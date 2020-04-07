Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
꾸준히 성장중인 여행시장, 그 중 정해진 코스대로 이동해야하는 패키지여행에 대한 불편함과 혼자서도 여행을 계획할 수 있도록 도와주는 글로벌 온라인 여행사 등의 등장으로 자유여행의 수요가 눈에 띄게 증가하고 있습니다. 1...
관광명소로 유명한 곳을 방문하는 일반 단기여행과 달리 오랜시간동안 체류하면서 그 나라의 문화를 체험하고 현지인들이 자주 가는 로컬 장소를 가는 것 입니다. 사회적 성공이나 영달보다 개인의 행복과 만족을 중시하는 분위기 ...
출국 전 준비 -휴대전화 정지시키고 어떤 유심을 사용하는지 정하는게 어려웠어요. 나라마다 지원되는 유심칩이 다르기 때문에 정보를 잘 알아봐야 했어요. 외국에서는 소통이 어려워서 현지에서 구매해서 갔어요. 돈도 한국에서 ...
출국 전 준비 -환전이 어려웠어요. 이외에 핸드폰 유심은 현지에서 구매하였는데 두다리 건너 만난 현지인에게 도움을 받았어요. -여행서적이나 유럽여행 카페에 있는 글들을 많이 참고했어요. 각 지역 후기나, 날씨, 팁같은것...
출국 전 준비 -아무래도 영국은 비자가 까다로운 국가여서 거의 한달정도 준비를 했어요. 은행은 아예 장기비자가 없으면 개설이 안돼서 영국에 있는 내내 한국계좌를 사용했어요. 장기가 최소 9개월비자인데 비자 신청하려면 보...
한달살기를 하는 대부분의 사람들이 현지 언어에 대한 이해가 부족하고 간단한 영어 정도만 가능하기에 플리토, 파파고, 구글번역 등의 번역어플을 적극 이용합니다. 특히 번역 어플의 이미지 번역 기능은 장기체류가 아니더라도 ...
한달살기를 하는 대부분의 사람들이 현지 언어에 대한 이해가 부족하고 간단한 영어 정도만 가능하기에 플리토, 파파고, 구글번역 등의 번역어플을 적극 이용합니다. 특히 번역 어플의 이미지 번역 기능은 장기체류가 아니더라도 ...
user research 자유여행 중 불편했던 점이 있었나요? 만약 근처의 관광지나 유적지에 대해 얽힌 이야기를 구체적으로 알려주는 어플이 있다면 사용할 의향이 있나요? 사람들마다 대답에 조금씩 차이가 있었지만 공통적으...
실제로 관광명소에 대한 정보 부족은 이전부터 자유여행의 문제로 거론되어왔던 것이었고 실제로 이를 해결하기 위해 '마이리얼트립' 이라는 플랫폼에서 자유여행을 하는 여행자와 현지 가이드를 이어주는 '현지투어 중개업'을 선보...
