ENTREPRISE 👉« Ce sont les entreprises gouvernées démocratiquement qui seront prêtes pou...
VERS UNE ENTREPRISE RESILIENTE AUX CRISES 👉 « Les entreprises ayant mis en place une politique RSE forte ont mieux résisté...
L’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION SOCIALE - DE NOUVEAUX PRODUITS ET SERVICES POUR LE FUTUR - VIA DES ÉCOSYSTEMES COLLABORATIFS...
L’INNOVATION SOCIALE POUR EXPLORER LES POSSIBLES ET SE TRANSFORMER COLLECTIVEMENT L’innovation sociale conçue comme une dé...
L’EXPERIENCE COLLECTIVE POUR SE TRANSFORMER COLLECTIVEMENT « Dans les recherches en petite enfance liées à la théorie de l...
L’EXPERIENCE CLIENT / COLLABORATEURS SE DESIGNE COLLECTIVEMENT LES COLLABORATEURS LES PARTENAIRES LES CONSOMMATEURS NOS CO...
LA SOCIO PERFORMANCE POUR ÊTRE PLUS EFFICIENT ENSEMBLE Dans un contexte de grandes transitions l’aventure humaine est plus...
WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR
Les ateliers de l innovation & transformation du super collectif #lesupercollectif

Dates a confirmer 4 et 5 sept 2020 a Paris.

Les ateliers de l innovation & transformation du super collectif #lesupercollectif

  1. 1. photos : rip hopkins COMMENT POUVONS NOUS COLLECTIVEMENT REUSSIR LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE ?
  2. 2. L’URGENCE ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE, ET ÉCONOMIQUE FAIT PESER PLUS QUE JAMAIS LA NÉCESSITÉ D’UNE NOUVELLE DEMARCHE ET FABRIQUE DU COMMUN. NOTRE ENJEU
  3. 3. LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE C’EST UNE DÉMARCHE QUI PERMET LA MISE EN PLACE D’UN NOUVEAU MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL DE MANIÈRE À RÉPONDRE AUX ENJEUX DE NOTRE SIÈCLE. NOTRE ENJEU
  4. 4. AMÉLIORER, VOIRE RENOUVELER, NOS PRATIQUES PROFESSIONNELLES D’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION EN NOUS REUNISSANT DANS UN GROUPE DE CODÉVELOPPEMENT BASE SUR L’ENTRAIDE NOTRE ENJEU
  5. 5. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME JOUR 1 INNOVATION CONFERENCES & ATELIERS 8H30 - 19H 50 EUROS 60 PERSONNES MAX TRANSFORMATION JOUR 2 CONFERENCES & ATELIERS 8H30 - 19H 50 EUROS 60 PERSONNES MAX APERO NETWORKING JOUR 1 & 2 19H - 22H GRATUIT COMMENT POUVONS NOUS COLLECTIVEMENT REUSSIR LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE ?
