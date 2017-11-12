República Bolivariana De Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Sede Barcelona Ingeniería de Sist...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Sede Barcelona Ingeniería de Sistemas Barcelona, Noviembre de 2017 Barcelona, Noviembre de 2017 Realizado por: Jeraldith Salamanca Profesora: Mayra Lanza
  2. 2. Definición de Calidad……………………………………………………………. 3 Gestión de la calidad en Gestión de proyectos………………………… 4 Factores de Calidad en proyectos de software……………………….. 5 Comparar los Modelos de calidad de Software……………………… 6
  3. 3. La Calidad es aquella cualidad de las cosas que son de excelente creación, fabricación o procedencia, calidad describe lo que es bueno, por definición, todo lo que es de calidad supone un buen desempeño. Todo lo que posee un cualitativo. EJEMPLO, “La consignación de una habitación se hace en calidad de arrendamiento, a cambio de esto, el cliente paga una cuota mensual que incluye todos los beneficios que se incluyen en el contrato”
  4. 4. Planificación de la calidad ¿Qué normas son rebelarte y como satisfacerla? Se Busca Aseguramiento de calidad Se Utiliza Los procedimientos necesarios para cumplir los requisitos Control de calidad Supervisa que se cumplan las normativas
  5. 5. Factores de Calidad en proyectos de software Nivel 1 Inicial Nivel 2 Repetible Nivel 3 Definido Nivel 4 Gestión Nivel 5 Optimizaste
  6. 6. Lineal Segundaria Cascada Espiral Sugiere un enfoque sistemático o más bien secuencial del desarrollo del software que comienza en un nivel de sistemas, progresa con el análisis diseño, codificación pruebas y mantenimiento. Definición Es ampliamente utilizado en los sistemas gubernamentales de gran tamaño Aplicable Definición Es un modelo de ingeniería diseñado para ser aplicado en el desarrollo de software Se aplica bien en situaciones en las que el software es simple y en las que el dominio es bien conocido Definición Las actividades de este modelo se conforman en una espiral, en la que cada bucle o iteración representa un conjunto de actividades El modelo en espiral se utiliza sobre todo en grandes proyectos

