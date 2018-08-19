Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | ...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Israel successfully launches a first...
Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Written By: Joel C. Rosenberg. Narra...
Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Download Full Version Damascus Count...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio

14 views

Published on

Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio

  1. 1. Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Israel successfully launches a first strike on Iran, taking out all of their nuclear sites and six of their nuclear warheads. American president William Jackson threatens to support a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the Jewish State for unprovoked and unwarranted acts of aggression. And the Twelfth Imam prepares to order a genocidal retaliation. Meanwhile, CIA operative David Shirazi has infiltrated the Iranian regime and intercepted top secret intelligence indicating that two Iranian nuclear warheads survived the attack and have been moved to a secure and undisclosed location. In danger not only from the ongoing war between Israel and Iran but also from the increasingly hostile governments in multiple countries, Shirazi and his team are in a race against time to find the remaining nuclear warheads before the most cataclysmic event in the history of the Middle East comes to pass.
  4. 4. Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Written By: Joel C. Rosenberg. Narrated By: Christopher Lane Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: March 2013 Duration: 15 hours 36 minutes
  5. 5. Damascus Countdown Audiobook Free | Damascus Countdown ( free books ) : book on audio Download Full Version Damascus Countdown Audio OR Listen now

×