  6. 6. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME INTRODUCTION DE LA JOURNÉE TABLE RONDE : QUELLES PISTES D'INNOVATION FACE AUX ENJEUX ENVIRONNEMENTAUX, SOCIAUX ET ECONOMIQUES ? INTERVENTION : L'OPEN INNOVATION AVEC LES PARTENAIRES ET LES CONSOMMATEURS ATELIER 1 : LE BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS DU DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE OU ATELIER 2 : CONSTRUCTION DU COLLECTIF - NOTRE MANIFESTE (PAUSE DEJ) JOUR 1 MATIN : L’INNOVATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE ET ECONOMQUE
  7. 7. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME TABLE RONDE : LES LABS D'INNOVATION PAR L'EXPERIENCE CLIENT - COLLABORATEURS INTERVENTION : LE DESIGN D'EXPERIENCE POUR TRANSFORMER LES COMPORTEMENTS ATELIER 1 : INNOVATION ET TRANSFORMATION - QUELS OUTILS EN COMMUN ? OU ATELIER 2 : CONSTRUCTION DU COLLECTIF - FAIRE COLLECTIF INTERVENTION : L'ECO DESIGN INTERVENTION : LA MESURE DE L'IMPACT INTERVENTION : L'ECOMOMIE CIRCULAIRE APERO JOUR 1 APRES MIDI : L’INNOVATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE ET ECONOMQUE
  8. 8. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME INTRODUCTION DE LA JOURNÉE TABLE RONDE : LA COOPERATION POUR REUSSIR FACE A LA CRISE INTERVENTION : QUELLE CULTURE D'ENTREPRISE POUR LA TRANSITION ECOLOGIQUE ? ATELIER 1 : LE DESIGN DE SERVICE ET LA SYMETRIE DES ATTENTIONS OU ATELIER 2 : CONSTRUCTION DU COLLECTIF - FAIRE COLLECTIF PAUSE DEJ JOUR 2 MATIN : LA NOUVELLE CULTURE DE L’ENTREPRISE EN TRANSITION
  9. 9. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME TABLE RONDE : LA TRANSITION ECOLOGIQUE POUR REMOBILISER LES COLLABORATEURS INTERVENTION : TRANSFORMATION DES COMPORTEMENTS : LES NOUVEAUX IMAGINAIRES ATELIER 1 : L’ÉCOSYSTÈME COOPÉRATIF TERRITORIALISÉ OU ATELIER 2 : DYNAMIQUE COLLECTIVE ET GOUVERNANCE INTERVENTION : COMMENT FAIRE ENTRER L’ECOLOGIE AU COMEX ? INTERVENTION : LE CHANGEMENT PERMANENT FACE AUX CRISES A REPETITION INTERVENTION : VERS UNE ÉCONOMIE DE LA FONCTIONNALITÉ À HAUTE VALEUR ENVIRONNEMENTALE APERO JOUR 2 APRES MIDI : LA NOUVELLE CULTURE DE L’ENTREPRISE EN TRANSITION
  10. 10. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME FORMAT DES CONFERENCES
  11. 11. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR AU PROGRAMME FORMATS DES ATELIERS
  12. 12. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR LE LIEU OPTION 1 : LA POUPONNIÈRE DES GRANDS VOISINS 74, avenue Denfert-Rochereau Surface : 220m Capacité : 100 personnes debout, 80 en plénière 75014 Paris
  13. 13. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR LE LIEU OPTION 2 : LE TRANSFORMATEUR DE LA RUCHE 4 rue Guignier (Paris 20) La salle, de 220 mètres carré, permet d’accueillir jusqu’à 200 personnes.
  14. 14. NOS CONVICTIONS (a explorer sur 2 jours)
  15. 15. UN MONDE DE POSSIBLES A EXPLORER EN INTERDEPENDANCE DES ECOSYSTEMES : TALENTS, RESSOURCES, PRODUCTION, CONSOMMATION LES ENTREPRISES SONT FACE À DES TRANSITIONS COMPLEXES : ÉCOLOGIQUE, SOCIALE, DIGITALE AVEC DE NOUVEAUX MODÈLES ECONOMIQUES BESOIN D’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION SOCIALE AVEC LE COLLECTIF POUR LE COLLECTIF NOS CONVICTIONS
  16. 16. 9 FRANÇAIS SUR DIX (88 %) SOUHAITENT UNE PLUS GRANDE IMPLICATION DES ENTREPRISES POUR QUE LA SOCIÉTÉ CHANGE, SANS OPPOSER FIN DU MONDE ET FIN DU MOIS.” 👉 Post crise sanitaire les Français attendent des entreprises qu’elles s’engagent prioritairement et durablement sur des sujets tels que la santé (57 %) et le bien-être des salariés (55 %). L’emploi (53 %) et l’environnement (53 %) arrivent en troisième position. 👉Le pouvoir d’achat arrive tout de suite après (pour 51 % des interviewés mais 60 % pour les 50-64 ans). Plus encore, certains Français sont prêts à accompagner ces changements, puisque plus de la moitié d’entre eux, n’ignorant pas les conséquences en termes de coût de production, seraient prêts à payer un peu plus cher les biens et services produits en France, un chiffre qui bondit à 72 % chez les 65 ans et plus » NOS CONVICTIONS
