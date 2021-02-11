Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LE SUPER COLLECTIF BILAN 2020 www.noussommesvivants.co
Qui sommes nous?
Qui sommes nous ?
4 L'association a pour finalité d'accélérer la transition écologique en agissant dans les entreprises par l’innovation...
FACE À L’URGENCE ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE, ET ÉCONOMIQUE, LES ENTREPRISES DOIVENT MOBILISER LEURS PARTIES PRENANTES SUR L...
LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE C’EST UNE DÉMARCHE QUI PERMET LA MISE EN PLACE D’UN NOUVEAU MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET...
7 QUI SOUHAITENT ACCÉLÉRER LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE EN AGISSANT AU SEIN DES ENTREPRISES DE FACON SYSTÉMIQUE DES PROFESSION...
DES PROFESSIONNELS DE L’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION (INDÉPENDANTS OU EN POSTE) VISION se réunissent pour accélérer la tran...
• 07/07/20 : 1er rassemblement – ateliers de co creation • 10 /09/ 20 : 2ème rassemblement – ateliers de co creation • Oct...
2020 LE LANCEMENT DU SUPER COLLECTIF Le 7 juillet
LE SUPER COLLECTIF. LA DIVERSITE DES METIERS
NOS RACINES INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION A IMPACT L’HUMAIN AU COEUR DE L'EXPÉRIENCE DE TRANSITION PROPOSÉE EN ENTREPRISE UN...
OUTILS MISSIONS FORMATION S NOTRE COMMUNAUTE : DETAILS DE L’OFFRE 13 PILOTAGE Diffusion des ressources au service de la tr...
14 NOTRE ORGANISATION NOUS FAISONS ARCHIPEL ...TOUT UN MONDE À CONSTRUIRE...
15 pirogues (projets) Organise des grands événements mobilisateurs de l’archipel et son écosystème externe Facilite la con...
16 NOTRE ARCHIPEL
LES ILES THEMATIQUES ILE DU SENS #VISION
LES ILES THEMATIQUES ILE DE LA CREATION #INNOVATION
19 NOS PIROGUES PROJETS
PIROGUES A L’EAU ● REPONSE AUX APPELS D’OFFRE ● BUSINESS MODEL INTÉGRE ● FRESQUE DE LA RENAISSANCE + ATELIERS ● LEADERSHIP...
https://www.slideshare.net/jeremydumont/guide-d-accompagnement-des-projets-du-super-collectif-lesupercollectif-239070929 U...
UN ACCOMPAGNEMENT AVEC UNE METHODE PROJET INSPIRÉE DU DESIGN THINKING adapté de : L’EXPÉRIENCE ACTUELLE L’EXPERIENCE FUTUR...
NOS GRANDS EVENEMENTS
LE SUPER COLLECTIF // LES ATELIERS VALEURS DU 10 FEVRIER
LES GRANDS RASSEMBLEMENTS#OPUS 4 25 LE BILAN DES 6 MOIS NOTRE ARCHIPEL SE MATÉRIALISE SOUS DISCORD 25 CHECKS DU VENDREDI L...
26 MERCI ! Nous formons une communauté de professionnels de l'innovation et la transformation dans les entreprises pour ac...
Ton meilleur souvenir ? Discussion ouverte
MERCI @CHRISTINE MARSAN ERCOLLECTIF.FR Maud C. Dans l'adversité des opportunités s'ouvrent aux audacieux, cheminons ensemb...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