이를 기반으로 한 리서치는 제대로 되어있지 않기 때문에 4주차에는 정량조사를 통해 자유여행에서 어떤 불편함을 느끼는지 조사하고 해당 아이디어가 정말 사용자 니즈와 부합하는지 분석할 것이며 이 조사결과를 바탕으로 한 인터...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Graduation project week3

23 views

Published on

졸업프로젝트 스튜디오 3주차

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Graduation project week3

  1. 1. 꾸준히 성장중인 여행시장, 그 중 정해진 코스대로 이동해야하는 패키지여행에 대한 불편함과 혼자서도 여행을 계획할 수 있도록 도와주는 글로벌 온라인 여행사 등의 등장으로 자유여행의 수요가 눈에 띄게 증가하고 있습니다. 1,000 2,000 3,000 (만명) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 자유여행 80.8% 해외여행패턴내국인 출국자 market research
  2. 2. 관광명소로 유명한 곳을 방문하는 일반 단기여행과 달리 오랜시간동안 체류하면서 그 나라의 문화를 체험하고 현지인들이 자주 가는 로컬 장소를 가는 것 입니다. 사회적 성공이나 영달보다 개인의 행복과 만족을 중시하는 분위기 속에서 여행의 트랜드 자체가 '짧은관광'에서 '장기체류' 형태로 바뀌게 되었으며, 워라밸, 여가에 대한 관심, 그리고 다양한 여행지에 대해 소개하는 tv프로그램이나 색다른 여행코스를 보여주는 유투브 채널들이 많아지는 것이 영향을 끼쳤다고 볼 수 있습니다. 한달살기: 장기체류여행 트랜드? market research
  3. 3. 출국 전 준비 -휴대전화 정지시키고 어떤 유심을 사용하는지 정하는게 어려웠어요. 나라마다 지원되는 유심칩이 다르기 때문에 정보를 잘 알아봐야 했어요. 외국에서는 소통이 어려워서 현지에서 구매해서 갔어요. 돈도 한국에서 유로로 전부 환전해서 갔구요. -페이스북 페이지나 네이버 블로그를 많이 참고했어요. 30일 여행이라서 세세하기 짜기 어려워서 여행도중에도 많이 찾아봤어요. 그래서인지 한국사람들이 자주 가는 곳을 가게 되었던 것 같아요. 사용한 어플 구글맵스 여행중에 길 찾을 일이 많아서 유용했어요.문제는 대중교통 추천같은경우는 유럽이 파업이 잦아서 그런지 정확하지는 않더라구요.새로고침하면 자꾸 경로가 바뀌어서 그 부분도 불편하기는 했지만 네비게이션 기능을 유용하게 썼어요. 구글 트립 메일함에서 비행기표를 찾아서 알아서 일정을 추가해줘서 편했어요. 그 인근 국가에 있으면 관광지를 추천해주기도 했구요. 부킹닷컴 숙소를 정말 급하게 구할 때도 유용해서 사용하기가 좋았어요. 플릭스 버스 각 도시의 버스회사를 연결해 원거리 이동 고객에게 승차권 구매, 최적 가격, 서비스 등을 제공하는 어플이에요. 표를 뽑지않아도 어플에서 큐알로 인식이 가능해서 편했어요. 독일뿐만 아니라 스페인 포함한 근처나라는 웬만해서 되더라구요. user research A 숙소 물가가 저렴하거나 여유가 있을 경우에는 호텔을 가고 아닐때는 도미토리를 갔어요. 식사는 어떻게 해결하였나요? 식당에서 사먹은 경우가 더 많았던 것 같아요. 그렇지만 스위스같이 밥값이 너무 비싼 곳에서는 직접 조리를 해 먹었어요. 