  17. 17. QUELS SCENARIOS POUR LE FUTUR ? Il est possible de bâtir une société qui ne soit plus dépendante de la croissance, et qui engendre « probablement » en 2050 une activité économique en état stationnaire. ScenariosforsustainablefuturesbeyondGDPgrowth2050 NOS CONVICTIONS
  18. 18. 1- NOUVELLES GOUVERNANCES Développer des formes d’innovation plus responsables suppose de dépasser le seul plan des intentions et de déployer des processus de gouvernance plus inclusifs, ouverts aux acteurs de la société civile, et attentifs aux conséquences potentielles et aux signaux faibles afin de les corriger en temps réel LES ENJEUX DE CES FUTURS SOUHAITABLES ? 2- NOUVEAUX BUSINESS MODELS L’économie de fonctionnalité se fonde sur l’idée que la proposition de valeur que recherchent un nombre croissant de clients n’est pas la possession d’un produit mais son usage sous forme de services. 3- NOUVELLES RESPONSABILITÉS Pour concilier profit et impact. Mais aussi bien être collaborateurs, citoyens et consommateurs. Dans une économie régénératrice des écosystèmes. www.imaginableforgood.com NOS CONVICTIONS
  19. 19. LES ENJEUX DE CES FUTURS SOUHAITABLES ? NOS CONVICTIONS 4- NOUVELLES TERRITORIALITÉS Une nouvelle étude réalisée par AgileBuyer note que, depuis le Covid-19, un quart des entreprises françaises envisagent de relocaliser une partie de leurs achats alors qu’elles étaient 16 % au début de l’année 2020. " Pour les entreprises, relocaliser en France ou en Europe permet de sécuriser les approvisionnements (92 %), réduire l’impact environnemental (64 %), accélérer la mise des produits sur le marché ou de réduire l’impact social", souligne AgileBuyer. 5- NOUVELLES SOLIDARITES C’est l’une des inégalités les plus frappantes qui se dégage de cette crise: les professions les plus exposées sont avant tout féminines. Les femmes sont majoritaires dans la santé, dans la garde d’enfants, dans le commerce de détail. Des emplois dont on ne peut se passer actuellement et qui figurent parmi les moins bien payés. C’est dommage qu’il n’y ait pas une prise de conscience plus claire de la contribution très genrée de la lutte contre la pandémie». Isabel Boni-Le Goff, sociologue
  20. 20. LES OPPORTUNITES A EXPLORER : L’EXPERIENCE VECUE EN CONSOMMANT NOS CONVICTIONS
  21. 21. LES OPPORTUNITES A EXPLORER : DES STARTS UP POST CROISSANCE NOS CONVICTIONS Rapport du think tank Alter & CO
  22. 22. QUELLE POSTURE ADOPTER FACE A CES DEFITS ? NOS CONVICTIONS
  23. 23. QUELLE POSTURE ADOPTER FACE A CES DEFITS ? Face à un environnement fait de turbulences, d’incertitudes, de problèmes, d’évolutions et de changements, trois attitudes sont possibles 1. Le renoncement : 2. « Je vais m’en sortir tout seul » 3. La coopération La coopération c’est la stratégie à adopter face aux turbulences pour rechercher le « Tous gagnants ». NOS CONVICTIONS