le super collectif

17 views

Published on

bilan 2020

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

le super collectif

  1. 1. LE SUPER COLLECTIF BILAN 2020 www.noussommesvivants.co
  2. 2. Qui sommes nous?
  3. 3. Qui sommes nous ?
  4. 4. 4 L'association a pour finalité d'accélérer la transition écologique en agissant dans les entreprises par l’innovation (produits et services à impact positif) et par la transformation (nouveau mindset, nouveaux indicateurs de performances, nouvelles organisations plus collaboratives…). Pour ce faire elle se donne comme mission de relier et de soutenir tous les professionnels de l’innovation et la transformation, acteurs de ces changements, dans les entreprises. Elle espère ainsi : - Accélérer l'essor d’une économie respecteuse de la société et de l’environnement - Lancer des produits et services plus respectueux de l’environnement, qui font progresser la société - Faire naître des organisations plus collaboratives, où les collaborateurs ont plaisir à être, à faire et à apprendre ensemble - Contribuer à l’amélioration de la qualité de vie sur terre pour tous. Pour atteindre son but l’association prévoie : - D’organiser des évènements, - Dispenser des formations, - Faciliter des projets entre les membres, - Animer un réseau social en ligne, - Constituer une source de documentation spécialisée, - Développer des partenariats par des actions communes avec d’autres associations, organismes… Quelle est la finalité de l’association ?
  5. 5. FACE À L’URGENCE ENVIRONNEMENTALE, SOCIALE, ET ÉCONOMIQUE, LES ENTREPRISES DOIVENT MOBILISER LEURS PARTIES PRENANTES SUR LA TRANSITION ECOLOGIQUE 5
  6. 6. LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE C’EST UNE DÉMARCHE QUI PERMET LA MISE EN PLACE D’UN NOUVEAU MODÈLE ÉCONOMIQUE, ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL DE MANIÈRE À RÉPONDRE AUX ENJEUX DE NOTRE SIÈCLE.
  7. 7. 7 QUI SOUHAITENT ACCÉLÉRER LA TRANSITION ÉCOLOGIQUE EN AGISSANT AU SEIN DES ENTREPRISES DE FACON SYSTÉMIQUE DES PROFESSIONNELS DE L’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION (INDÉPENDANTS OU EN POSTE)
  8. 8. DES PROFESSIONNELS DE L’INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION (INDÉPENDANTS OU EN POSTE) VISION se réunissent pour accélérer la transition écologique DANS LES ENTREPRISES INNOVATION Réussir les expérimentations, lancer les projets ACTION Etablir sa raison d’être, sa mission, la gouvernance, le stableaux de bord... Concevoir des produits et services à impact Transformer les esprits et les organisations TRANSFORMATION DYNAMIQUE COLLECTIVE (mobiliser, fédérer, agir ...collectivement !)
  9. 9. • 07/07/20 : 1er rassemblement – ateliers de co creation • 10 /09/ 20 : 2ème rassemblement – ateliers de co creation • Octobre /Novembre : pitch projets – lancement des pirogues • 10/12/20 : 3eme rassemblement - ateliers de co création / valeurs • 2021 : nouveau cycle Nous Sommes Vivants • 10/02/2021 : aujourd’hui et maintenant - action et gouvernance • 4/03/2021 : assemblée du lagon avec les companions élus LES GRANDES ETAPES Le collectif 1500 MEMBRES 300 companions 50 companions actifs 4 membres du bureau exécutif
  10. 10. 2020 LE LANCEMENT DU SUPER COLLECTIF Le 7 juillet
  11. 11. LE SUPER COLLECTIF. LA DIVERSITE DES METIERS
  12. 12. NOS RACINES INNOVATION & TRANSFORMATION A IMPACT L’HUMAIN AU COEUR DE L'EXPÉRIENCE DE TRANSITION PROPOSÉE EN ENTREPRISE UNE CULTURE PROJET QUI SE STRUCTURE AUTOUR DU DESIGN DE SERVICE FACILITER LES INTERACTIONS ENTRE LES PARTIES PRENANTES INSTIGUER LE CHANGEMENT POUR CHANGER DE SYSTEME LE SENS DU BIEN COMMUN “CHACUN CONTRIBUE TOUT LE MONDE PROGRESSE”
