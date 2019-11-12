Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Facets Audiobook download free mp3 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Dear Reader, Book titles can stymie an author. Finding the right one is like hitting st...
Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Written By: Barbara Delinsky Narrated By: Joyce Bean Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: ...
Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Download Full Version FacetsAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facets Audiobook download free mp3

3 views

Published on

Facets Audiobook download free mp3

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Facets Audiobook download free mp3

  1. 1. Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Facets Audiobook download free mp3 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Dear Reader, Book titles can stymie an author. Finding the right one is like hitting stride in a long-distance race: The sooner you do it, the better the run. FACETS was FACETS from the opening shot, a natural when the book was first published in 1990 and a natural today. This is a many-sided book in several regards. Think of a gem. On one side, there is Hillary Cox, a writer; on another, Pamela St. George, a jewelry designer. On a third, there is Pamela's brother John, a mining magnate; and on a fourth, Cutter Reid, once a devil-may-care tourmaline miner, now as sophisticated as John. In setting, FACETS ranges far as well, from the glitz of New York to the elitism of Boston to the nitty-gritty of the small Maine mining town of Timiny Cove. Likewise personalities: FACETS pits the arrogant, self-centered John against the newly vengeful Hillary, the creative and sensitive Pamela, and the doggedly self-made Cutter. Spanning three decades, FACETS is as much a family drama as any I've ever written. My writing style may have changed since 1990, but the heart and soul of my characters have not. Please enjoy FACETS as much as I did then - and do now. My thanks and best wishes, Barbara Delinsky
  3. 3. Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Written By: Barbara Delinsky Narrated By: Joyce Bean Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2007 Duration: 14 hours 38 minutes
  4. 4. Facets Audiobook download free mp3 Download Full Version FacetsAudio OR Get now

×