  24. 24. NOUVEAU CADRE RELATIONNEL, NOUVEAUX ENJEUX DE BUSINESS MODEL La crise du Covid-19 a ouvert la plus intéressante des discussions sur le rôle des entreprises dans la cité, et sur la raison d’être de leur existence. Alors que certaines activités ont été temporairement arrêtées, d’autres, plus essentielles que jamais, ont été investies par des acteurs qui, en mettant leurs écosystèmes productifs au service du bien commun, ont su fabriquer en masse des produits manquants. Ainsi, les bouleversements relationnels que nous avons vécus dans nos vies personnelles, et qui généreront peut-être des changements profonds dans nos interactions au quotidien, trouvent un écho fort dans la façon dont les acteurs économiques ont été amenés (forcés) à repenser leurs relations avec leurs parties prenantes. C’est là une belle opportunité pour réinscrire l’entreprise dans son rôle sociétal, renforcer son ancrage, la mettre à l’œuvre pour un progrès partagé avec ses parties prenantes. Et qui ne peut s’accomplir qu’en faisant évoluer son cœur battant : son business model. adn NOS CONVICTIONS
  25. 25. LES MARQUES, QUI JUSQUE-LÀ VALORISAIENT L’EXPÉRIENCE CLIENT SUR CELLE DU COLLABORATEUR, ONT PORTÉ UNE VÉRITABLE ATTENTION ENVERS LEURS SALARIÉS PAR NOMBRE D’ACTIONS DIFFÉRENTES. Entre autres exemples : le maintien de salaire malgré le chômage partiel pour Hermès, Chanel ou Danone, ou la prise en charge des frais d’hospitalisation des salariés ne bénéficiant pas d’une couverture sociale chez AccorHotels. De nombreuses actions de soutien et de petites attentions envers les salariés ont accéléré cette tendance du « care » qui émergeait déjà timidement avant la crise. Les relations fournisseurs ont également été renforcées au cœur de cette crise. C’est ce qu’illustre le partenariat de L’Occitane avec son fournisseur de packaging Albea. Ensemble, ils ont pu emmener sur le marché des flacons de gel hydroalcoolique dans un délai ultra rapide. De leur côté, les magasins Intermarché se sont massivement inscrits sur une plateforme développée spécifiquement pour aider les producteurs à écouler leurs stocks – jaidelesproducteurslocaux.fr. Sortant d’une logique marchande traditionnelle et d’une relation « donneur d’ordre – fournisseur », ces initiatives montrent qu’une vision partenariale et co-créative au sein d’un écosystème productif peut être créatrice de valeur pour tous. NOS CONVICTIONS
  26. 26. L’ENTREPRISE ALTRUISTE SERT L'AUTRE SANS CONDITION" “L’entreprise traditionnelle, tournée vers elle-même, ses actionnaires et ses dirigeants, instrumentalise les autres – les clients, les fournisseurs, la communauté locale. Ils sont des ressources, des moyens et on ne construit pas de relation authentique avec des moyens. Pour le faire, il faut commencer par une transformation du leader lui-même. Souvent, ceux que nous avons rencontrés ont eu un déclic qui les a amenés à se demander ce qu’ils font quand ils constatent un écart entre leur moi personnel et leur moi professionnel, comme l’un d’entre eux nous l’a confié. Ils cherchent à réconcilier les deux et une façon de le faire consiste à bâtir une entreprise altruiste. Un engagement intime des salariés est nécessaire. Mais ces derniers n’ont pas à être convaincus. C’est l’authenticité de la démarche vécue qui entraîne l’adhésion. Ce qui veut dire que le dirigeant ne peut pas instrumentaliser ses équipes. Il parie sur leur responsabilité et leur liberté. Mais cela ne peut ni se planifier, ni se contrôler. “ NOS CONVICTIONS
  27. 27. RENOUER LES LIENS AVEC FOURNISSEURS, SALARIÉS, CLIENTS “Les évolutions de la crise actuelle (...) nous rappellent le bon sens : aucun organisme ne se développe dans un milieu appauvri ou dans un désert. Il est donc de l'intérêt même d'une entreprise de prendre soin de son environnement économique et social, ce qu'on pourrait appeler, par analogie, son "Écosystème" L’entreprise se devait de réguler un conflit interne lié aux intérêts divergents, il s’agit désormais de (re)construire une relation symbiotique avec l’externe pour que l’écosystème tout entier gagne en richesse. La coopération dans des relations externes choisies tend à remplacer la régulation de l’indépassable conflictualité interne.” La crise impose de repenser le rôle de l'entreprise, par Franck Riboud DANONE. NOS CONVICTIONS
