Kick oﬀ du projet collectif. Novembre 2020 L'entreprise ré/génératrice
Pour les dirigeants d’entreprise, membres du comex / codir, directeurs innovation durable Qui souhaitent aller au delà de ...
Nous avons constaté qu’il est diﬃcile aujourd’hui pour une entreprise de prioriser le lancement de projets à impact positi...
L entreprise regeneratrice #lesupercollectif #imaginable

Un projet collectif porté par le super collectif : www.lesupercollectif

  1. 1. Kick oﬀ du projet collectif. Novembre 2020 L’entreprise ré/génératrice
  2. 2. Pour les dirigeants d’entreprise, membres du comex / codir, directeurs innovation durable Qui souhaitent aller au delà de l’entreprise responsable (compliance) ou contributive (projets à visée éco-socio-enviro), vers une entreprise qui neutralise l’ensemble de ses impacts négatifs et maximise les retombées positives de ses activités. La méthodologie vers l’entreprise régénératrice Est un outil d’innovation durable qui permet de changer de mindset pour penser le business, en prenant en compte les “externalités” de son activité pour prioriser, penser et développer des projets. Il permet de créer une dynamique fédératrice au sein des entreprises, pour le graduel lancement de projets ré/générateurs et de progressivement atteindre une entreprise qui bénéﬁcie réellement la société. Contrairement aux récents projets lancés sur “l’agriculture régénératrice”, la méthodologie que nous avons développé permet de penser de manière régénératrice l’ensemble de ses activités. Cette initiative va changer le monde parce qu’elle permet de changer la manière dont on fait le business, et qu’elle s’applique à toutes les entreprises. L’entreprise ré/génératrice Elevator pitch
  3. 3. Nous avons constaté qu’il est diﬃcile aujourd’hui pour une entreprise de prioriser le lancement de projets à impact positif, et d’atteindre la neutralité de son activité. Nous avons élaboré cette solution : Une méthodologie simple et structurée qui permet d’identiﬁer les potentiels de régénération de votre business en croisant vos projets/initiatives à portée positive déjà lancés, vos enjeux matériels et votre chaîne de valeur opérationnelle. Une sélection des initiatives à plus fort potentiel de régénération est ensuite faite et permet de se pencher sur une problématique à la fois pour réﬂéchir en deux temps : neutraliser les impacts positifs et maximiser les retombées négatives. Nous aimerions - Réaliser un POC de cette méthodologie en trouvant un terrain d’expérimentation en entreprise - Aﬃner et faire évoluer la méthodologie avec ce premier projet - Créer une communauté d’ambassadeurs convaincus qui diﬀuse le principe de l’entreprise ré/génératrice - Que l’émulation collective donne des ailes à cette méthodo pour déployer son potentiel d’impact Pour réaliser ce projet, nous avons besoin - De créer un écosystème d’experts pouvant nous aider à concevoir et mettre en place des projets régénérateurs (biomimétisme, designers, écologues, sociologues…) - Un terrain d’expérimentation Notre initiative va changer le monde : en commençant par changer les entreprises Description courte du projet