  13. 13. OUTILS MISSIONS FORMATION S NOTRE COMMUNAUTE : DETAILS DE L’OFFRE 13 PILOTAGE Diffusion des ressources au service de la transition écologique dans les entreprises Partage de connaissances, compétences et expertises pour co développement Méthodes, outils et savoir faires à concevoir et expérimenter Coordination du collectif pour atteindre les objectifs fixés collectivement: ReX des expérimentation, Qualité des services, Mesure de l’impact environnemental, social et économique Mener des projets d’innovation et transforrmation avec le collectif EVENEMENTS COMMUNAUTÉ
  14. 14. 14 NOTRE ORGANISATION NOUS FAISONS ARCHIPEL ...TOUT UN MONDE À CONSTRUIRE...
  15. 15. 15 pirogues (projets) Organise des grands événements mobilisateurs de l’archipel et son écosystème externe Facilite la conduite des projets (animation et outils) ressources Veille au bien-être du collectif Île du sens Île de la création Île de la mue Île des bâtisseurs Île de la symbiotique collective Archipel (l’espace collectif) voilier atelier (ressources) îles thématiques Exemples : Concevoir un Business Model Canvas ludique qui intègre l’écosystème Comment améliorer la Fresque de la Renaissance Écologique avec un volet pilotage des actions concrètes Comment mieux utiliser le Design pour de l’innovation à impact pour les usagers et les collaborateurs ... + + = Chaque habitant choisit/créé/co-anime une/des îles d’appartenance (des thèmes qui leur tiennent à coeur). Chaque habitant monte à bord de pirogues (des projets qu’il souhaite mener ou sur lesquels il souhaite contribuer avec d’autres habitants d’autres îles) NOTRE ARCHIPEL
  16. 16. 16 NOTRE ARCHIPEL
  17. 17. LES ILES THEMATIQUES ILE DU SENS #VISION
  18. 18. LES ILES THEMATIQUES ILE DE LA CREATION #INNOVATION
  19. 19. 19 NOS PIROGUES PROJETS
  20. 20. PIROGUES A L’EAU ● REPONSE AUX APPELS D’OFFRE ● BUSINESS MODEL INTÉGRE ● FRESQUE DE LA RENAISSANCE + ATELIERS ● LEADERSHIP EN PLEINE CONSCIENCE ● DE LA RAISON D’ETRE A L’ENTREPRISE A MISSION ● VALORISER LE BIEN COMMUN (EN ATTENTE FICHE PROJET) ● ECONOMIE REGENERATIVE (EN ATTENTE PORTEURS) PIROGUES A QUAI* ● ANALYSE DES RELATIONS DANS UN SYSTEM ● DESIGN D’EXPERIENCE ● ECOLOGIE PROFONDE ● GOUVERNANCE MANAGERIALE ● MESURE DE L’IMPACT ● MOBILISATION DU COLLECTIF ● LE MONDE DE DEMAIN ● LES GREEN LABS * Premières ébauches de fiche projet POINT SUR LES PIROGUES PROJETS
  21. 21. https://www.slideshare.net/jeremydumont/guide-d-accompagnement-des-projets-du-super-collectif-lesupercollectif-239070929 UN ACCOMPAGNEMENT AVEC UNE METHODE PROJET INSPIRÉE DU DESIGN THINKING
  22. 22. UN ACCOMPAGNEMENT AVEC UNE METHODE PROJET INSPIRÉE DU DESIGN THINKING adapté de : L’EXPÉRIENCE ACTUELLE L’EXPERIENCE FUTURE PIVOT
  23. 23. NOS GRANDS EVENEMENTS
  24. 24. LE SUPER COLLECTIF // LES ATELIERS VALEURS DU 10 FEVRIER
  25. 25. LES GRANDS RASSEMBLEMENTS#OPUS 4 25 LE BILAN DES 6 MOIS NOTRE ARCHIPEL SE MATÉRIALISE SOUS DISCORD 25 CHECKS DU VENDREDI LES SOIREES INSPIRATION DU JEUDI 10 PIROGUES PROJETS LANCÉES UNE METHODO PROJET UNE COMMUNAUTÉ ACTIVE PLUS DE 135 ATELIERS PROJETS ANIMES LES PARTENARIATS PLUS DES ENQUETES TERRAINS
  26. 26. 26 MERCI ! Nous formons une communauté de professionnels de l'innovation et la transformation dans les entreprises pour accélérer la transition écologique !
  27. 27. Ton meilleur souvenir ? Discussion ouverte
  28. 28. MERCI @CHRISTINE MARSAN ERCOLLECTIF.FR Maud C. Dans l'adversité des opportunités s'ouvrent aux audacieux, cheminons ensemble pour changer le monde. D’AVOIR FAIT CHANTER LE SUPER COLLECTIF “OH HAPPY DAYS” SUR ZOOM d’avoir fait chanter Le Super Collectif “OH HAPPY DAYS” LE JEUDI 05/11 sur ZOOM 1ère soirée des acteurs de la transition dans les entreprises CHRISTINE MARSAN Maud Caixeiro

×