  28. 28. JOUER COLLECTIF POUR RÉUSSIR LES GRANDES TRANSITIONS 👉 La crise a renforcé l’exigence des Français dans le développement de pratiques plus sociales et environnementales chez leurs employeurs. https://lnkd.in/drWzWdH 👉 Or il suffit de 10% des collaborateurs pour changer toute l’entreprise https://lnkd.in/d7KXkfK 👉 Mais seuls 10% sont vraiment impliqués dans les entreprises https://lnkd.in/db-i8Xq 👉 Ainsi « "49% des employés estiment qu'il est très important voire prioritaire pour eux de participer à la construction de leurs futurs modes de travail et d'organisation" https://lnkd.in/gGfG8EP NOS CONVICTIONS
  29. 29. 👉 Apporter une vision et poser une feuille de route. 80% des salarié·es déclarent vouloir en faire plus pour la responsabilité sociale et écologique de leur organisation et n’y parviennent pas. source : Observatoire salariés et entreprises responsables, 2020 👉 Etre inclusif et ne laisser personne de coté. « En entreprise, 38% des collaborateurs disent s’autocensurer. L’autocensure n’est pas uniquement le fruit de causes endogènes comme le manque de confiance en soi mais aussi, et surtout, celui de causes exogènes tels que le fait de ne pas se sentir entendu et/ou soutenu par son management et sa hiérarchie." Céline Schillinger https://lnkd.in/gtMpB_A 👉 Prêter attention aux groupes plutôt qu'aux seuls individus. « Les collectifs, réseaux, communautés agiles créent aujourd'hui autant de valeur, sinon plus, que les individus "à haut potentiel" et les groupes structurés de manière traditionnelle (hiérarchies, équipes projet, lignes hiérarchiques). Comment les prendre en compte, et leur apporter une aide et un soutien en matière de ressources humaines ?" https://lnkd.in/gH35yWN LE MANAGER, ANIMATEUR DU COLLECTIF NOS CONVICTIONS
  30. 30. UN REGAIN DE DÉMOCRATIE DANS L’ ENTREPRISE 👉« Ce sont les entreprises gouvernées démocratiquement qui seront prêtes pour mener la transition écologique, celle dans lesquelles autant les apporteurs de capitaux que les investisseurs en travail pourront faire entendre leurs voix et décider de concert des stratégies à mettre en œuvre. Les travailleurs démontrent chaque jour qu’ils ne sont pas une simple « partie prenante » de l’entreprise parmi d’autres. Ils sont la partie constituante, pourtant toujours trop souvent exclue du droit de participer au gouvernement de l’entreprise, monopolisé par les apporteurs de capitaux. https://lnkd.in/dWDVrFH 👉 » Les entreprises doivent replacer l’humain, ses besoins essentiels et l’environnement au centre des activités. Saisissons l’opportunité d’instaurer des changements profonds qui permettront une reprise durable de nos activités en cohérence avec les enjeux auxquels notre société fait actuellement front." NOS CONVICTIONSNOS CONVICTIONS
  31. 31. VERS UNE ENTREPRISE RESILIENTE AUX CRISES 👉 « Les entreprises ayant mis en place une politique RSE forte ont mieux résisté en bourse que les autres lors de la crise » HSBC a réalisé une étude sur 600 entreprises générant au moins 10 % de leurs revenus grâce à des solutions climatique et 150 ayant un score ESG élevé. Toutes se sont mieux comportées que les autres pendant cette crise. https://lnkd.in/gaGmUjP 👉 Une étude de Fidelity International compare les performances de 2 600 entreprises cotées au regard de son système de notation des critères durables. Ce système classe les performances ESG des sociétés sur une échelle