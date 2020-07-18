Successfully reported this slideshow.
�En qu� piensa cuando escucha la palabra renovaci�n? Un cambio al que siempre estamos abocados porque somos seres que vivi...
PERSEVERANCIA : La fortaleza interior para resistir presiones y actuar lo mejor que pueda. Lo contrario a la perseverancia...
1- "La perseverancia es la prueba de la autenticidad de la salvaci�n de una persona". 2- La esperanza es una parte esencia...
3- Cuando la fe en Dios mira hacia el futuro, se le puede llamar esperanza. 4- Y cada vez que la esperanza descansa en la ...
Renovarse o Morir
Renovarse o Morir

Published in: Spiritual
Renovarse o Morir

  1. 1. �En qu� piensa cuando escucha la palabra renovaci�n? Un cambio al que siempre estamos abocados porque somos seres que vivimos en continuo movimiento Renovarse demanda que uno est� en un estado de conciencia m�s espiritual.
  2. 2. PERSEVERANCIA : La fortaleza interior para resistir presiones y actuar lo mejor que pueda. Lo contrario a la perseverancia es el DESALIENTO. PRINCIPIOS BIBLICOS DE ESPERANZA, PARA LA PERSEVERANCIA.
  3. 3. 1- "La perseverancia es la prueba de la autenticidad de la salvaci�n de una persona". 2- La esperanza es una parte esencial de la fe. No somos meramente salvos por gracia a trav�s de la fe. Somos salvos por gracia a trav�s de la esperanza.
  4. 4. 3- Cuando la fe en Dios mira hacia el futuro, se le puede llamar esperanza. 4- Y cada vez que la esperanza descansa en la palabra de Dios, puede llamarse fe.