번역어플을 해외체류중에 활용하였나요? 생각보다 별로 사용하지 않았어요. 실생활에서는 쓸 겨를이 없더라구요. 장기여행 이외에 한자문화권 나라를 방문했을때에는 이미지번역기능을 사용하긴 했어요. 단기여행과 차별화되는 장기여행의 특징? 현지사람들의 생활 체험가능하다는 점 같아요. 그 지역 사람들이 가는 로컬 음식점, 로컬 바 같은 곳들을 많이 갔어요. 이후에도 장기여행을 갈 의향이 있나요? 금전적인 문제만 해결되면 갈 의향이 있어요. “ 유럽여행 비행기표 값이 너무 비싸서 가는 김에 한번에 쭉 다녀왔어요. ” 나이:25 신분: 대학생 -한달 -유럽 5개국 -목표: 여행 -자유여행
  4. 4. 출국 전 준비 -환전이 어려웠어요. 이외에 핸드폰 유심은 현지에서 구매하였는데 두다리 건너 만난 현지인에게 도움을 받았어요. -여행서적이나 유럽여행 카페에 있는 글들을 많이 참고했어요. 각 지역 후기나, 날씨, 팁같은것들요. 액티비티가 모여있는 어플같은경우는 사용안했어요. 며칠동안 집약적으로 많이 돌아다녀야하는 단기여행의 경우에는 사용하였지만 장기여행의 경우에는 인터넷 커뮤니티(카페)의 조언이나 추천을 주로 참고했어요. 커뮤니티에서 모임같은걸 가지면 가서 만난 사람들에게 추천을 받기도 했구요. 사용한 어플 지도 앱 자유여행이라서 길 찾을 일이 많다 보니까 핸드폰에 기본으로 내장된 지도 어플을 사용하였어요. 블라블라카 카 셰어링 서비스인데 원거리를 이동할때 자주 이용했어요. 운전자 출발시간, 출발지, 도착지 등을 쓰면 시간과 일정이 맞는 사람들이 돈을 내고 이용하는 구조에요. 부킹닷컴, 아고다 숙소를 구할 때 사용하였어요. 트립어드바이저 음식점 정보가 잘 나와있어서 식당을 찾을 때 사용하였어요. 숙소 보통 호스텔이나 도미토리를 갔어요. user research B 식사는 어떻게 해결하였나요? 주로 식당에서 사 먹었지만 도미토리에서 만난 한국인들과 친목목적으로 조리해서 먹은 적이 있었어요. 장 볼 때에는 영어로 설명이 거의 다 달려있어서 크게 혼란을 겪은 적은 없었어요. 번역어플을 해외체류중에 활용하였나요? 네이버 번역기를 사용하였는데 어차피 제대로 번역이 다 되는 건 아니라서 단어만 몇개 찾기만 했어요. 사실 유럽은 영어번역이 잘 되어있는 편이라서 그렇게 많이 사용하지는 않았구요, 오히려 단기로 한자문화권 갔을 때 더 자주 사용했던 것 같아요.(특히 이미지 번역) 사실 들이는 노력만큼의 만족스러운 번역결과가 나오지 않아서인지 스페인 체류당시에는 잘 사용하지 않았어요. 단기여행과 차별화되는 장기여행의 특징? 장기는 소진이 빠르고 점점 무료해져요. 대부분 며칠 안으로 하는 패키지여행에 중점적이라서 그런지 오랫동안 하는 장기에 적합한 액티비티가 별로 없어요. 여행지에서 네이버 카페를 통해서 스페인에 체류하는 대학원생, 학생, 같은 여행자 등을 만나게 되었는데 이 사람들에게 추천하는 명소를 물어봐서 즉석으로 가는 경우도 진짜 많아요. 이후에도 장기여행을 갈 의향이 있나요? 당시에는 혼자 도전해보고싶어서 했던 것인데 이제는 별로 필요성을 못느껴서 또 다시 가고싶다는 생각은 안들어요. “ 단기여행은 관광을 하기에 부족해서 장기체류를 했어요.” 나이:25 신분: 대학생 -24일 -스페인 -목표: 여행 -자유여행