allant de A (niveau élevé) à E (niveau faible). Elle constate que chaque niveau additionnel apporte environ 3,8 points de performance supplémentaire. « Lorsque nous avons initié nos recherches, nous avions la conviction que les entreprises avec un bon profil sur les questions de développement durable sont pilotées par de meilleures équipes de direction et devraient donc surperformer le marché, même en cas de crise. Les données analysées nous ont conforté dans ce sens », constate Jenn-Hui Tan, responsable mondial de l’investissement durable chez Fidelity NOS CONVICTIONSNOS CONVICTIONS
  32. 32. L’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION SOCIALE - DE NOUVEAUX PRODUITS ET SERVICES POUR LE FUTUR - VIA DES ÉCOSYSTEMES COLLABORATIFS NOS CONVICTIONS
  33. 33. L’INNOVATION SOCIALE POUR EXPLORER LES POSSIBLES ET SE TRANSFORMER COLLECTIVEMENT L’innovation sociale conçue comme une démarche : - Collective : inclusive et attentive aux demandes des parties prenantes, encadrée par une nouvelle gouvernance pour faciliter la coopération - Progressiste : dont la mission est structurée autour des grands objectifs de progrès et qualité de vie via la transition écologique. - Transformatrice : pour explorer les expériences rendues possibles par la technologie et les contraintes par les limites naturelles mais aussi accélérer le changement des modes de vie et de consommation vers des modèles plus sobres et avec un moindre gaspillage. - Systémique : pour créer une dynamique positive et pérenne entre parties prenantes NOS CONVICTIONS
  34. 34. L’EXPERIENCE COLLECTIVE POUR SE TRANSFORMER COLLECTIVEMENT « Dans les recherches en petite enfance liées à la théorie de l’affordance, une étude datant de 2005 (ZWART et collaborateurs) montre que c’est l’expérience qui permet le développement de certaines capacités, contrairement aux hypothèses situées au point de vue strictement maturationnel du développement moteur. L’expérience du couplage entre perception et action provient de l’exploration de l’environnement et non d’une question d’âge. La perception de la plupart des affordances est le fruit de l’exploration. C’est la réussite d’une action ou son échec, le plaisir ou la douleur qui en résulte, qui pousse l’enfant à sélectionner parmi l’ensemble des opportunités d’actions celles qui seront préférables dans un certain contexte. » Article : https://educ-agency.fr/la-theorie-de-laffordance/ NOS CONVICTIONS
  35. 35. L’EXPERIENCE CLIENT / COLLABORATEURS SE DESIGNE COLLECTIVEMENT LES COLLABORATEURS LES PARTENAIRES LES CONSOMMATEURS NOS CONVICTIONS
  36. 36. LA SOCIO PERFORMANCE POUR ÊTRE PLUS EFFICIENT ENSEMBLE Dans un contexte de grandes transitions l’aventure humaine est plus que jamais collective. Ainsi la performance individuelle se situe de plus en plus dans un contexte de performance collective. Celle des groupes, des équipes, des communautés de tous ordres, des entreprises et des organisations, des communautés territoriales, des pays et régions. La socio performance c’est avant tout une affaire de coopération entre les individus. Pour l’atteindre, il s’agit d’optimiser la capacité de l’équipe à échanger, partager, se projeter et s’engager avec justesse, se coordonner pour réaliser des activités en commun. L’enjeu réside dans son aptitude à partager ses représentations, sa compréhension de la situation et ses analyses. Être à même de prendre collectivement des décisions adaptées et de travailler ensemble plus efficacement impliquent une prise de conscience collective de l’équipe sur ses atouts, son fonctionnement, ses limites et son identité. NOS CONVICTIONS
  37. 37. WWW.LESUPERCOLLECTIF.FR

