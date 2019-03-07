Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Listen to Legendary and new teen fiction new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android...
new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen '[Narrator Rebecca Soler's] narration, by turns curious, afraid, frustrated, and exhil...
new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Written By: Stephanie Garber. Narrated By: Rebecca Soler Publisher: Macmillan Audio Da...
new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Download Full Version Legendary Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen

13 views

Published on

Listen to Legendary and new teen fiction new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any new teen fiction FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen

  1. 1. new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Listen to Legendary and new teen fiction new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any new teen fiction FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen '[Narrator Rebecca Soler's] narration, by turns curious, afraid, frustrated, and exhilarated, immediately draws the listener into this world. In a story full of colorful characters, she gives each one a distinct voice that is faithful to their descriptions in the text.' - Publishers Weekly on Caraval ​ 'Soler imbues each descriptive passage with exhilaration and wonder, providing a vivid sensory experience in which listeners will easily lose themselves.' - AudioFile Magazine on Caraval ​ New York Times bestselling author Stephanie Garber's limitless imagination takes flight once more in the colorful, mesmerizing, and immersive sequel to the bestselling breakout audiobook debut Caraval ​ A heart to protect. A debt to repay. A game to win. ​ After being swept up in the magical world of Caraval, Donatella Dragna has finally escaped her father and saved her sister Scarlett from a disastrous arranged marriage. The girls should be celebrating, but Tella isn't yet free. She made a desperate bargain with a mysterious criminal, and what Tella owes him no one has ever been able to deliver: Caraval Master Legend's true name. ​ The only chance of uncovering Legend's identity is to win Caraval, so Tella throws herself into the legendary competition once more-and into the path of the murderous heir to the throne, a doomed love story, and a web of secrets...including her sister's. Caraval has always demanded bravery, cunning, and sacrifice. But now the game is asking for more. If Tella can't fulfill her bargain and deliver Legend's name, she'll lose everything she cares about- maybe even her life. But if she wins, Legend and Caraval will be destroyed forever. ​ Welcome, welcome to Caraval...the games have only just begun. ​ Praise for Legendary: ​ '...this is a tour de force of imagination.' - Kirkus
  3. 3. new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Written By: Stephanie Garber. Narrated By: Rebecca Soler Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: May 2018 Duration: 11 hours 20 minutes
  4. 4. new teen fiction : Legendary | Teen Download Full Version Legendary Audio OR Get now

×