  5. 5. 출국 전 준비 -아무래도 영국은 비자가 까다로운 국가여서 거의 한달정도 준비를 했어요. 은행은 아예 장기비자가 없으면 개설이 안돼서 영국에 있는 내내 한국계좌를 사용했어요. 장기가 최소 9개월비자인데 비자 신청하려면 보험도 신청해야하고 신체검사도 받아야 하는데 시간이 굉장히 오려걸려요. 이외에도 통장에 돈이 얼마나 있는지도 까다롭게 심사해요. -저는 유학원을 통해서 준비를 하였기 때문에 그쪽 통해서 정보를 많이 얻었구요, 이외에도 현지에 살고있는 친구의 도움도 많이 받았어요. 네이버에도 꽤 많이 검색해봤구요. 사용한 어플 구글맵스 유학목적으로 왔지만 관광이나 여행도 다녔는데 그때 자주 사용하였어요. 부킹닷컴 관광할 때에 부킹닷컴을 통해 숙소를 예약했어요. 트레인라인 현지 기차예매어플인데 기차표를 싸게 얻을 수 있더라구요. 영국은 기차표가 비싸서 필요할 때에 자주 사용했어요. 이외에도 우버도 자주 사용하였어요. 튜브노선도 지하철 노선도 어플이에요. 영국은 지하철노선도가 한국만큼 잘 되어있지 않아요. 그래서 지하철노선도 어플은 먼 거리를 나갈 때 꼭 필요했어요. 버스티켓구매앱 학교를 버스를 타고 다녀야 했는데 영국은 런던이 아니면 버스카드를 잘 사용하지 않거든요. 저는 지방도시에 있었어서 버스티켓구매앱이 꼭 필요했어요. user research C 숙소 저는 어학당에서 연결해준 집에서 홈스테이를 하였어요. 식사는 어떻게 해결하였나요? 숙소에서 주로 직접 해 먹었어요. 식료품을 살 때는 근처 마트를 이용했는데 처음 한달간은 한국에서 보지 못했던 음식들이 되게 많아서 당황했어요. 영국은 노동자계층, 중산층, 상류층이 쓰는 마트가 따로 있어서 각 마트마다 음식 퀄리티 차이가 심하게 났어요. 그걸 모르고 있었을 때는 음식 퀄리티가 심각해서 놀랬던 적도 있었어요. 익숙해질때까지는 영국에 있는 한인 커뮤니티나 친구의 도움을 많이 받았어요. 번역어플을 해외체류중에 활용하였나요? 영국은 영어권이라서 번역어플을 쓸 일은 잘 없었어요. 차라리 사전을 사용했죠. 그렇지만 이외에 제가 단기로 여행했었던 프랑스, 이스라엘, 조지아, 일본 등에서는 영어를 잘 사용하지 않았기 때문에 이미지번역기능을 많이 활용했어요. 가게 간판이나 메뉴판부터 물건 구입할 때, 호텔의 세탁기 사용법까지 정말 잘 활용했던것 같아요. 이후에도 장기체류를 할 의향이 있나요? 취업 등 현실적인 문제를 고려하자면 앞으로 장기체류를 할 생각은 없어요. 시간과 공간에 구애를 받지 않는 직업을 가지게 된다면 해외장기체류를 할 생각이 있나요? 그런 경우라면 하고싶어요. “ 어학연수 목적으로 현지 랭귀지 스쿨을 다녔어요. ” 나이:27 신분: 대학생 -1년 -영국 -목표: 어학연수
  6. 6. 한달살기를 하는 대부분의 사람들이 현지 언어에 대한 이해가 부족하고 간단한 영어 정도만 가능하기에 플리토, 파파고, 구글번역 등의 번역어플을 적극 이용합니다. 특히 번역 어플의 이미지 번역 기능은 장기체류가 아니더라도 해외에 있다면 꼭 필요한 기능입니다. 그러나 번역만으로 해결할 수 없는 문제들도 있습니다. ●● 고유명사나 상표명의 경우에는 단순히 번역된 내용만으로 해당 제품이 어떤 제품인지, 해당 가게가 어떤 가게인지 알기 어렵다. ●● 번역된 내용을 바탕으로 사이트에 검색을 해야 알 수 있기 때문에 번거롭다. ●● 장을 볼 경우에는 어떤 제품인지 알 수 있다고 해도 수많은 제품들 중 어떤것을 구매해야 하나 고민이 된다. 자유여행과 한달살기 등 현지 문화에 대한 정보가 부족한 상태에서 혼자 해결할 일이 많은 현재의 여행트랜드에 좀 더 맞는 번역어플은 없을까??
