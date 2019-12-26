Successfully reported this slideshow.
  As the owner of one of the largest woman-owned advertising agencies in the U.S., Gay Gaddis knows a thing or two about empowerment. Gay''s insights are rooted in the spirited strength of the real cowgirl heroines of the 1920s and ''30s-gutsy risk-takers in everything they did. In Cowgirl Power, these cowgirls are celebrated as a metaphor for the power we all have to achieve far more than we think. ​ Whether your goal is to start a family, own a business, advance your career, organize community outreach, or run for office, it all comes down to power: knowing how to develop it and not being afraid to take it when it comes your way. ​ Gay''s book and Cowgirl Power Toolkit will help you blaze a path to success, on your terms: ​ ​ Taking responsibility for yourself ​ ​ Building your own competence ​ ​ Finding your assertiveness ​ ​ Designing your own life ​ ​ Building a kick-ass culture ​ ​ Recognizing good ideas ​ ​ Becoming a fearless leader ​ Cowgirl Power is not about changing you. You are just fine. It''s about understanding your strengths, building on them, and unlocking your power to kick ass-your way.
  Written By: Gay Gaddis. Narrated By: Gay Gaddis Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: March 2018 Duration: 7 hours 54 minutes
