Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces
Book details Author : Herbert Ypma Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Thames &amp; Hudson 2000-02-14 Language : English ISBN-10...
Description this book Escape society: that s been the motivating dream of books from Henry David Thoreau s Walden to Alex ...
built from local materials and their food and design reflect local culture.The hotels are listed in alphabetical order by ...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Click this link : http://bit.ly/2BvcX...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces

4 views

Published on

Synnopsis :
Escape society: that s been the motivating dream of books from Henry David Thoreau s Walden to Alex Garland s The Beach but in Herbert Ypma s Hip Hotels: Escape it s not just a dream. Interior design expert (and author of Hip Hotels: City) Ypma tracks down photographs and meticulously records over 40 hotels around the world that will, in his opinion, provide a real escape from the pressures of modern life.For some, escape means roughing it in nature--climbing a mountain, trekking with a backpack. Ypma s idea of escape is more sophisticated. The best escape locations, he writes, "amplify the attractions of their setting" and enable us to recognise "man s ability to enhance the beauty of a beautiful place." It s no surprise, then, that the hotels Ypma chooses don t have the conventional feel of a Hilton or Sheraton; many are family-run and all are unique. At Amandari, on Bali, guests don t get a room, they get a house positioned along walkways that echo the arrangement of a traditional Balinese village. At the Ice Hotel in Sweden, glasses and beds are literally made out of ice. It s important to the author that the hotels he describes have been constructed with ecological sensitivity: most, like the log cabins of Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, are built from local materials and their food and design reflect local culture.The hotels are listed in alphabetical order by country. Addresses, telephone and fax numbers, and room rates (in local currencies) are provided. Despite their relatively small sizes, France, Great Britain, and Italy get the most attention; combined they have 13 hotels to North America s five, South America s two and Australia s one. Ympa s luscious, detailed photographs accompany equally descriptive text that s rich in cultural detail and literary reference (Carey on Australia, Chatwin on Chile). The author has a habit of mentioning the stars, actors, media and entertainment types who have vacationed at each hotel. This may grate some nerves but it also points to a shift in travel patterns; as travel becomes less exclusive, it s not only the stars who get the chance to combine luxury with environmental awareness in their choice of escape destinations. --Tamsin Todd

Author : Herbert Ypma
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Herbert Ypma ( 3✮ )
Link Download : http://bit.ly/2BvcXOn

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces

  1. 1. [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces
  2. 2. Book details Author : Herbert Ypma Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Thames &amp; Hudson 2000-02-14 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0500281319 ISBN-13 : 9780500281314
  3. 3. Description this book Escape society: that s been the motivating dream of books from Henry David Thoreau s Walden to Alex Garland s The Beach but in Herbert Ypma s Hip Hotels: Escape it s not just a dream. Interior design expert (and author of Hip Hotels: City) Ypma tracks down photographs and meticulously records over 40 hotels around the world that will, in his opinion, provide a real escape from the pressures of modern life.For some, escape means roughing it in nature--climbing a mountain, trekking with a backpack. Ypma s idea of escape is more sophisticated. The best escape locations, he writes, "amplify the attractions of their setting" and enable us to recognise "man s ability to enhance the beauty of a beautiful place." It s no surprise, then, that the hotels Ypma chooses don t have the conventional feel of a Hilton or Sheraton; many are family-run and all are unique. At Amandari, on Bali, guests don t get a room, they get a house positioned along walkways that echo the arrangement of a traditional Balinese village. At the Ice Hotel in Sweden, glasses and beds are literally made out of ice. It s important to the author that the hotels he describes have been constructed with ecological sensitivity: most, like the log cabins of Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, are
  4. 4. built from local materials and their food and design reflect local culture.The hotels are listed in alphabetical order by country. Addresses, telephone and fax numbers, and room rates (in local currencies) are provided. Despite their relatively small sizes, France, Great Britain, and Italy get the most attention; combined they have 13 hotels to North America s five, South America s two and Australia s one. Ympa s luscious, detailed photographs accompany equally descriptive text that s rich in cultural detail and literary reference (Carey on Australia, Chatwin on Chile). The author has a habit of mentioning the stars, actors, media and entertainment types who have vacationed at each hotel. This may grate some nerves but it also points to a shift in travel patterns; as travel becomes less exclusive, it s not only the stars who get the chance to combine luxury with environmental awareness in their choice of escape destinations. --Tamsin ToddDownload Here http://bit.ly/2BvcXOn Download Online PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read Full PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download PDF and EPUB [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download PDF ePub Mobi [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Downloading PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download Book PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download online [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Herbert Ypma pdf, Read Herbert Ypma epub [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read pdf Herbert Ypma [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download Herbert Ypma ebook [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download pdf [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Online Download Best Book Online [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download Online [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Book, Download Online [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces E-Books, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Online, Download Best Book [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Online, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Books Online Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Full Collection, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Book, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Ebook [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces PDF Read online, [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces pdf Read online, [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Download, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Full PDF, Read [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces PDF Online, Read [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Books Online, Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Full Popular PDF, PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Download Book PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read online PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download Best Book [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Read PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Collection, Read PDF [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Full Online, Read Best Book Online [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces , Download [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces PDF files
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book [NEWS] Hip Hotels: Escape by Herbert Ypma Free Acces Click this link : http://bit.ly/2BvcXOn if you want to download this book OR

×