  7. 7. 한달살기를 하는 대부분의 사람들이 현지 언어에 대한 이해가 부족하고 간단한 영어 정도만 가능하기에 플리토, 파파고, 구글번역 등의 번역어플을 적극 이용합니다. 특히 번역 어플의 이미지 번역 기능은 장기체류가 아니더라도 해외에 있다면 꼭 필요한 기능입니다. 그러나 번역만으로 해결할 수 없는 문제들도 있습니다. ●● 고유명사나 상표명의 경우에는 단순히 번역된 내용만으로 해당 제품이 어떤 제품인지, 해당 가게가 어떤 가게인지 알기 어렵다. ●● 번역된 내용을 바탕으로 사이트에 검색을 해야 알 수 있기 때문에 번거롭다. ●● 장을 볼 경우에는 어떤 제품인지 알 수 있다고 해도 수많은 제품들 중 어떤것을 구매해야 하나 고민이 된다. 자유여행과 한달살기 등 현지 문화에 대한 정보가 부족한 상태에서 혼자 해결할 일이 많은 현재의 여행트랜드에 좀 더 맞는 번역어플은 없을까? 1 여행정보 어플을 별로 활용하지않는다. 2 비영어권 국가에서 장기체류중이라고 번역어플을 더 필요로 하지 않는다. 3 번거로운 것에 비해 결과가 불만족스러운 것 때문에 굳이 번역어플을 사용하지 않는다. 4 비영어권 국가여도 관광지는 영어각주가 잘 달려있는 경우가 많다. 오히려 한자문화권에서 번역기능을 더 필요로 한다. → 장기체류, 번역어플 등으로 주제를 잡기가 어려움
  8. 8. user research 자유여행 중 불편했던 점이 있었나요? 만약 근처의 관광지나 유적지에 대해 얽힌 이야기를 구체적으로 알려주는 어플이 있다면 사용할 의향이 있나요? 사람들마다 대답에 조금씩 차이가 있었지만 공통적으로 "유적지나 성당, 조각 등이 많은 유럽의 경우에는 구체적인 설명이나 정보 없이 관광하는 것이 영양가 없게 느껴진다." 라고 대답하였습니다. 대부분 "사용할 것이다." 라고 대답하였습니다.
  9. 9. 실제로 관광명소에 대한 정보 부족은 이전부터 자유여행의 문제로 거론되어왔던 것이었고 실제로 이를 해결하기 위해 '마이리얼트립' 이라는 플랫폼에서 자유여행을 하는 여행자와 현지 가이드를 이어주는 '현지투어 중개업'을 선보인 바가 있습니다. 이는 대부분의 자유여행자들이 정보를 찾기 위해 블로그나 까페를 샅샅이 뒤져야 하기 때문에 여기에서 오는 피로감이 상당히 크다는 점을 해결하기 위한 것이었습니다. user research
  10. 10. 이를 기반으로 한 리서치는 제대로 되어있지 않기 때문에 4주차에는 정량조사를 통해 자유여행에서 어떤 불편함을 느끼는지 조사하고 해당 아이디어가 정말 사용자 니즈와 부합하는지 분석할 것이며 이 조사결과를 바탕으로 한 인터뷰지로 정성조사를 진행할 예정입니다. 자유여행 중 관광지 정보 부족의 문제 해결? user research 4월 5월 6월 Week 3 (4/1~4/8) 유저 리서치 Week 4 (4/9~4/15) 정량조사(설문조사), 정성조사(인터뷰) 프로젝트 브리프, 이해관계자 맵 Week 5 (4/16~4/22) 유저 리서치,정성조사, 다양한 리서치 방법 고안. Week 6 (4/23~4/29) 인터뷰 내용들 바탕으로 페르소나, 유저저니 작성 Week 7 (4/30~5/6) 페르소나, 유저저니 정리, 페인포인트와 시드아이디어 도출 Week 8 (5/7~5/13) 중간발표, 피드백 후 수정 Week 9 (5/14~5/20) 와이어프레임 레이아웃 짜기 Week 10 (5/21~5/27) 와이어프레임, 타겟을 고려하여 컨셉정리, 무드보드 작성 Week 11 (5/28~6/3) 와이어프레임, 스타일 타일 Week 12 (6/4~6/10) ui 프로토타이핑 Week 13 (6/11~6/17) ui 프로토타이핑 Week 14 (6/18) 기말 최종발표

×